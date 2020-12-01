With DIRT 5 out on PC, Xbox One and PS4 and roaring onto next-gen consoles in the near future, we figured it’d be a good idea to get some handy pointers on how we can get an edge, whether we’re competing in the wealth of multi-player options, scaling the heights of Career mode, or just finding out how to get to grips with the awe-inspiring dynamic weather conditions.

Thankfully, Robert Karp, DIRT 5 development director at Codemasters, was on hand to give us the rundown on all of this and more, offering beginner tips for how to get good at DIRT 5, fast.

Get started in Arcade mode

So, what should players do when first firing up DIRT 5? Karp explains that your opening moments in the game will give you an early taste of the action, with the first race of Career mode. He adds: “This is an Ultra Cross race in Norway, so expect some close-quarters action in our Modern Rally class over different terrain types. Get yourself acquainted with how the car feels and just enjoy the race.”

After that, you’ll be able to choose any mode you like, though there’s one in particular that stands out for those really hoping to get a crash course in the game:

“Heading into Arcade mode will allow you to make your own custom event from any location and route in the game – which is handy if you want to get used to the game a little more before going back into Career, or heading online,” he says.

Make use of the Discover area when starting in Playgrounds

A huge new addition to the DIRT series is the introduction of Playgrounds mode, which gives users the chance to design, create, edit and race on your own custom racing arenas – offering the opportunity to build tracks that range from the surreal to the sublime. Designing a usable track from scratch, though, could be an overwhelming prospect, which is why Karp recommends heading to the Discover area before diving into the Create section of Playgrounds.

The world is your playground in DIRT 5

“The Discover area is where you’ll find all the Playgrounds uploaded by other players,” he explains. “Have a browse through the designs and you’re bound to pick up some ideas and tricks that’ll inspire you when you start creating your own Playground. Three different event types are available to build a Playground for (Smash Attack, Gate Crasher, Gymkhana), so it’s a good idea to find examples of each of these in Discover, try them out for yourself, and see what you find.”

Aim high to build something special in Playgrounds

For some, Playgrounds will be an opportunity to build something authentic, where the track’s intricacies are carefully plotted to pose a puzzle-like challenge for those brave enough to navigate it. For others, well, it’ll be an opportunity to create something bonkers – with towering jumps, breathtaking bends and a staggering lack of safety measures. So what’s the key to building something special? According to Karp, it’s to think big and, more specifically, think vertically:

“You’ll see straight away in Playgrounds that the size of the arenas for you to create in are vast, but just as importantly, you can stack items and build upwards. This opens up so many more options in how to design a Playground – whether that’s big jumps through the air, or precarious routes where you daren’t look down. So, don’t forget to use verticality in your Playgrounds.”

Adapt your driving style to handle dynamic weather

DIRT 5’s dynamic weather is both awe-inspiring (having the skies open up as a fearsome bend approaches is a good way to test your mettle) and a means of separating those who can adapt during a race, from those who think keeping your foot down is the best course of action, regardless of conditions. Quick hint: the former will be more likely to reach the podium.

Karp tells us that the more you experience the different weather types, the more you’ll learn how to tweak your driving style to suit them.

He elaborates, “In heavy rain, throttle control is key to avoid wheel spins and oversteer. During a blizzard, maintaining momentum is paramount, so maybe widen your lines through corners. Use the feedback you get from the car to judge where the limit is – particularly from the PlayStation 5 DualSense pad, which features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers that DIRT 5 utilises in races.”

In other weather conditions that affect visibility, like a sandstorm or snowstorm, it’s all about your reaction time and staying committed on the throttle even when the road ahead is obscured. “It can be a challenge, but a thrilling one when you get it right,” he adds.

Be evasive to come out on top in Vampire events

DIRT 5’s Vampire party mode is a blood-thirsty variation on tag, with one ‘bitten’ vehicle starting out (identifiable by its sinister red lights) that has to catch other vehicles to turn them over to the vamp’s side. The goal is to either turn all vehicles into four-wheel Nosferatus, or to remain pure of engine until the timer runs out.

As for how you can keep safe during a Vampire event, Karp’s advice is both simple and a little foreboding: “Keep your head on a swivel! The longer a Vampire event goes on, the more likely it is that other cars will be caught and turned into vampire cars, meaning they’ll be coming for you. You’re going to need to embrace your inner stuntman and pull off your most daring evasive manoeuvres to avoid all the vampires until dawn comes and time expires.”

