Dom Ferris "I'm 100% certain we're making progress"
The Change I Want to See
My name is Dom Ferris. I set up the not-for-profit organisation Trash Free Trails because of the deafening silence around single-use pollution. Our aim is to reduce litter and help people reconnect with nature.
Mountain biking has been my lifelong love. I had dropped away from it a little bit when I moved from Meiford, Mid Wales, down to Cornwall. But between 2013-14, I had been going back home whenever I could to visit my dad, who was terminally ill. It was very intense seeing him, and I started to get back into mountain biking again and spending time with my old friends.
I was seeing the same plastic pollution problems on the mountain bike trails as I was seeing in my job on beaches, but there was this deafening silence in comparison to the awareness and action on our beaches and in the marine conservation world. It really was just so stark.
I decided it was time for change
I realised that there was a very clear difference between recreational trail litter and beach litter. You don't get tides on the trails. You don't get longshore drift. You don't get massive storms that reanimate litter from the 1970s. Other than wind-borne litter (a helium balloon or farm wrap, for example), every single other item of litter on that trail has been dropped by someone who has used it, so it was a pure behaviour-change project.
Once I had settled on the name, I got myself a bit bogged down with strategies, websites, and all this kind of stuff before launch. By the end of 2016, I thought, ‘If not now, then never’, and in January 2017, I did the first outward-facing thing – an Instagram post – to launch
I just started having conversations with my friends and said this is what I feel about this issue, this is what I'm going to try and do about it, and that I welcomed people coming to join in with me. It very quickly became evident there was an appetite. Like the surfing community, the mountain biking community is really wide and varied – there isn't one type of rider. Essentially, people said ‘yes, I'm with you, I've been saying the same thing’. I thought of it as a bit like a bat sign in the sky; a rallying cry.
It was also really important to say that I was not coming in like a white knight. I'm fully aware that loads of people have been doing similar things but the very fact that I didn't really know what was going on was an issue that we could improve upon. I wanted to unite those disparate groups – not imprint upon them or subsume them.
One really important element of
There's so much focus on negativity when it comes to litter.
Half of
We're aiming to get people involved year-round
The vision is that, by 2030, we'll have managed to catalyse the sustained reduction in the amount of single-use pollution on trails. To achieve this, between 2025-2030, we'll have been able to demonstrate that, on a significant percentage of trails that we're able to measure properly both around the country and around the world, there's been a significant and sustained reduction in litter. But at the same time, we've also been able to measure how people felt about the act of removing the litter and whether they would do it again in the future – the ‘why’.
Working back from that, our mission is to reconnect people with nature through the simple, yet meaningful, act of removing single use pollution from our trails and wild places. We have put a lot of thought into creating programmes that will enable us to achieve this.
Underneath that, you've got our
I'm 100% certain we can demonstrate that we're making progress already.
