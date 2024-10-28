These are the 8 new icons you can play as in EA Sports FC 25

The release of EA Sports FC 25 is just around the corner, with the new season starting on September 27. Like every year, one of the things were most looking forward to is getting stuck into the new icons cards in Ultimate Team. This time round there are a total of eight, all of whom we present below, complete with ratings.

01 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has put his golf clubs in storage © EA Sports/FUTBIN

The former Real Madrid superstar is back. After being absent from FC 24 , the Welshman returns as an icon in FC 25. Publisher EA Sports have given the former Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid winger an overall rating of 88. Fun fact: although Bale recently had a break from the virtual football pitch, he could be selected in another game instead: PGA Tour 2K23.

02 Gianluigi Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon is back between the sticks © EA Sports/FUTBIN

Many players will also be looking forward to this icon. The Italian goalkeeping legend Gianluigi Buffon is playable in FC 25. The 2006 World Cup winner and current team coordinator of the Italian national team has an overall rating of 91. We believe that Gigi could become one of the most popular new icons in FC 25.

03 Nadine Angerer

Nadine Angerer has dusted off her gloves for a rating of 92 © EA Sports/FUTBIN

Nadine Angerer, a German icon between the posts, receives an even higher overall rating. The former FIFA World Player of the Year, World Cup winner and European champion has been given an overall rating of 92. This makes her the highest-rated of the eight new icons in FC 25.

04 Julie Foudy

USWNT legend Julie Foudy is back © EA Sports/FUTBIN

Julie Foudy helped shape a glorious time for the US Women's National Team. Twice World Cup winner and Olympic champion between 1991 and 2004, Foudy captained the USA on the pitch between 2000 and 2004. Now she's been awarded an Icon in FC 25 - with an overall rating of 90.

05 Lotta Schelin

Lotta Schelin has 88 goals and a rating of 90 © EA Sports/FUTBIN

Another former women's football star with an Icon in FC 25 is Lotta Schelin. The Swede is the record goalscorer of the women's national team with 88 goals in 185 games and has been honoured several times as Sweden's female footballer of the year. Her icon rating in FC 25 is 90.

06 Aya Miyama

Aya Miyama is honoured as a legend of the Japanese national team © EA Sports/FUTBIN

Aya Miyama's icon also has an overall rating of 90. The former captain of the Japanese women's national team spent most of her career in her home country, with a couple of brief sojourns in the USA. Her greatest successes were winning the World Cup with Japan in 2011 and the Asian Championship three years later, where she was also honoured as the best player of the tournament.

07 Marinette Pichon

French goal machine Marinette Pichon is an Icon in FC 25 © EA Sports/FUTBIN

The next former footballer to receive an icon card for the first time in FC 25 is striker Marinette Pichon. The Frenchwoman scored a whopping 81 goals in 112 games for her country and was named France's female footballer of the year in 2001. Pichon was top scorer in her league five times in her career and was the record goalscorer in the French national team for a long time. In FC 25, Pichon has an overall rating of 88.

08 Lilian Thuram

Lilian Thuram also has two sons playable in FC 25 © EA Sports/FUTBIN

The eighth and final new icon in FC 25 is Lilian Thuram. The former Juventus and FC Barcelona defender won the World and European Championships with France and played with Zinédine Zidane. Just like his compatriot Pichon, Lilian Thuram will also receive an overall rating of 88 in FC 25.