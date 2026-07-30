EA FC 27: All your questions answered

The season in EA FC 26 is still underway, but its successor – EA FC 27 – is already in the starting blocks. Ahead of the release, here's an overview with all the key information about FC 27. When is the game coming out? Which platforms can you play it on? What new features will it include? Read on to find the answers to these question.... and more.

Former Leipzig player Josko Gvardiol tackles Jamal Musiala in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

01 When is EA FC 27 being released?

EA Sports FC 27 is due to be released on September 25, 2026. Anyone who pre-orders the Ultimate or Ultimate Plus Edition, or who has an EA Play subscription, will gain access to the full version of the game seven days early, from September 18, 2026. With a standard EA Play subscription, early access is limited to 10 hours. There are unlikely to be a traditional demo. Instead, EA FC 27 Lite will be released on the game’s launch day as a free, limited preview version. We’ll explain more about the different editions of EA FC 27 below.

The web and companion apps will also be available again in 2026, allowing you to build your Ultimate Team even before the game’s release. You’ll find out the exact launch date for the apps here soon.

02 What platforms can EA FC 27 be played on?

EA FC 27 will be released on the following platforms:

PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X/S & Xbox One

Nintendo Switch 2 & Nintendo Switch

PC

Important to note: According to the publisher EA Sports, the new open-world game mode The Grounds (more on this below) will only be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch 2 – and not on older consoles.

03 How many different editions are there and how much do they cost?

EA FC 27 is being released for the first time in three different editions, and there is also a free Lite version.

Ultimate Plus Edition

Price: Around $70

Pre-order available: Until August 31, 2026

Early access: Up to seven days from September 18, 2026

FC Points: 10,000 – distributed across five monthly drops

The Ultimate Plus Edition is a brand-new version that EA Sports is offering to the community for the first time. It is not available on any Nintendo platforms or via the Epic Games Store. In addition to early access and FC Points, the Ultimate Plus Edition includes the following extras:

Premium Passes for FUT Seasons One to Five

85+ GES International ICON Pro Item

Hall of FUT Pro selection of five players

Additional Pro Evolution slot in FUT

Career bonuses including a 5-star coach, scout and three ICONs/Heroes

The Grounds tracksuit and Kylian Mbappé Level 3 AMP

Ultimate Edition

Price: Around $115

Pre-order available: Until August 24, 2026

Early access: Up to 7 days from September 18, 2026

FC Points: 6,000 – distributed across three monthly drops

The Ultimate Edition has been available in previous years and is therefore well known to the community. It also includes the following extras:

Premium Pass for FUT Season One

85+ GES International ICON Pro Item (only available with pre-orders placed by August 31, 2026)

Additional Pro Evolution slot in FUT

Career bonuses including a 5-star coach, scout and three ICONs/Heroes

The Grounds tracksuit and Kylian Mbappé Level 3 AMP

Standard Edition

Price: Around $80

Full access to the game from September 25, 2026

Pre-order bonuses until September 24: Career Challenges, three ICONs/Heroes + The Grounds tracksuit

EA FC 27 Lite

Free

Limited preview with selected modes, such as Kick-Off mode

Available from September 25, 2026

Upgrade to the full version at any time

04 How many leagues, licences and stadiums are there?

Licensing rights may change each year. For EA FC 27, the facts are as follows:

Over 21,000 licensed players

Over 35 leagues and more than 800 clubs and national teams – including the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, Bundesliga, Premier League, LaLiga and numerous women’s leagues such as the Google Pixel Women’s Bundesliga and the UEFA Women’s Champions League

More than 140 authentic stadiums – including Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu, Anfield (Liverpool FC), the Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich), the Parc des Princes (PSG) and RB Leipzig’s Red Bull Arena .

05 Who's on the cover?

The cover of EA FC 27 has already been unveiled. Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé graces the cover of the Standard and Ultimate Editions. His team-mate Jude Bellingham will feature on the cover of the new Ultimate Plus Edition.

