Evie's Rainbow Year: Albstadt

World Champion Evie Richards has had a difficult start to her 2022 UCI XCO MTB World Cup season.
A stomach bug stopped the Worcestershire rider from competing in the main season-opening XCO race in Petrópolis, Brazil, and prevented her from training properly for a few weeks afterwards.
Evie came into the second race of the year in Albstadt, Germany looking for signs of the form that had propelled her to the 2021 World Championships and two consecutive World Cup wins.
She would have probably wished it wasn’t Albstadt up next though – the hilly German circuit was the scene of Evie’s worst ever UCI MTB XCO World Cup performance (25th in 2021). Throw in the fact that the 25-year-old Brit was also managing back pain throughout the weekend, and the omens weren’t looking good. “Long climbs with a bad back are horrible because you're just in one position, so it's super painful,” she said. “That was like one of the biggest challenges I was worried about.”
The short track was a fast and furious affair and she appeared to find some form despite less than ideal preparation to stay with the lead pack until the fourth lap – rising as high as 6th position at one point. As the pace picked up though, she wasn’t able to keep up with the front runners and slipped back to 19th position, even though her lap times remained consistent. The result was enough to keep her 5th in the XCC competition but meant she’d be setting off from the third row on Sunday’s Olympic-distance race.
I've had so many back problems since the first race of the season and Albstadt was about feeling good on the bike, and progressing from there
Due to her injury, Evie's focus was on finishing, rather than going for the win – a pragmatic strategy with the long-game of the overall championship in mind.
“I've had so many back problems since the first race of the season and Albstadt was about feeling good on the bike, and progressing from there,” she added.
Evie had already improved on her qualifying position by the end of the start lap and seemed content with sitting just outside the top 10 as she tested herself against the inclines of Albstadt – not an easy task given the circumstances.
“For the first few laps, my back was feeling so much better,” she explained. “It's been such a sharp pain – like someone's got knives in your back. Today it just felt achy, which meant I could push the power.”
The pain finally became too much and she started to drop back to her final position of 16th, but it gave her hope ahead of the next race in Nové Město. “There was definitely a big improvement and there were little bits of the race where I felt like myself and that makes me excited.
16th with back pain is an improvement and sets me up better for the end of the season
“After Brazil, I was just grumpy at home but I feel like I've got my spark back. I'm excited for Nové Město – my family and my coach are coming, and I love Nové Město as well. I didn't have a good race this year in Albstadt but 16th with back pain is an improvement and sets me up better for the end of the season.”