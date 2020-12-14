Destiny 2 Weekly Reset Guide: Season 10 activities and bounties to complete

The Destiny 2 Weekly Reset has become something of a ritual for long-time players of Bungie's loot-filled, shared-world shooter. Whether you're trying to grind your way to the power cap or simply eager for some fancy new gear, the Tuesday evening Weekly Reset is every Guardian's best friend.

Why? Because that's when the timer resets on any timed activities and bounties you may have achieved earlier in the week. Want to jump back into the Crucible to earn more rewards? The Reset will let you. Want to try for more Raid loot? The various worlds are your collective oyster. Here's everything you need to know about the Weekly Reset in Destiny 2 Season 10 .

Destiny 2 – Weekly Reset time

The Season of the Hunt has landed in Destiny 2 © BUNGIE

The Weekly Reset occurs – as you probably guessed – once every seven days in Destiny 2, and at the same time every week. Excluding timezone shenanigans, it has never changed. It happens at:

UK : 5pm (GMT)

Europe : 6pm (CEST)

US : 9am PST / 12pm (EST)

Destiny 2 – Weekly Reset: Which activities change?

Once the Reset occurs (you'll typically be removed from your game session and returned to Orbit when that happens), the following activities and world events will change:

Milestone progress and rewards – Crucible, Gambit, Nightfall, Flashpoint, Daily Heroic Mission, Strikes, Clan XP are all reset

Raid progress – any checkpoints are reset and and rewards can be earned again

Raid challenges – new challenges rotate in

New Eververse inventory – Bright Dust good restocked

Xur – leaves until Friday evening

Eclipsed Zone – rotates to new area

Ascendant Challenge – rotates to new skirmish

Empire Hunt – all three levels of the Empire Hunt (Hero, Legend, Master) rotate, offering new modifiers and new rewards

Destiny 2 – Weekly Reset: What to do first?

Destiny 2: Beyond Light brings some massive changes to the game © BUNGIE

Destiny 2's level system can be quite complicated. From the base power level of 1050, you will need to power up in order to take on some of the more serious end-game tasks. Powerful Gear and Pinnacle Gear will be your key to achieving the highest Power level per Season.

You will notice different activities offer different rewards. Typically, hovering over an activity in the Director (read: menu) will explain what sort of reward you can expect from any given task. Below, you'll see the max Power level for each item offered:

Legendary Gear cap - 1200 Power

Powerful Gear cap - 1250 Power

Pinnacle Gear cap - 1260 Power

Most players are going to see the most notable grind between 1200 Power and 1250 Power. To get decent Powerful Gear, you will want to prioritise the following activities:

Strike, Gambit and Crucible weekly activity progress

Level up the Season Pass

Complete eight Bounties per Tower vendor

Collect Prime Engrams (generally, you'll enjoy one per session of play time... but the maths behind that calculation is a bit obscure)

Find Exotic Engrams (this is mostly down to luck)

Complete the Weekly Story Mission

The new Exotics in Destiny 2 Beyond Light mean serious business © BUNGIE

If you are already at the Powerful Level cap, you will need to start earning Pinnacle Gear in order to start nudging your Guardian's level up in tiny increments. These are real-end game challenges and often require more time, effort and team co-ordination in order to get them done. Focus on the following for Pinnacle Gear: