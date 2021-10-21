How Evie Richards went from her 'worst race' to becoming the world's best

Evie Richards exploded onto the scene in the delayed 2020 UCI Cross-Country Mountain Bike season, winning both of the short track races in her debut turns in the elite ranks.

A lot was expected of the Brit coming into the 2021 season, and by May, her name was being thrown around as an outside bet at the first World Cup of the season in Albstadt .

Unfortunately, things didn't pan out that way. She ended the short track race in 29th, which was quite the crash back down to earth after her two consecutive wins last time out. Things only improved marginally come the Olympic distance race – Richards crossing the line 25th.

"Going into the first World Cup, you never know where you’re going to be," says Richards. "But I didn’t think I’d be that bad."

She has revealed the emotions she felt after that disappointing start to her year and how she overcame them to become the world's best, which you can watch in the player above.

Here are just some of the highlights...

She wasn’t fazed by the rainbow stripes

Winning the World Championship is the dream of every rider, but the rainbow-striped jersey they have to wear for the following year can easily become a heavy burden.

Richards hasn't lost a XCO race since getting the rainbow stripes © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

"I haven’t had that feeling [of being favourite] before," she says. "A lot of people said ‘you’re handling the stripes quite well and it doesn’t look like you’ve left the pressure get to you of being favourite’.

It’s fine, it doesn’t really matter – it’s only a jersey Evie Richards

"I suppose I hadn’t really thought of it like that. I said to my psychologist ‘it’s fine, it doesn’t really matter – it’s only a jersey’. But in Snowshoe, I felt like the pressure was on. After winning Worlds and in Lenzerheide , it made me a bit nervous.

"It's something we're definitely going to work on this winter. I have time to make it become a strength of mine."

Worlds gave her the confidence to believe in herself

The hard work has cleared paid off for Richards this season © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

It's easy to think that an elite athlete's confidence in their own ability is verging on egotistical. But this hasn't been the case for Richards.

"I’ve always turned up to races and thought ‘oh god, I’m so slow, everyone is so much faster’," she explains.

One of the biggest things I’ve learned is to have confidence in myself Evie Richards

That all changed this season, though. "One of the biggest things I’ve learned is to have confidence in myself."

With a well-structured training plan and the support of her coaches and family, all the pieces in the puzzle aligned, allowing her to back herself during the biggest races.

"Once I’d won Worlds, it was like ‘oh my goodness, I can actually do this’."

Val di Sole had the best fans

The Val di Sole crowds helped carry Richards to her World Championship win © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

When watching on TV or in the crowd, every course sounds the same – a loud mixture of cheering, chanting and the obligatory cow bell. But what's it like for a rider?

The noise within me was just like wind. It was incredible Evie Richards

"Snowshoe crowds are pretty amazing but Val di Sole, when I was winning the World Championships, I’ve never heard anything like it," she says. "The noise within me was just like wind. It was incredible. It felt like it spurred me on."

She loves the mud

If it's muddy, Richards is smiling © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Richards' rise can be tracked back to Les Gets, where she secured her first ever elite medal in a UCI XCO World Cup. Given the course conditions that day – wet, slippery and muddy – her performance shouldn't have come as a surprise.

"When the rain comes and everything’s not rideable and everyone is panicking, I’m ready to go," she says. "It makes me excited. It makes the racing more interesting and more like a game."

Some races can feel like a maths exam

Racing is as much a test of your mind as it is your physical ability © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

A cross-country race can last around 90 minutes. Athletes not only have to have the physical endurance to be competitive throughout, but also the mental focus to stay on their best lines while managing their efforts.

"Before I think it was quite empty in my head but now I have a race plan which is a lot to think about," says Richards. "It’s a lot to gauge my efforts, how my energy is, how other people are riding around me, and which people are riding around me – depending on how they normally race.

At the end of some of these races, my brain is exhausted Evie Richards

"I’ll have a song or mum’s quote going through my head on a hard climb, but then on a point where I reset, I’ll be thinking about my race plan or my effort.

"At the end of some of these races, my brain is exhausted. I said it felt like a maths exam in one of them because it’s a lot to think about when you’re racing."