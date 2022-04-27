My Loadout: Destroy

Having played both Fortnite and Call of Duty professionally from a young age, Alex ‘Destroy’ Benabe has built a loyal audience with his high energy streams. Settling into Warzone as his professional endeavour now has seen him go from strength to strength, winning big tournaments and growing the Philadelphia scene.

Destroy is one of Jukeyz opponents as he wagers the best of the US in Jukeyz See me in N.A. Watch every episode over on Jukeyz' YouTube now!

Destroy's loadout is below. Scroll down to find out how his builds complement his style of play, and his tip for the most underrated Warzone build...

01 Destroy's competitive build

Primary weapon: XM4

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 13.5” Taskforce

Optic: Axial Arms 3X

Stock: No stock

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: Stanag 60 Rnd

Ammunition: n/a

Rear Grip: n/a

Perk: n/a

Perk2: n/a

02 Destroy's pubstomping build

Secondary: Owen

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: Hockenson 142mm Rapid

Optic: Nydar Model 47

Stock: Removed stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 72 rnd

Ammunition: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Fabric

Perk: Acrobatic

Perk2: Quick

What are the most important bits of your loadout and why?

I like using the Owen because it’s really fast-paced and you can wipe teams really quickly, the 72 bullet mag as a secondary gun is huge because those team wipes allow you to play at your own pace really powerfully.

How does your loadout relate to your style of play?

The loadout that I use allows me to play super aggressive when I need to, but also allows me to play at range and assess the situation, but then can go and get involved when the time is right.

What do you think is the most underrated bit of any loadout?

Definitely throwing knives here as your equipment. It’s the only equipment you can replenish off of other people’s bodies and you can have them pretty much the whole game. They’re perfect for full killing - this is something I’m a huge fan of that other people don’t think of so much.

Follow Destroy