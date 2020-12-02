How I train: Elfyn Evans

Rally driving pulls hard on the pillars of fitness. It requires top physical shape, as well as full mental focus for the hours spent hunched up in a bucket seat, while tackling intricate rally courses at top speeds and concentrating on very specific instructions from a co-driver.

A WRC veteran with three stage wins and multiple podiums under his belt, Elfyn Evans knows more than most when it comes to how demanding the sport can be.

Here, the Welsh driver, who is currently sat at the top of the World Rally Championship leaderboard going into its final round in Monza on December 4, shares how he prepares himself year-round for a full-on assault on the World Championship.

What does your training programme look like, and what do you focus on?

Elfyn re-fuels during Goodwood SpeedWeek 2020 © Patrik Lundin / Red Bull Content Pool

There are quite a few aspects to the physical training that we need to try and concentrate on for rally driving. You need a good blanket level of overall fitness to make sure that you can stay injury free, and to ensure that your concentration levels are stable, and that you're able to maintain focus throughout the weekend.

I work quite a bit on the strength side to have a good core, to make sure that my back is protected. We have quite a few impacts inside the car, so core strength is essential.

We also have to change the wheels in a hurry sometimes, and those gravel wheels weigh around 25 kilos. You don't need to be the world's strongest man, but it helps to take the edge off that job if you have a good base level of core strength.

We're also put in a bad position, posture-wise, inside the car. We're sat down and rolled forward into the bucket seats for basically three days solid, so it's good to do quite a lot of pulling and stretch-based exercises in order to improve our posture and to make sure we don't get tight.

Talk us through your day-to-day training routine.

It’s not super scientific and is usually based around how I'm feeling. If I’m doing a lot of travelling, I tend to perhaps take it a bit easier when I’m back home and give myself the chance to recover and keep the sessions lighter. I try and train at least once every day if it's possible, whether it be a strength session, a run or a bike ride.

If I feel like I need a day off, I’ll just have a simple stretching session that can help with mobility. I suffer a little bit with tightness in my back, so that can be a way of doing something, but not killing myself. Some weeks I train really hard and then other weeks I lay off a little bit if I feel like I need to.

What about the cardio side of things. Is that important for rally driving?

Elfyn combines cardio and strength work to make him race ready © @World / Red Bull Content Pool

The key part for me really is the endurance side. The mental drain is quite high during the weekend. You’re concentrating for long periods and having good endurance will help you to remain focused throughout the weekend, without any dip in concentration.

For that, I try to use a combination of cycling and running. Mountain biking is a great way of training for that because, you not only have to have the endurance to keep going for a long time, but you also have to always remain alert when you're on the mountain bike. That's a good sort of crossover for me and I quite often use my bike for training myself for that aspect.

How is your training calendar planned out?

It’s quite a busy year with a lot of travelling, so during any stretches where we’re not travelling we really try to work quite hard to build up that base of fitness. Then it's a case of trying to maintain it between the races because that time can be quite short.

It’s about optimising those gaps to really improve your base fitness and make it strong, and then it's easier to maintain once you've formed that.

Do you work with a trainer on anything specific?

I have a strength and conditioning coach at home – a guy called Rich Martin – who I work with quite a bit on the strength side. If Rich knows that he has me at home for, let's say, four or five weeks with only a few gaps, for testing etc., then we can really focus on strengthening my base and work on something.

Then we have someone inside the team, on the rallies, who will help us with the warm ups and making sure that we're fully prepared physically and mentally each day. That person travels with us and doubles up as a physio, to take care of all the soft tissue stuff.

Back home, I tend to do the majority of the cardio stuff myself. I used to do a bit of it with my dad, but I would get frustrated because I'd have to wait for him [laughs]!

Is there anything you do on the mental side?

Elfyn Evans negotiates lumpy terrain during the 2020 WRC in Italy © Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool

Nothing specific. I just keep it simple and don't overthink things too much. Normally that works for me!

What’s the hardest thing about training for you?

The weather in the UK can be a bit challenging at times! Winter training in the UK can be a bit grim when you want to get out on the bike. Keeping going through those winter months is the main challenge for me. I do enjoy my training though.

And the most enjoyable aspect of training full-time?