How England Rugby have used a Japanese ritual to build mental toughness

If you imagine what goes on at an international rugby training camp, bathing in waterfalls probably isn't the first thing that springs to mind.

And yet this exact practice – known in Japan as 'misogi' – has been a direct inspiration for coach Eddie Jones as he has sought to bond his England squad this autumn.

Misogi means ‘water cleansing’ and is a Japanese ritual that involves cleansing or purifying by standing underneath icy cold waterfalls, or immersing yourself in cold lakes and rivers. The practice is said to cleanse the senses, and ultimately help mental strength.

Billy Vunipola, Tom Curry and Jack Nowell escape the English Channel © Will Douglas/Red Bull Content Pool

Jones, whose mother is Japanese, has brought this thinking from Japan, where he lived and worked for several years. The coach has applied it to his current charges through a series of challenges orchestrated by Jon Clarke, England’s Head of Strength and Conditioning, and Red Bull.

01 How Jones has applied misogi to his England squad

Ahead of the 2022 Autumn Internationals – one of which happens to be against Japan at Twickenham, on November 12 – Jones gathered his squad in Jersey. The group were then split into two teams, with each one required to manoeuvre four tied-together paddleboards through the sea to a series of buoys where they had to perform a task. These included ‘rescuing’ a mannequin and diving for a 10kg gym plate.

“We try and use misogi it at the start of the camps to transfer the boys from club to country," says Clarke. "We’ve just adapted it to a task that is mentally and physically challenging and hopefully we get a little bit of transfer onto the field in testing times.

“The combination of the cold waters and the task itself was aimed to put the whole team in a stress scenario. On the rugby field, at these moments, in these pressure situations, they would normally look to their captain or coach, but in this task they all had to play a part – everybody had to think about how to complete it and what their role might be.

“It brings different characters to the fore,” continues Clarke. “Some of the team can’t swim – we had nine non-swimmers in the squad – so that makes it pretty difficult and it could easily be overwhelming.

“Hopefully lessons from exercises like this will translate to the field when stress scenarios arise.”

02 How did the players react?

Billy, Tom and Jack on the beach in Jersey © Will Douglas/Red Bull Content Pool

Some boys aren’t used to the water, so they were in life jackets Jack Nowell

As for the players, some were naturals, including Cornishman Jack Nowell . “I think it’s about getting the boys out of their comfort zone, getting the boys doing things they don’t normally do,” explains Nowell. “We’re very good at lifting weights, and training on the field, but when you get different challenges chucked your way, when you’re out to sea, seeing how you work together to reach that goal, says a lot about you as a team.

“We weren’t in wetsuits, our Strength & Conditioning coach would never allow that,” continues Nowell with a grin, “it was shorts only!"

Jack Nowell refuels in Jersey with teammates Tom Curry and Billy Vunipola © Will Douglas/Red Bull Content Pool

"For me I’m quite lucky that I don’t mind things like that, but some boys aren’t used to the water, so they were in life jackets."

It challenges you in different ways, and then it’s about how you come together as a team Tom Curry, Sale Sharks

Even Billy Vunipola, who admits to not being one of the strongest swimmers, could see the positives. “It was fun,” he says, “a few of the boys who weren’t drinking most of the seawater – like me – took over, like Nowellsy. Yeah, there were a few fish in the team – Tom Roebuck is another – and they saved me from getting into too much trouble. But it was good on the mental side of things.”

Sale Sharks flanker Tom Curry felt it also helped the team in other ways. “It was a bit unorthodox, it challenges you in different ways, and then it’s about how you come together as a team, how you work together.

“I was one of the ones in a life jackets,” continues Curry, “so I was a bit sceptical about the challenge beforehand. But we came together as a group, it was a good challenge and competitive too, which is the nature of the group.

“I think it broke down a few barriers too, we’ve all been away learning different things in different environments, so it’s important we get on the same page as quickly as possible, and activities like this really helps the process.”

Jack, Billy and Tom try to warm up after their dip in the Channel © Will Douglas/Red Bull Content Pool

One thing they all agree on, certainly now they’re out of the cold English Channel waters, is the importance of mental resilience at this level. “Everyone is sometimes equal on the rugby side of things,” says Curry. “But resilience is huge, it’s the ability to do it under any circumstances repeatedly.”

“Especially when it comes to winning games,” adds Vunipola. “If you get into arm wrestles in a game when you’re matched up pretty well, the only edge you can have is up top. Can you remain cool or do something to change the situation?

“But that’s what everyone is trying to do,” he admits, “so you have to stay ahead of the curve, and that means not doing the same thing. I think the biggest skill is how to stay cool calm and collected when everyone is going crazy around you.”

Nowell nods in agreement with his colleagues. “It can give you the edge in a game, it can give you momentum,” he says. “And then it’s about how to make the most of that, and how do you prevent them from getting it back?”

Want to find out what it takes to be an elite rugby player? Check out Decoding Athletes with Jack Nowell , available for free on Red Bull TV and your usual podcast provider. Why not give episode one a go below?

39 min My Chiefs Jack Nowell is joined in this TV show by his Exeter and England team-mates Henry Slade and Luke Cowan-Dickie.

For the best experience on your device, download the Red Bull TV app here .