Evie's Rainbow Year: Albstadt

came into the second race of the year in Albstadt, Germany looking for signs of the form that had propelled her to the 2021 World Championships and two consecutive World Cup wins.

up next though – the hilly German circuit was the scene of Evie’s worst ever UCI MTB XCO World Cup performance (25th in 2021). Throw in the fact that the 25-year-old Brit was also managing back pain throughout the weekend, and the omens weren’t looking good. “Long climbs with a bad back are horrible because you're just in one position, so it's super painful,” she said. “That was like one of the biggest challenges I was worried about.”