"I want to connect like-minded sports fans in the queer community"

Basically, my mission statement is: let's prove to people that you don't need to be an expert to enjoy sports. You don't need to be aggressive, you can come and play sports in a calm, relaxed, peaceful manner and actually learn some new skills and enjoy your time. We’re so conditioned to think of these spaces as intimidating because of their inherent competitiveness. What if we just do it to have fun? Sometimes, when I sign up to do rugby for example, I do feel a little terrified. But that’s the lie that we’ve been told, it almost feels like indoctrination: we can’t play the sport, so we shouldn’t try.