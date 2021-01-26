Pansy and Boaster on everything you need to know about EU Valorant so far

It’s hard to believe it’s been nearly eight months since the official release of Valorant. Taking the gaming world by storm, Riot Games’ first-person shooter has already developed into a competitive esports title in many major regions, most notably in Europe and North America. And ahead of 2021’s first EU tier-one tournament, Home Ground by Red Bull, caster Lauren “Pansy” Scott and SUMN FC’s IGL Jake “Boaster” Howlett looked back on everything that’s happened in the European Valorant scene so far and gave their expectations for the future.

The mere mention of fish123, PartyParrots, Fabriken and Need more DM would bring a smile on any EU Valorant fan’s face: the early days of the European scene were dominated by these exciting and unsigned talents as everybody watched them attempting to navigate their way around the birth of an esports scene. Out of the 40 players that participated in one of the first Ignition Series, the Vitality European Open, 33 of them went on to be signed by professional esports organisations – but none of those rosters from the open stayed together (although G2 only made one change by benching Davidp). So, what does this say about the EU Valorant scene? Pansy gave her own breakdown on the developments.

The players

Lauren "Pansy" Scott is a British Counter-Strike: Global Offensive caster © Bartosz Plotka/Riot Games

“The European scene? For me, the biggest changes were the fact that we had a top-heavy start," she said. "So, in Europe, you had the likes of Mixwell, Pyth, some of the big names from Counter-Strike made their debuts and caught a lot of attention and they did incredibly well. You had fish123 in there, then he split with ardiis, plenty of things happened early on and you had a bit of a dream run from the now Team Liquid side. They did great on fish123, but they lost a bit of that crown. Then you started to see all the other teams start to build up, become more and more of a threat, like PartyParrots – who were pretty dangerous! – but they missed the spark and they didn't quite have it altogether.

“That led to the amalgamation of FPX. So all these little bits and pieces fell into line. I look at Europe as they've refined the tools: it started with this theme of ‘we've got five, we like playing together, we do okay but consistency was lacking’. I think that was the biggest thing from Europe. It was very hard to see repeated consistency, which is obviously the last thing that always comes into line in esports and delivering results. It's very hard to do that but we started to see that with those roster changes and with changes in the game like the new agents that came in and the refining of the maps, it was all a big polishing process.”

The meta

Jake "Boaster" Howlett is a British player who currently plays for SUMN FC © DLC Studios Limited

Indeed, the in-game changes, such as adding new agents to the mix and expanding the map pool, started to refine and drive the scene forward, and this was largely down to the ever-evolving meta. Teams had to adapt if they wanted to stay at the top. Valorant started with ten agents back in June and we’re now up to 14 – which brings a lot of variety to a 5v5 game.

“In the beta the meta was very basic, you had your traditional dasher, you had a flasher, you had a recon, a smoker and you had a Sentinel, but nowadays as more agents are getting released and as agents are getting buffed and nerfed, you're starting to see people use triple duelist or no sentinels or smokers," says Boaster. "So the very basic methods like splitting stuff, and executes are evolving. For example, you'll see that the execution of smoke has slowly changed and the method changes because the original smokes don't work as well anymore because people know how to react to it and counter it. That's how things are going right now and it's quite fun, especially with the map updates as well.”

Most recently, the likes of FPX and SUMN FC showed precisely how important it is to be creative and get ahead of the meta with their use of one of Valorant’s most overlooked agents Viper. In fact, SUMN FC, the unsigned team that became a finalist at First Strike, managed to knock out FPX with their clever use of Viper on Bind, taking a risk when most of the other teams would have played it safe.

Boaster said: “There's no point doubting and denying that Viper is pretty strong. She's not broken strong, she's still hard to use and you have to do a weird comp for it to work, but it's not bad. It's different and I like being different. Now that Brimstone has been buffed before this event, you got everyone and their nans playing Brimstone – so it is what it is. You can try and follow the meta and the buffs and play the agents that are buffed or you can try and just stick to what you know and make your own meta.

“I'm not really following the meta because I don't think anyone really has any crazy strats, and that was what was boring. I quite like being creative and innovative so I wanted to pick agents that would allow me to do that, and also that are strong. Now, originally, I was trying to use Viper in the blooming beta when she was rubbish – but now she's pretty good. That's just one example. We're now trying different stuff so we'll see how that works. At the end of the day, it is an FPS game. It's a shooting game, so if you put your teammates on agents where they feel comfortable, it will probably work out better than if you put them on agents they're not comfortable on.”

The transfers

Pansy believes the European Valorant scene is only just kicking off © Bartosz Plotka/Riot Games

First Strike marked the last major tournament of 2020 and European players have since, on the whole, enjoyed a break from competition. There were of course some roster changes and swaps between teams – something Pansy feels would be worth keeping an eye on at the Home Ground by Red Bull tournament.

"Coming into the tournament, I think with that break in mind, it's going to be the perfect opportunity to test out those roster changes," explains Pansy. "You look at G2 and they were missing a couple of pieces. I think the results they had at First Strike clearly did not sit well with them. So zeek coming in is a really interesting pickup. I want to see how he fits in; he's not a player that I know much about because he's from Fortnite which is not necessarily on my radar, but the guy clearly looks good in the game.

“So, I think coming back this first event with Red Bull is going to be incredible because you're going to get a little bit of a taste of what could be the next year," Pansy adds. "It's a little bit of a litmus test to see what the changes look like in reality. Do the map pools still look the same? We can look at the practices going on in Europe, but they never quite equate to the real thing. So this will be the first time to see, especially with the format, what the map vetoes look like and, necessarily, what's each team's favoured maps are. And do they still lean the same way or with those roster changes? Have they switched things up?”

The future

The future's bright for Boaster – there's no doubt about it © DLC Studios Limited

The narrative of EU Valorant has changed drastically over the last eight months, even though the players are no longer playing under fish123, Fabriken or PartyParrots, they’ve gone on to create new storylines for themselves in 2021. Boaster, despite being unsigned, says that Valorant has already changed his life.

“Before Valorant I couldn't even say that I had achieved what I wanted to do as a pro. I want to be able to compete and be at the top and before VALORNT came out, my dreams were pretty much crushed, I didn't think I was ever going to do it. Even if it's not seen as notable as being a CS:GO pro, I’m still being a pro at a video game that I love so I'll take it.

"That’s what I’m really happy about and that’s how my life has changed - I’m finally able to see all my hard work pay off and be rewarded with the opportunity to compete at the top.”