© Bartek Wolinski
Check out Evie Richards's 2022 Trek Supercaliber race bike
Find out all the key details on the bike that is beneath the reigning XCO World Champion as she competes in the rainbow jersey.
Evie Richards has become a force to be reckoned with since taking the step up to the UCI XCO MTB Elite class in 2020. The 25-year-old British rider won both of the XCC races in the shortened 2020 season, while 2021 saw her take the rainbow jersey at the World Championships and back up her first Olympic-distance win with dominant performances in the two final World Cups of the season.
All of her successes to date have come aboard the Trek Factory Racing Supercaliber cross-country bike. The American brand's full suspension XC racer is one of the most successful bikes in the paddocks, and is currently being ridden by the World Champion (Richards), Olympic gold medal winner (Jolanda Neff) and multi-XCO World Cup podium finisher Vlad Dascălu.
First unveiled during the 2019 World Cup season, its main talking point at the time was the IsoStrut rear shock. Integrated into the 2.17kg (in size medium) carbon fibre frame, the Fox Factory Racing shock offers 60mm of rear travel in a minimalistic package.
The IsoStrut connects the main frame to a pivot-less seat stay, offering its Trek Factory Racing team riders a unique design that's not only lighter, but has less lateral flex when riding over some of the UCI MTB World Cup's testing technical terrain.
Although it acts as a normal rear shock – it's fully tunable and provides riders with confidence-inspiring vibration dampening – the IsoStrut design doesn’t have the weight penalty of a full-suspension build.
The frame itself is constructed from a 'mountain-specific' carbon fibre, which leaves the bike both lightweight and responsive while remaining able to withstand the demands of off-road racing.
Finally, it's worth highlighting components such as the SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS wireless gearing and Reverb dropper seatpost, as well as the TwistLoc suspension lockout system, which all help increase the bike's control capacity across the course.
Complete with a custom rainbow colourway and a host of prototype parts, it's a bike fit for a reigning World Champ.
01
The specs
- Frame: OCLV Mountain Carbon main frame & stays, IsoStrut, tapered head tube, Knock Block, Control Freak internal routing, Boost148, 60mm travel
- Fork: RockShox SID SL Ultimate, DebonAir spring, Charger Race Day, damper, 44mm offset, Boost110, 15mm Maxle Stealth, 100mm travel
- Rear suspension: Trek IsoStrut, Fox Factory shock, air spring, DPS 2-position remote damper, Kashima Coat, 235x32.5mm
- Headset: Knock Block Integrated, 62° radius, cartridge bearing, 1-1/8'' top, 1.5'' bottom
- Bottom Bracket: SRAM DUB, 92mm, PressFit
- Chain: SRAM XX1 Eagle, 12 speed
- Crankset: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS Carbon, DUB, 34T alloy ring, Boost (52mm chainline), 170mm length, integrated Quarq BlackBox power meter
- Cassette: SRAM Eagle XG-1299, 10–50T, 12-speed
- Rear derailleur: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS
- Shifters: SRAM Eagle AXS, wireless, 12-speed
- Wheels: Bontrager Kovee XXX, OCLV Mountain Carbon, Tubeless Ready, centerlock, Boost110 front, Boost 148 rear
- Tyres: Bontrager XR2 Team Issue TLR MTB Tire, 29 x 2.2"
- Brakes: SRAM Level Ultimate hydraulic disc, 160mm front/140mm rear SRAM Centreline 2-piece rotors
- Handlebars: Bontrager Kovee XXX, OCLV Carbon, 35mm, 0mm rise, 680mm width
- Saddle: Bontrager Aeolus Pro, 7x10mm carbon rails
- Seatpost: RockShox Reverb AXS, internal routing, 31.6, 100mm
- Stem: Darimo IX2
- Grips: Esi Fit XC
- Pedal choice: Crank Brothers Eggbeater 11
- Chain guard: MRP