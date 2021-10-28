"My aim is to push myself": Duke Agyapong on his Red Bull Timelaps goals

Duke Agyapong is something of a multi-skilled talent. The London-based fixed gear and crit racing cyclist is renowned for his explosive performances on the velodrome and circuit, but his skills extend beyond two wheels. Agyapong has been the face of Rapha for a number of years, while his writing and podcast appearances have brought a refreshing honesty to a world stereotypically obsessed with watts and aerodynamics.

Here, Agyapong reveals how his love affair with cycling started, and his ambitions for this year's Red Bull Timelaps.

What are your earliest cycling memories?

"I first started cycling when I was a kid, and worked hard on my balance to get my stabilisers off! My mother would say that I was only allowed to ride to the end of our road, which always left me wondering – what's around the corner? Even though I had walked around that corner millions of times, I had never experienced it on two wheels.

Bicycles have the ability to transform your world Duke Agyapong

"From just commuting to and from school, I now race criteriums, track and road races, and have even ridden and raced at the Izu velodrome in Japan – which I still can't believe! Bicycles have the ability to transform your world."

What does cycling mean to you?

"Unfortunately, I suffer from anxiety and depression. It has been very very difficult at times, but whenever I have returned to the bicycle, it tends to be my saving grace.

Agyapong has spoken honestly about how cycling has helped his mental health © Duke Agyapong

"Nothing beats climbing up a mountain, taking in the beautiful views that nature has to offer, and then descending as fast (and as carefully) as you can. Aside from keeping me fit, it gives me something to work towards. Getting faster and fitter definitely makes the training and many hill climbs worth it. I plan on continuing my racing to then hopefully be able to race at a national-level event.

"There have been many times where I really don't want to go riding but there hasn't been a single time where I've regretted going out on the bike. I always try to keep it as fun as possible, whether I'm riding alone or riding with friends, and taking in cafe stops or new countries."

What are your hopes for Red Bull Timelaps?

"My aim for Red Bull Timelaps is to push myself as far as possible whilst still having fun, which includes supporting my teammates, eating good and keeping the good vibes coming.

Can he carry his form from the race track over to Red Bull Timelaps? © Duke Agyapong

"Winning would be very cool, but beating my own personal records would be just as cool! Progression – no matter how small – is still progress, as it's a step closer to your goals."

If last year's winning distance is anything to go by, Agyapong is in for a lot of hours spent in the pain cave. Team Innovation completed a staggering 673.91 miles over the 25-hour period , and will be looking to defend their title this year.