Each Vampire arena is designed so that there are chances for drivers to pull off some automotive skills to keep them clear of the pack – so look at what’s around you and see if you can use it to your advantage.

Prepare for different challenges in DIRT 5’s multi-player modes

DIRT 5’s wealth of modes ensures that players will have to adopt different tactics to come out on top in different events. We asked for a rundown of these modes, and how we could compete as quickly as possible.

King mode sees you tasked with taking the crown and holding on to it for as long as possible.

“But, there’s a little more to it than that,” Karp continues. “Any car holding the crown will leave a trail of points behind them, so keeping close to that car can mean you’re still topping up your score as you try to become the King. Plus, there are two crowns in play at all times, so if you’re struggling to catch one car with the crown, look for the other one. Both crowns will automatically reset, too, so keep an eye out for when and where they reset to get the jump on your opponents.”

He also adds that again, evasion is a big deal in King mode, so make sure you keep on your toes!

Transporter mode, meanwhile, is possibly the most tactics-based party mode in DIRT 5, giving you a few different roads to victory.

“The core goal is to take a designated item and transport it a point in the arena – but you’ll have 11 other cars trying to achieve the same thing, so plot your route carefully,” Karp explains. “On top of that, you’ll score more points if you hold onto the item for longer, before delivering it. Choosing whether you’ll speed straight to the objective, or evade other cars and take the scenic route, will help you pick up the win in Transporter.”

Alongside the party modes, there’s more traditional race action online, with 12-player races on each of DIRT 5’s 10 locations. Karp advises players to expect each of these events to be highly competitive: “Even if you’re struggling part-way through a race, we highly recommend fighting on to the end. DIRT 5’s routes and circuits are full of challenges, so you never know when the leaders could slip up!”

Set objectives early in Career mode

Regardless of the sport, athletes who make it to the very top are driven by a voracious, goal-driven attitude to success that can border on the maniacal. While we wouldn’t advise players to go fully Cristiano Ronaldo in their dedication to Career mode, a decision early on to set and overcome objectives is key to making your mark.

“The Career mode’s opening chapter is all about making a name for yourself as a rookie in the DIRT Off-Road Series – so focus on competing hard and completing objectives early on,” Karp says.

Then, as you progress, other features will open up, such as the option to choose real-world sponsors to race for and bonus Throwdown events to take part in. Karp tells us that these side objectives offer players a glut of different opportunities to notch up some achievements:

“Events will offer up a selection of side-objectives to complete, such as drifting for a set amount of time or pulling off a set number of overtakes, each of which earn you in-game currency. These objectives are visible before you enter a race, and if you want a different set of objectives, hitting ‘re-roll’ will refresh them, at the cost of some currency.”

Put in the work to top Time Trial leaderboards

Time Trial is pretty much exactly what it sounds like – appearing in Arcade mode, it pits you against the track and the clock. As Karp informs us, this is the place to go if you’re looking for a challenge that’s purely about speed and race-craft.

As for advice: Practice makes perfect. “To climb the leaderboards,” he says, “it’ll take lap after lap of attempts, getting used to your car and the chosen route, until you start piecing it all together for that perfect lap.”

Speed is everything in Time Trials

Further tweaks can be made in settings and could help make a vital difference, though this may be for the more experienced racers, Karp warns: “Disabling gameplay assists in the settings can also help you achieve lower times, but of course, this requires you to have total control over the car. If you’re looking to top the time-sheets, we recommend racing without assists, and challenging yourself to keep control of the car.”

Be prepared for anything when racing in Brazil

When we last caught up with Codemasters to discuss DIRT 5, we were informed that Brazil would be a track to test even the most seasoned of competitors, with a huge amount of undulation and different surfaces like mud, sand and tarmac. As a result, Karp explains, Brazil offers up many different racing experiences in one track.

“One moment, you’re racing through sand and mud in a Stampede event through thick foliage. The next, you’re flying through favelas, tunnels and ocean-side roads in a point-to-point rally raid race.”

With this in mind, drivers need to be prepared for anything, with Karp warning that the car’s grip will change drastically as you switch between surfaces, while you’ll need to build up speed before hitting some of the big hills and undulations that Rio de Janeiro is known for. He concludes, “If you can conquer Brazil events in DIRT 5, you’ve got a good chance of mastering them all!”