How Donnie Campbell broke the Badger Divide's Fastest Known Time

Endurance athlete Donnie Campbell isn't one to shy away from a gruelling, long-distance challenge.

Last year, the 36-year-old smashed the non-stop record for a self-propelled round of Scotland’s 282 highest mountains . He ran to the summit of every Munro, cycling and kayaking in between, in an impressive 31 days and 23 hours.

His aim for 2021 was to run a Fastest Known Time (FKT) for the remote 370km Cape Wrath Trail , in north-west Scotland. But then a groin injury resurfaced and he turned to his bicycle to maintain his fitness.

Plan B became a bid to be the fastest to ride the An Turas Mor (Gaelic for ‘the long journey’) – a 570km gravel cycling route between Glasgow and Cape Wrath that packs in 8,224m of elevation. “I have long wanted to visit Cape Wrath, the most north-westerly point on mainland Britain,” explains Donnie. “If I couldn’t run there, I thought I would ride there.”

After setting off on the evening of May 22 from Kelvingrove Park in the heart of Glasgow, it wasn’t long before Donnie was in need of a plan C though.

“I had only gone 6km when a wheel spoke broke,” he says. “I was obviously disappointed. However, [the following morning] I managed to find a bike shop in Glasgow to change the wheel and then I thought: ‘I am here now and I have lost some time, but why don’t I just ride the 200 miles home [to Inverness]

“I’d heard of a route called the Badger Divide , which is mostly off-road from Glasgow to Inverness. It took me about an hour to change my plan – and I just set off.”

Created by Scottish cyclist Stu Allan, the Badger Divide links several established trails, including the West Highland Way and the Great Glen Way. And like so many long-distance routes, there are variants, including one charted by The Racing Collective – a not-for-profit bikepacking club of self-supported racers – which forms the basis of its ScotDURO annual trials (correct spelling) rides.

It was this route – 327km and 4,923m elevation – that Donnie chose as his challenge. Riding his Cervelo gravel bike , he returned to Kelvingrove Park, setting off at 11:50am on May 23 before arriving at Inverness Castle 19 hours 56 minutes and eight seconds later, averaging 16.4kph and setting a FKT for a supported attempt in the process.

Here, Donnie explains how he did it…

1. An unknown challenge gave him added motivation

An old groin injury, exacerbated by “too many miles of flat running” while training for the Cape Wrath Trail FKT, saw Donnie get on his bike in late April. “I could ride without irritating the injury and I like cycling anyway so it was an obvious switch for me,” he explains.

“I had the dilemma of whether to still try for the Cape Wrath Trail run, risking further injury – or to try a cycling challenge on the An Turas Mor route and still keep Cape Wrath as the goal.

“In fact, the ride seemed more of a challenge to me because I know I am capable of running the Cape Wrath Trail. The bike ride seemed more exciting and more of an unknown.”

2. He crammed in training miles to get in cycling shape

Donnie had crammed in limited time on two wheels before his attempt © Donnie Campbell

Donnie had already built up his cardiovascular fitness thanks to the running training, so his aim was to focus on ensuring that his cycling muscles were strong.

“My cardio was in a good place and I had been running about 20 hours each week, which included a long run of 50km. I knew I still had good endurance from last summer’s Munro round so I just switched to cycling as many miles as I could.”

The one snag is that Donnie prefers riding in good weather, which UK lacked in late spring this year. This meant he only had limited training time on the bike before he set off from Glasgow.

“I simply rode as many miles as I could when the weather allowed. The first week, I did 100km one day, then 50km. After a day off, I then did 160km followed by 60km. I had to take a few days to recover after that because my bum wasn’t used to being on the bike for so long!

“For the next couple of weeks, I did what I could and mixed gravel and road cycling. I didn’t really get the chance to do any long days in the saddle because the conditions were not good – in fact, the longest ride I did was 160km.”

