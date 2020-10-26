Getting an Xbox? Here's every Xbox Series X|S launch game

Brace yourselves, Xbox fans; the Xbox Series X – plus its more affordable sibling, the Xbox Series S – is almost here.

Rolling out worldwide on November 10, the Xbox Series X is Microsoft's fourth generation of hardware and one that puts the gamer well and truly at the centre thanks to its Smart Delivery upgrade system and backward compatibility.

With so much chatter it's hard to know, exactly, what's coming out now and what's arriving a little later on, so here's every XSX game confirmed as releasing in time for launch day.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The series moves away from ancient Greece for players to become Eivor, a Viking raider raised to be a fearless warrior, and lead your clan from icy desolation in Norway to a new home amid the lush farmlands of ninth-century England.

Borderlands 3

Not a new game, admittedly, but the highly-anticipated sequel was a long time coming to fans of the original shooter-looter. Now they'll get the chance to stomp around Pandora in glorious next-gen glory for free, running in 60fps and in 4K.

Cuisine Royale

It might sound like a snazzy new cooking game, but Cuisine Royale is a brutal, free-to-play multiplayer battle royale. Already available on PC and current-gen consoles, but it's finally moving over for next-gen fans, too, courtesy of Xbox's Smart Delivery system.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

While a new COD on next-gen systems was never in doubt, Activision has confirmed that players who pick the game up for current-gen systems will be able to upgrade to next-gen once their shiny new consoles arrive if they buy the "cross-gen bundle". While it's not quite a launch title, you'll only have to wait a max of three days.

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Experience all the joy of DmC 5 on Microsoft's latest cutting-edge tech from launch day. What else do you even need to know?

DiRT 5

The fan-favourite racer is back, offering a wide range of stunning off-road locations all across the world. With dynamic weather and seasons and an exciting career mode, DiRT 5 looks set to be the most immersive instalment yet… and thanks to Smart Delivery, you can upgrade to the XSX version without spending a single extra penny.

Enlisted

A timed XBX exclusive, MMO squad-based shooter Enlisted is coming to the Microsoft family of systems in time for launch day. Though it'll originally only be available as a game preview title, those who commit to buying a Founder's Pack will be able to sign up and take part to revel in those 4K graphics and 60fps.

Evergate

Currently only available on PC and Nintendo Switch, Evergate's precision puzzle-platformer will also be a launch title for the Xbox Series X and S and yes, it too will boast 4K visuals and 60fps gameplay.

The Falconeer

Another feather in the cap of Microsoft's Smart Delivery service, The Falconeer takes to the skies on Xbox Series X from launch day. The open-world air combat game features "fast, brutal aerial dogfights and deep exploration of an incredible fantasy open-world" above the clouds.

Fortnite

If you haven't heard of Fortnite yet, you probably shouldn't even be here. This battle royale has been reigning supreme for years now, and is available on pretty much every platform known to man. Not to be outdone, Epic Games has made sure it's available on next-gen, too, and will be free to download from launch day.

Forza Horizon 4

No, this isn't a typo – yes, Forza Horizon 4 is making its way to next-gen, too. Originally released in 2018, an enhanced version of this open-world racer is also speeding towards Xbox Series X/S, complete with its stunning array of UK-based landmarks and 700 licensed cars.

Gears 5

Easily one of the greatest games of its generation, Gears 5 is a bold reimagining of the fan-favourite franchise that's sure to shine on Xbox Series X, too. Join Kait Diaz as she uncovers the origins of the Locust and the truth about her family's past…

Gears Tactics

A spin-off of the above-mentioned Gears series, Gears Tactics is a prequel that tasks you to take on your foes via turn-based tactics rather than FPS carnage. Optimised for next-gen, it boasts 4K Ultra HD, 60 fps, and will be available for free for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

Grounded

A survival game with a difference, Grounded released earlier this year to critical acclaim, sending players back to the 1990s and shrinking them down to the size of ants. Expect plenty of action as you battle to survive against everyday backyard bugs, safe in the knowledge that it also boasts one of gaming's best arachnophobia modes.

King Oddball

While it's already available for Xbox One, King Oddball will also be enhanced for Xbox Series X|S, too. It's just as well, really – there are over 160 levels to tackle, so thankfully the Smart Delivery service means your progress can be taken with you when you upgrade consoles.

Maneater

Another open-world action game with a bit of a twist, Maneater is already out on current-gen systems, but will be making a splash for next-gen consoles, too. You play as a shark struggling to grow and survive and exact bloody revenge. Yes, really. And literally.

Manifold Garden

It's another timed exclusive for the Xbox Series X. This striking indie first-person puzzler will boast 4K visuals and 60fps, as well as offer a free upgrade for anyone who's already playing on Xbox One via Smart Delivery.

NBA 2K21

The reveal trailer had players sweating – literally – but the next instalment of 2K's basketball sim NBA 2K21 looks set to improve upon its tried and tested formula.

Observer: System Redux

Horror experts Bloober Team's 2017 sci-fi horror is getting the remaster treatment and is expected to release later this year. It's in development in partnership with Anshar Studios and Bloober Team and is coming to both next-gen consoles.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

One of the most dazzling games we've seen all generation, Ori fans will be delighted to know that they can bring the gorgeous platformer with them when they upgrade consoles. Just don't play it without a tissue nearby. Sob.

Planet Coaster Console Edition

Time to go off the rails with Planet Coaster Console Edition. Up until now, it has only been enjoyable for those on PC, but the new console edition - which releases for current- and next-gen at the same time next month - will offer free upgrades for coasterheads.

Sea of Thieves

This one shouldn't come as a surprise, right? Of course Microsoft's open-world pirate adventure is coming to Xbox Series X from launch day.

Tetris Effect: Connected

Dubbed "the ultimate version of the ultimate game", Tetris Effect is a unique and striking reinvention of one of gaming's most popular franchises. Only players on PC and Xbox consoles get to revel in it, and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play for no additional charge from launch day.

War Thunder

War Thunder describes itself as "the most comprehensive free-to-play MMO military game dedicated to aviation, armoured vehicles, and naval craft from World War II" and now it's coming to a whole new generation of console. Enhanced for the Xbox Series X, it'll be playable from day one.

Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition

Warhammer Chaosbane has been kicking around for a while now, but fans will be able to bring their progress with them when they upgrade to Microsoft's next-gen system.

Watch Dogs: Legion

The third instalment of Ubisoft's Watch Dog franchise is heading to current-gen on October 29, 2020, and it'll also be a launch title for next-gen systems when they release in November 2020. The game focuses on hacker group DedSec in a "near-future" version of London where you can recruit literally anyone to the cause.

WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

Another off-road driving sim, WRC 9 only released a few months back, but it looks like Xbox fans will be able to get behind the wheel on the Series X, too, thanks to Smart Delivery.

Yakuza 7: Like a Dragon

Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking Yakuza member, was left to die by the man he trusted most and this is his revenge story. Fully optimised for the new consoles, players will not only get to upgrade to the fancy version, but they'll also get to take their progress with them, too, when they transition to next-gen. Result.

