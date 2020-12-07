Destiny 2 PS5, Xbox Series X Guide: All updates coming to Destiny next-gen

Bungie is very close to rolling out the highly-anticipated next-gen version of Destiny 2 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S this December. The incoming update will practically renew the game for modern platforms, taking advantage of the hardware to bring the solar system to life like you've never seen if before.

The next-gen upgrade will be free to all players (as is the rest of the base game) and anyone eager to put their new console through its paces would be wise to at least download the game to see what all the fuss is about. Read on below to learn everything you need to know about Destiny 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Destiny 2 PS5 and Xbox Series update – Release Date

Destiny 2 is set to arrive on the PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on December 8th, 2020.

The game's update will, in all likelihood, arrive alongside the game's Weekly Update. Usually, when we see big new updates get patched into Destiny 2, the game suffers some instability, and players will suffer connection issues for a little while afterward – bear that in mind if you want to jump into the online-only game straight away.

Destiny 2 PS5 and Xbox Series update – What will change?

Destiny 2: Beyond Light brings some massive changes to the game © BUNGIE

There are a few notable changes coming to Destiny 2 once it lands – properly – on the new generation of consoles.

The table below covers some of the top-line changes that'll be coming to the game, and outlines which consoles will support which features. Note that all other modes remain 4K/60fps, even if your monitor supports 120hz for Crucible matches.

Feature Xbox Series X PlayStation 5 Xbox Series S Resolution 4K 4K 1080p Framerate 60fps 60fps 60fps 120hz Crucible Support Supported* Supported* Not Supported Field of View Slider Yes Yes Yes Faster Load Times Yes Yes Yes Cross-Generation Play Yes Yes Yes Next-Generation Upgrade Free Xbox Smart Delivery Yes Xbox Smart Delivery

Here's a little more information on some of those features.

Loading Times

Time to get all Gears of War up in Destiny 2 © BUNGIE

Anyone that's already played Destiny 2 via backwards compatibility on the PS5 or Xbox Series consoles will know that the loading times have already been affected – it now takes seconds to head to a location or the Tower, not minutes. You will also notice menus open quicker, general performance increases and generally improved responsiveness in all areas. It remains to be seen whether this takes yet another step up once the next-gen patch is out in the wild.

Field of View Slider

Get ready, Deep Stone Crypt is a wild ride © BUNGIE

Players will be able to alter their FoV on consoles for the first time, and the studio's goal is to enable a FOV range similar to that on PC. This – hopefully – will become the norm on the new hardware, since PC players have had the option to use it for years.

Cross Save

Glassway and Disgraced add some interesting new flavour to Destiny 2 © BUNGIE