"I'm 100% certain we're making progress"

My name is Dom Ferris. I set up the not-for-profit organisation Trash Free Trails because of the deafening silence around single-use pollution. Our aim is to reduce litter and help people reconnect with nature.

Trash Free Trails was revealed to the world with an Instagram post on my account in January 2017, but the idea had been bubbling away for a few years before that. I was Head of Community and Engagement at marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage. It was a role that was hugely important to me and I was really busy – there was this massive boom in awareness and action, and beach cleans just exploded.

Mountain biking has been my lifelong love. I had dropped away from it a little bit when I moved from Meiford, Mid Wales, down to Cornwall. But between 2013-14, I had been going back home whenever I could to visit my dad, who was terminally ill. It was very intense seeing him, and I started to get back into mountain biking again and spending time with my old friends.

I was seeing the same plastic pollution problems on the mountain bike trails as I was seeing in my job on beaches, but there was this deafening silence in comparison to the awareness and action on our beaches and in the marine conservation world. It really was just so stark.

I decided it was time for change

I realised that there was a very clear difference between recreational trail litter and beach litter. You don't get tides on the trails. You don't get longshore drift. You don't get massive storms that reanimate litter from the 1970s. Other than wind-borne litter (a helium balloon or farm wrap, for example), every single other item of litter on that trail has been dropped by someone who has used it, so it was a pure behaviour-change project.

Once I had settled on the name, I got myself a bit bogged down with strategies, websites, and all this kind of stuff before launch. By the end of 2016, I thought, ‘If not now, then never’, and in January 2017, I did the first outward-facing thing – an Instagram post – to launch Trash Free Trails. It's not a novel idea. So many other people were talking about it. I realised that the grassroots community – people seeing what I was doing with my hands – was the key to it growing.

© Isis Boundy/Matt Ford

I just started having conversations with my friends and said this is what I feel about this issue, this is what I'm going to try and do about it, and that I welcomed people coming to join in with me. It very quickly became evident there was an appetite. Like the surfing community, the mountain biking community is really wide and varied – there isn't one type of rider. Essentially, people said ‘yes, I'm with you, I've been saying the same thing’. I thought of it as a bit like a bat sign in the sky; a rallying cry.

It was also really important to say that I was not coming in like a white knight. I'm fully aware that loads of people have been doing similar things but the very fact that I didn't really know what was going on was an issue that we could improve upon. I wanted to unite those disparate groups – not imprint upon them or subsume them.

One really important element of Trash Free Trails is that our mission is twofold. Yes, it’s about creating a sustained reduction in the amount of litter on our trails, but it’s also about creating a deeper sense of connection with nature and with community – helping to provide people with a reason for action.

There's so much focus on negativity when it comes to litter. In 1953, Keep America Beautiful was formed by an alliance of drinks producers, among others, and they coined the term ‘litter bug’, shifting the blame from producers to consumers. Two years later, Keep Britain Tidy was founded. There have now been 68 years of anti-litter movements in Britain, and it's not working.

Half of Trash Free Trails’ mission is to reconnect people with nature through purposeful adventure – the idea being that if we get ahead of the problem, we create a positive feedback loop between spending time in the outdoors, realising what it does for you, and therefore contributing to leaving a positive trace on it. I'm not saying our approach is going to work. I'm saying let's try something different. Let's leave the possibility with positivity. We're trying to do things differently and the mere fact of trying is extraordinarily exciting.

We're aiming to get people involved year-round

The vision is that, by 2030, we'll have managed to catalyse the sustained reduction in the amount of single-use pollution on trails. To achieve this, between 2025-2030, we'll have been able to demonstrate that, on a significant percentage of trails that we're able to measure properly both around the country and around the world, there's been a significant and sustained reduction in litter. But at the same time, we've also been able to measure how people felt about the act of removing the litter and whether they would do it again in the future – the ‘why’.

Working back from that, our mission is to reconnect people with nature through the simple, yet meaningful, act of removing single use pollution from our trails and wild places. We have put a lot of thought into creating programmes that will enable us to achieve this. We start the year as we mean to go on with our Earth Day Spring Clean – that symbolic act of going, 'Let's demonstrate what these places mean to us, and let's get them ready for the year and create clean trails’. The summer is about going on Purposeful Adventures that deepen our connection to these places, while autumn and winter are times to reflect upon the work so far, learn from it and make plans to have even more impact in the next year.

Underneath that, you've got our State of Our Trails report – an academic research project that is fed by these projects and helps us demonstrate our impact.

I’m 100% certain we can demonstrate that we’re making progress already. For example, between March 2021 and June 2022, the number of citizen scientists' State of Our Trails reports submitted has grown tenfold to 1,027 at the last count. We've expanded our impact across the community, and our ‘Trash Mob’ is bigger and more active.

Get involved

To get involved with Trash Free Trails' work, why not take part in or host your own Earth Day Spring Clean on April 22? Whether it's flying solo, with your mates or you gather your entire community, head out into your local area and celebrate Earth Day by protecting the places you love and removing as much single-use pollution as possible.

Discover how to get involved with Trash Free Trails by visiting trashfreetrails.org. Read more about Dom’s mission here.

