5 times Evie Richards proved her potential in 2021

After a short and disrupted season to forget, cross country mountain biking returned with a bang in 2021. Riders had had one of the longest enforced breaks that they’ll ever contend with in their careers, and it wasn’t clear how those at the top of the sport were going to cope when the cut-and-thrust nature of racing returned.

One of the riders on the up was Evie Richards . The rising British star already made a name for herself in her debut elite season – beating the likes of Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Kate Courtney to win both of the XCC races in Nove Mesto. With a spot in Tokyo on the line during the early 2021 World Cups, would she be able to repeat that success on the Olympic-distance races?

It’s fair to say that her season didn’t get off to the greatest start. Her 25th at the first World Cup in Albstadt was the worst result of her career, and would have sent most into a spiral of doubt and despair. But Richards isn’t like most, and turned her horror-show start into an against-all-odds arc fit for Hollywood.

Here, we look at the five results that defined her 2021 season.

01 Overcoming the doubts in Nove Mesto

Women's XCO final – Nové Město

Richards didn’t have long to get over her disappointing showing in Albstadt with there just a week between the first two World Cup rounds. This appeared to suit her though, and she was able to put any doubts to bed with a commanding ride that saw her score the best result of her elite XCO career and her first podium. She found herself positioned between Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Linda Indergand throughout in slippery, damp conditions, crossing the line fifth, just 2m 27s down on runaway leader Loana Lecomte.

02 A first medal in Les Gets despite a third-row start

Women's XCO final – Les Gets

A DNF in the short track because of mechanical problems can end any hopes of a podium spot in the Olympic-distance race, let alone a medal. It didn’t deter Richards though, and she knew what she had to do to be in contention. After burying herself at the start, she found herself in fifth spot alongside Jenny Rissveds. The pair would work in tandem throughout the rest of the race, picking off Pauline Ferrand-Prevot and Rebecca McConnell to leave Richards in third. Even a hard fall on the final lap wasn’t enough to stop her tilt at her first elite medal, and Richards surged to across the line just 1m 10s behind winner Loana Lecomte.

03 Earning her stripes in Val di Sole

Women's cross-country

If her early season form looked impressive, things would take on a whole new dimension in its latter stages. Going into World Championships as something of an outsider, Richards scored herself a front row start with a silver medal in the first-ever XCC World Championships. She would go one better in the main event though.

Despite sitting 30 seconds back on the reigning 2020 World Champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot after the first full lap, Richards dug deep to start reeling the Frenchwoman in. Just one lap later, she had caught up and passed Ferrand-Prevot, before turning on the burners in lap three. By the start of the last lap, she was almost a minute clear of the whole field, a lead she would extend to 1m 3s by the finish. Not only did the win add to two World Championships she had already won in Cyclo-cross at U23 level, but it was also the first XCO World Championship win for a British rider.

04 The top spot beckons in Lenzerheide

Women's XCO finish – Lenzerheide

Backing up the biggest victory of your career when the eyes of the world are on you comes with some pressure. But Richards managed to do that just seven days after her World Championships win in Lenzerheide.

In the lead group from the start, she waited until the penultimate lap to attack on a climb, riding away from Loana Lecomte, Sina Frei, Rebecca McConnell and Jenny Rissveds to create a gap that they would never be able to bridge. Richards would collapse to the floor on crossing the line having finally achieved the World Cup win that had been alluding her.

05 A dominant double in Snowshoe

Women's XCO final – Snowshoe

By the final round of the 2021 season, Richards was in the form of her life. Back-to-back wins in her last two elite races showed that her rise to the top was no fluke, and she had suddenly gone from outsider to firm favourite at any race she lined up at. She had previous in Snowshoe too, winning the U23 race at the venue back in 2019. Her weekend got off to a flying start with a win in the XCC – her first in 2021 and third of her elite career. But she would save the best for Sunday.

Going clear on the second lap, no one had any answer for Richards’ raw power, and the win was her most dominant yet – a huge 1m 31s ahead of second place Rebecca McConnell. The clean sweep in Snowshoe also propelled her up the overall standings, Richards finishing the season second in the title.