The best formations and tactics on EA FC 25

Do you prefer 4-3-2-1 or 4-4-2? We'll tell you which are the best formations in EA FC 25, along with the codes that go with them.
Written by Ramon Putzfeld
3 min readPublished on

Summary

  1. 1
    Best Formation in EA FC 25: Simulating 4-3-2-1 with 4-5-1
  2. 2
    Unbreakable Defense: 5-4-1 Formation in EA FC 25
  3. 3
    Midfield Mastery: 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow in EA FC 25
EA FC 25 was officially released on September 27. Like every year, we imagine you're looking for the best set-ups, tactics and, of course, the best formations in EA Sports FC 25. Well, we won't keep you waiting any longer, so here's Pro EA FC player RedLac on how to get the 4-3-2-1 feel back;
01

Best Formation in EA FC 25: Simulating 4-3-2-1 with 4-5-1

The 4-3-2-1 is the best formation in the old EA FC and FIFA games. The most successful are probably those with five defenders, but these are often not allowed in competitive modes and tournaments. As a result, the 4-3-2-1 formation has long been the best alternative, used by almost all pro players. If you want to rediscover the feel of this formation from the last few iterations, we'd advise you to fall back on the 4-5-1. With a few adjustments, this formation simulates the 4-3-2-1. To import the tactic use the code: E#d4vJsK%io

Custom tactics and roles for 4-3-2-1 feel

  • Tactical Preset: Custom
  • Formation: 4-5-1 FLAT
  • Build up Style: Counter
  • Defensive Approach: High
  • Goal Keeper: Balanced, Sweeper Keeper
  • Left Back: Fullback, Defend
  • Defender: Defender, Defend
  • Right Back: Wingback, Balanced
  • Central Midfielder (left): Playmaker, Attack
  • Central Midfielder (centre): Holding, Defend
  • Central Midfielder (right): Box-to-Box, Balanced
  • Right Midfielder: Inside Forward, Balanced
  • Left Midfielder: Inside Forward, Attack
  • Striker: Advanced Forward, Attack
Simulating 4-3-2-1 on EA FC 25 code:

E#d4vJsK%io

02

Unbreakable Defense: 5-4-1 Formation in EA FC 25

This is the most defensively solid formation and tactics you can currently use in EA FC 25. With five defenders, it will obviously be very difficult for your opponents to score. Levi de Weerd's Team Guilt teammate Manuel shares his custom roles and tactics below for this defensive play. You can use the same tactics with code: L8$B6A&RVNb

Custom tactics and roles for 5-4-1

  • Tactical Preset: Custom
  • Formation: 5-4-1 FLAT
  • Build up Style: Balanced
  • Defensive Approach: Balanced
  • Goal Keeper: Goalkeeper, Defend
  • Center Back (all): Defender, Defend
  • Left Back: Attacking Wingback, Balanced
  • Right Back: Attacking Wingback, Balanced
  • Central Midfielder: Playmaker, Roaming
  • Central Midfielder: Holding, Defend
  • Right Midfielder: Inside Forward, Attack
  • Left Midfielder: Inside Forward, Attack
  • Striker: Balanced Forward, Complete
L8$B6A&RVNb

03

Midfield Mastery: 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow in EA FC 25

The 4-1-2-1-2 formation has long been very popular in FIFA. However, in recent years, this formation has been played less. In EA FC 25, it's back in the spotlight. Team Guilt share that with this formation, the primary goal is to dominate the flanks and put pressure on the opponent. Play this tactic with code: J&h6rNdQTLt
Levi de Weerd scoring at Levi’s Perfect Strike in Amsterdam, The Netherlands on January 13, 2023.

Levi De Weerd celebrates a perfect strike

© Tom Doms/Red Bull Content Pool

Custom tactics and roles for 4-1-2-1-2

  • Tactical preset: Custom
  • Formation: 4-1-2-1-2 Narrow
  • Build up Style: Short passes
  • Defensive Approach: Balanced
  • Goalkeeper: Keeper, Defending
  • Left Back: Fullback, Balanced
  • Right Back: Fullback Balanced
  • Central defenders: Defender, Defend
  • Defending Centre Midfielder: Winger, Balanced
  • Central Midfielder: Box-to-Box, Balanced
  • Attacking Central Midfielder: Winger, Balanced
  • Striker: Deep Striker, Attacking
J&h6rNdQTLt