06

There was a change to the commentary team for the German-speaking region in EA FC 25. Long-serving in-game commentators Frank Buschmann and Wolff-Christoph Fuss were replaced after 10 years by Jan Platte and Florian Schmidt-Sommerfeld ('Schmiso'). In addition, presenter Esther Sedlaczek made her FC debut as a studio reporter. The new commentary duo are likely to be guiding viewers through the matches in EA FC 27 as well – though this has not yet been confirmed.

07 What's the new 'The Grounds' mode about?

With 'The Grounds', EA Sports has announced a new mode that's set to be the biggest new feature in the game. The publisher describes the mode as a social football playground where street football meets the stadium. Players will be able to move around three districts inspired by football history using their own avatar: the Parkside District, the Montclair District and the Zeiza District.

The experience is set to range from casual kickabouts and 1-on-1 matches to teaming up with friends in clubs. EA Sports has named Kylian Mbappé, Chloe Kelly and Paulo Dybala as mentors in the mode, who will guide you through the districts. But it’s not just real-life football stars who will be featured virtually.

Street meets stadium: The Grounds is the new game mode in EA FC 27 © EA Sports

The Journey 2.0? Alex Hunter returns

At the end of the reveal trailer for 'The Grounds, Alex Hunter appears as another mentor. Hunter was the main character in 'The Journey', a career story mode that ran from FIFA 17 to FIFA 19. It was subsequently discontinued. His comeback after seven years is one of the most surprising announcements in the trailer. EA Sports has so far left open exactly what role he will play in the new mode and whether a full story mode will return.

08 What’s new in Career Mode?

In EA FC 27, Career Mode is set to feature a completely revamped transfer market with more realistic player ratings. New features are said to include negotiation tactics such as performance clauses and buy-back clauses. Dynamic GES ratings are intended to reflect the form, morale and fitness of players at every club.

09 What’s new in Ultimate Team?

Ultimate Team is set to get a new feature in EA FC 27 called the FUT Gallery, where you can curate your favorite player items to increase your Gallery level and earn rewards. EA Sports has also announced a revamped card world; details will follow in Deep Dives in August.

The Gallery is a new feature in FC 27 Ultimate Team © EA Sports

10 Take a look at the trailers

In the run-up to the release, EA Sports traditionally publishes numerous trailers for the new game. These are the ones they've released so far:

Official reveal trailer

The official reveal trailer for EA SPORTS FC 27 introduces 'The Grounds', a new social, community-driven street mode integrated into Clubs. Featuring Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham, the video highlights revamped career transfer markets and Ultimate Team features. Watch the video below:

Gameplay deep dive trailer

The gameplay deep dive trailer highlights enhanced player control with reduced AI automation, manual defending and smarter attacking movements. Key updates also include improved dribbling mechanics and a revamped two-phase corner kick system. Watch the video below:

Career Mode deep dive (available from July 31, 2026)

This official Career Mode deep dive trailer highlights major updates to the Manager Career Mode, including a redesigned transfer market featuring realistic valuations and active bidding from rival clubs. Watch the video below:

11 What are we still waiting to find out about?

Many details about EA FC 27 have not yet been confirmed or are still missing at this stage: the full list of licenses, more specific FUT features and the full scope of The Grounds. EA Sports will be revealing these in pitch notes over the coming weeks.

Until the official release of EA FC 27 on September 25, 2026, we’ll keep you up to date here with all the latest news on the game. So check back regularly and don’t miss any EA FC 27 news!

About the author Who is Christian Knoth? Chris is a former professional eFootball player. He represented Germany at international level, won the European Championship and competed against the world’s best players in national and international tournaments. Chris has now been a coach for many years and has also trained esports players in the Virtual Bundesliga – the official German championship in FC 26. On Redbull.com, Chris guides you on your journey to becoming a better player and regularly shares FC 26 tips .