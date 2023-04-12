Duncan Campbell "I want to connect like-minded sports fans in the queer community"
The Change I Want to See
I'm Duncan Campbell, founder of community-based app Rally. I believe that I can do something about the exclusion of LGBTQ+ people from sports.
I’m in my forties, and I feel like my generation of LGBTQ+ people had pretty negative experiences when it came to getting into sports. For me, I think of the overtly macho guys, the feeling of exclusion from an early age, and I’m sure it applies to other members of the community, too.
I’ve long believed that we can do something about this exclusion and eradicate the feelings of, 'you're not good enough', 'you're not competitive enough', or 'you're not aggressive enough'. It makes people feel unwelcome. So I did something about it — I launched Rally, a community-based app for LGBTQ+ people, designed to help them connect with other like-minded people who enjoy sports.
Sport is especially important when you’re in a minority group
As someone who spends a lot of time being active — I do mountain biking, I run, and I even play beach volleyball — I always wanted to find more people in the LGBTQ+ community to do these sports with. Sport does so much for our physical and mental wellbeing, and that sense of belonging with a group of people, that team mentality, is especially important when you’re in a minority group.
Through sports, you get to meet people from a broad range of ages, different genders, and different kinds of queerness and it can be an incredible and healthy place to meet people and make friends. If you go to a club, you're likely to meet people who are probably about your age, and probably fancy you or want to hook up with you. But what if you don’t like clubs? Or you’re looking for different kinds of companionship?
I've been making apps for a while now
Luckily I had a background in app development and run an agency here in Barcelona where we make apps. I’ve been making them since the first iPhones and the first one I ever made was called Fontagious – it was a guessing-game style app where you’d get given a random word or phrase in the lettering of a famous logo, such as the Jurassic Park typeface, and you had to guess the original logo (it’s harder than it sounds!). It got featured in places like Design Week and Creative Review, but during the pandemic I decided I wanted to try something more ambitious, and the beginnings of Rally started to come together.
The idea was to build a platform that says: we exist, and all these communities exist, too. Why not tap into them? Whatever sports you’re into, you can find people who are into the same things. Maybe you want to start weightlifting but you find heteronormative gym spaces intimidating. You can search for queer folks who weightlift in your area and see if they can teach you the basics and support you in your goals. Or, with the community element, if you don’t find your favourite activity on Rally, you can encourage people to join you in pursuing it.
I want people of all abilities to get involved
I wanted people of all levels to feel welcome. Using the app I’ve recently been kickboxing in London, done contact rugby in Glasgow, and in Barcelona, where I live, I’ve been mountain biking, all with other queer people. London’s Knockout Boxing [a non-for-profit LGBTQ+ boxing club in north London], for example, told me Rally has helped people build healthy friendships away from the ‘club’ scene. And
In sport there's a perception that, suddenly, the LGBTQ+ community exists
Basically, my mission statement is: let's prove to people that you don't need to be an expert to enjoy sports. You don't need to be aggressive, you can come and play sports in a calm, relaxed, peaceful manner and actually learn some new skills and enjoy your time. We’re so conditioned to think of these spaces as intimidating because of their inherent competitiveness. What if we just do it to have fun? Sometimes, when I sign up to do rugby for example, I do feel a little terrified. But that’s the lie that we’ve been told, it almost feels like indoctrination: we can’t play the sport, so we shouldn’t try.
What's happening in sport is there's a perception that, suddenly, the LGBTQ+ community exists. That’s down to increased visibility with people like Tom Daley and footballers like Megan Rapinoe and Jake Daniels. The way to tackle outdated attitudes is to be more visible.
Rally is also about fostering our community. If you want to take up tennis, you can find out if there are LGBTQ+ tennis groups in your area, and you can start playing with them. If not, you can put the signal out yourself and help set that up.
The world of LGBTQ+ sports is such an incredible force
The beauty of the way it’s designed is, it doesn’t matter whether you’re in a metropolitan area, or you're somewhere quite remote. If you download the app and you’re in the middle of Australia, in Alice Springs for example, you won’t see loads of people in your area under the app’s ‘local’ tab. But there is also a ‘community’ tab so you can see stuff from the international LGBTQ+ community. You can see teams, photos, news, and the hope is that even if you feel far away from the action, you still feel connected to what’s happening in other parts of the world.
A lot of people think of Rally as a directory — teams and events, like a signup sheet on a whiteboard. That it’s quite a passive tool. But actually, it’s a place, more like a message board, where you can speak up and know you’re being heard.
I want people to feel empowered to go out there, wherever ‘there’ is, and find connections with like minded people from the queer community. The world of LGBTQ+ sports is such an incredible force to be reckoned with, and I know it’s going to get even better.
One of the best ways to get involved is to sign up to Rally and see what wonderful LGBTQ+ sports are on your doorstep. But perhaps more importantly is to get out there and play some sports. Pluck up the courage to go and play something, whether it’s football in your neighbourhood, or the outdoor yoga sessions in the park. Rally is here to show you that there are sports teams for every one of us, no matter which letter(s) of the acronyms you belong to.