3. He fuelled on the fly

Donnie used Red Bull to help his efforts around the 100km and 200km marks © Donnie Campbell

For An Turas Mor, Donnie had planned to have regular snacks of his favourite vegetarian pizza already bought for the ride. But the delay from the broken spoke meant he had polished off the takeaway pizza before the Badger Divide plan came to fruition.

He relied on “what I had to hand”. “I needed to get going quickly on the Badger Divide ride because I knew the weather was forecast to deteriorate, so there was no time to think about getting extra food and snacks,” he says. “I took with me what I had packed already, which was energy bars and gels and a sports supplement mixed into my water bottles.”

With his wife Rachael driving their car as support, Donnie was able to enjoy warming cups of tea at pre-arranged meeting points. He also drank cans of Red Bull at around 100km and 200km into the ride.

“Because of the timing of the ride, there wasn’t a lot of take-away food options,” he adds. “Rachael found me some chips in Aberfoyle early in the ride, but after that I ate what I had with me.

“It wasn’t the best plan and after the first few hours I didn’t really feel much like eating anyway. I was so cold and this affected my appetite. I was grateful for the hot tea and Red Bull at stopping points."

The FKT attempt meant Donnie had to ride right through the night © Donnie Campbell It rained for almost the whole attempt, so extra waterproofs were essential © Donnie Campbell

Although the route is long and demanding as a non-stop ride, Donnie is sure it can be completed faster – it was the cold and wet that held him up.

“I had been hoping to escape the worst of a front of rain and cold that had been heading north – but just a few hours into the ride it had caught up with me.

“I spent 16 hours cycling in the wet and I ended up very, very cold. Temperatures dropped to about 4°C.

“At one point I stopped for 40 minutes to change into dry clothes and to warm up my feet using the car heater.

“I know that at any point I could have stopped and asked Rachael to take me home. But something inside me just kept me going. I like to challenge myself and to see if I can complete what I set out to do.

“I also knew that if I could finish, I was capable of riding in bad weather – and this is not something I usually choose to do.”

5. He broke the ride down in stages in his mind

Donnie broke the attempt down into stages to cope mentally © Donnie Campbell

Donnie describes the ride as a sufferfest. “It was a whole new level of suffering. It was cold, wet, muddy and hard going. I also suffered due to not being able to eat properly.

“I was aware that if I did stop, for example to wait for Rachael to pick me up, I would quickly become hypothermic.

“To cope with it mentally, I just broke the ride into stages. These stages were dictated by where I would next meet Rachael. I thought about the hot tea and being able to change into dry clothes and warm up my hands and feet.

“If I had let myself think about how far I still had to go to get to Inverness that would have been too much to cope with in the conditions.”

6. Just reaching the finish became his biggest motivation

It took extreme mental strength for Donnie not to give up © Donnie Campbell

Donnie reveals there were only two high points of the ride. “There was a section that was remarkable – perhaps because it was novel rather than enjoyable – when I found myself riding down a very wet trail into Kinlochleven. I doubt there is usually much of a flow of water on the trail there but when I did the ride I felt like I was descending a full-on river.

“The best part was finishing. I know that sounds obvious but there was nothing enjoyable about the long ride in the wet and cold.

“I didn’t see any great views or even smile at any point. Finally getting to Inverness was a relief. I had proved to myself I could complete the challenge I set out to do. But it wasn’t a pleasant outing.”

7. He thinks he must be wired differently to take on such challenges

Reaching the finish was one of two highlights of the ride for Donnie © Donnie Campbell

The ride was the most suffering Donnie has experienced on a challenge over a 20-hour period. “There have been times during other challenges, such as the Munro round, when I had a hard time or a tough day.

“But the 20 hours on the Badger Divide was the most non-stop miserable I have experienced. I just wanted to get home, to get off the bike and to be warm and dry.

“I do wonder why I kept going given that I could have stopped at any point as it wasn’t an event and it was only me who has set myself the challenge.

“I kept asking myself why I am driven to do these sorts of challenges; I wondered why I appear to be wired differently to other people.”