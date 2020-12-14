Alongside a big next-gen update, Bungie launched a surprise quest in Destiny 2: Beyond Light on December 8. It reintroduced one of the original game's most infamous guns, Hawkmoon, back into the universe. And it's very, very good. For anyone following the confusing and labyrinthine lore of the Bungie's shooter, you'll know that the powerful hand cannon is tied directly to the Season of the Hunt story – as such, if you want to acquire this intense weapon, you will need to own the Season Pass for Season of the Hunt. You will also need to have completed the Osiris quest on the Moon – if the Hawkmoon quest doesn't appear for you, go complete that mission.

It should be noted that the gun works quite differently from other Exotics that we've seen in the game to date. Unlike all other Exotic weapons that have been added to Destiny 2 in its lifetime, Hawkmoon appears support random rolls for one of its perk slots. Thanks to the Transformative perk, "future drops of this weapon will have random rolls". To the layman, that means you can acquire the gun repeatedly – and each time it will be a little different (aside from having the Paracausal Shot perk).

It's a monumental shift in terms of how Destiny handles its best-in-class weapons, which are usually universal for every player. But if you're after a Hawkmoon with rangefinder, opening shot, snapshot, killing wind or other frankly ludicrous perks, you'll need to get your first instance of the Exotic. Here's how.

Step 1: Speak to Spider

Visit Spider to kick the quest off © BUNGIE

To kick off the quest, head to Spider over in the Tangled Shore. Chat to the vendor, and you'll see the quest appear in the inventory in his vendor screen. Accept it and you'll begin the As the Crow Flies quest.

Step 2: Find the 5 Paracausal Feathers

This will be a whistle-stop tour of Destiny 2, buckle up. © BUNGIE

Here's where to find each of the five peculiar feathers:

1. Check the top of the box near the exit to Spider's lair (it's near the barriers you need to hop over in order to reach Spider himself) Grab the feather and move on.

The first feather is just outside Spider's den © BUNGIE

2. Head to the EDZ . Navigate to the Hallowed Grove Lost Sector (you'll want to spawn at The Sludge and go straight ahead). Find the building up the bluff, then turn so you're facing the forest and the entrance to the Lost Sector – you should see the feather glowing on the ground.

Your second Feather overlooks a Lost Sector in the EDZ © BUNGIE

3. Now off to the Cosmodrome with you. Spawn in at The Steppes and look for the crumbled pillar immediately in front of you – there's a feather waiting for you in the middle of some iron rebar.

The third Feather is near the new Cosmodrome vendor © BUNGIE

4. Now to The Dreaming City and the Blind Well. Keep your eyes to your left as you head into the zone, and clock a ledge above where the Taken and Scorned duke it out. Look for the giant pillars near the gates and your feather will be waiting there.

Keep your eyes on the pillars to the side of the gate to in Blind well © BUNGIE

5. The last one is the trickiest. Head to the Moon , and make your way to the Shrine of Oryx. The easiest way to get there is via Eris Morn's spawn point, then take a left to Archer's Line, then head into the Shrine and not the Hellmouth (there's a door leading to the Moon's hollowed-out depths). Keep heading down, taking a left as soon as you can, and you'll come upon the Shrine – head to the far side of the room, look next to the stairs and you'll nab the final feather.

The final Feather is in the Shrine of Oryx © BUNGIE

Step 3: Return to Crow and complete Cry From Beyond in EDZ

Spider's quest complete, you will have another task to solve © BUNGIE

Return to talk to Crow at Spider's lair in the Tangled Shore. You will complete your previous quest – As the Crow Flies – and pick up a new task, Let Loose Thy Talons .

You will now need to complete the Cry from Beyond mission back in the EDZ. Just spawn in at The Sludge and start the mission; this part is pretty self-explanatory, and in-game guidance will see you most of the way. The mission will end with you picking up a facsimile of Hawkmoon itself. Return to Crow, have a quick chat, and carry on with the quest.

Step 4: Generate 50 orbs and collect more feathers

Crow will send you back out into the World to do more quests © BUNGIE

There are a variety of ways to complete this part of the quest, but the quickest way to do it is by equipping three Masterworked weapons, equipping a subclass with a Super designed for clearing out crews of enemies, then heading to a Lost Sector to burn enemies to the ground. The Kingship Dock Lost Sector in the Tangled Shore is your closest, but The Orrery on Nessus is a good shout, too. Get super kills or use your Masterworked item to clear through enemies and generate those orbs.

On completion of this step, you need to visit the Crow (again). Once this chat is out the way, make your way to the EDZ and the Trostland to investigate some coordinates. From here, Crow takes you on a tour where you'll be tasked with picking up more feathers. These will be marked on your HUD, so just enjoy the ride and soak up that sweet, sweet lore.

Step 5: Defeat Champions or Guardians

The Destiny 2 fireteam members that frag together, stay together © Bungie

Here we go, a Destiny classic. You can either head to Crucible or Gambit and grind out PvP kills (good luck with all the Stasis flying around...) or you can grind Champions in PvE. We're looking roughly 200 kills in the Crucible or 33 kills in PvE, for what it's worth. Legendary Lost Sectors, Nightfalls and Empire Hunts are your friends here.

Step 6: Complete The Crow and The Hawk

You will need to complete this quite - or a version of it - twice © BUNGIE