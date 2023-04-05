"I'm 100% certain we're making progress"

Working back from that, our mission is to reconnect people with nature through the simple, yet meaningful, act of removing single use pollution from our trails and wild places. We have put a lot of thought into creating programmes that will enable us to achieve this. We start the year as we mean to go on with our Earth Day Spring Clean – that symbolic act of going, 'Let's demonstrate what these places mean to us, and let's get them ready for the year and create clean trails’. The summer is about going on Purposeful Adventures that deepen our connection to these places, while autumn and winter are times to reflect upon the work so far, learn from it and make plans to have even more impact in the next year.