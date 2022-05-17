Evie Richards has faced some huge challenges during her 2022 UCI XCO MTB World Cup season so far.

Though she's registered a DNS and a 16th-placed finish in the first two races at Petrópolis and Albstadt, those results don't get close to telling the whole story. The reigning World Champion has seen off a horrendous stomach bug – contracted during the first race weekend in Brazil, it prevented her from training for a fortnight – and is battling against a cripplingly painful back injury, the agony of which is constant when on the bike.

I wouldn't wish my worst enemy to go through the pain that I feel like I'm racing through at the moment Evie Richards

Evie has shown amazing mental and physical strength simply to make it to the start line, let alone put herself through the gruelling efforts required during a World Cup weekend.

Entering the Nové Mesto UCI World Cup round, just one week on from the previous one in Albstadt , was never going to be easy.

Get Evie's take on her performances as she vlogs every race at Evie's Rainbow Year .

5 min Evie's Rainbow Year: Nové Město

The venue itself has good memories for Evie. The scene of her first elite-level wins (when she won back-to-back short-course races during the abridged 2020 season), she’d be hoping her luck might change on its rooty ascents and fast, rocky descents. “My tactics going into the race were just to be brave, push through everything and be proud to finish,” she said. “Although it was pretty tough, I think I did that.”

Check out Evie's thoughts on the third round of the 2022 UCI XCO MTB World Cup season in Nové Město, Czech Republic...

The short track was one of the tightest races in recent memory. From the gun, the whole field remained together around the course's new layout, bunching up on the final climb and staying in formation as they battled against a headwind on the finish straight.

Evie had won both short tracks at Nové Město in 2020 © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

After recovering from a small collision rounding the tight hairpin on the first lap, Evie seemed to be there or thereabouts and within the mix of the lead group.

In that sort of race, unless you crash and take everyone down, there's no chance of getting back Evie Richards

She was masking the suffering that was going on inside though. “I was up in the front group but I was struggling,” she explained. By the sixth lap, it would all come crashing down for her – an off dropping her from the top 10 to the back of the race: “In that sort of race, unless you crash and take everyone down, there's no chance of getting back.”

She would have to settle for 33rd, leaving her with a fourth-row start and a mountain to climb on Sunday’s Olympic-distance race.

I moved up super easily and even when I was sitting in that group near the front, I felt really in control Evie Richards

Like in Albstadt the week before, her focus was simply on finishing. “Normally, I really enjoy the back-to-back World Cups – it's nice to be away with the team for a couple of weeks,” she said. “But when it's back to back and you're dealing with an issue, it's really hard because you don't have time to fix it in the week between.”

She masterfully managed to navigate her way through the field on the start lap, propelling herself into the lead group with a strong start in difficult and congested conditions, undoing her disappointing finish in Friday's short track in an instant.

Evie leading the chasing group during the start lap © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

“I was really controlled. I didn't want to push too much in that first loop. I moved up super easily and even when I was sitting in that group near the front, I felt really in control. I wasn't really out of breath and I felt really sustainable in that position.”

Her times remained consistent for the first few laps and she looked strong and at home on the technical ascents and fast, rocky descents. But by the end of the second full lap, it was clear she was battling her back pain as well as those around her.

Having a break in the feed whilst they did my puncture gave me time to stretch my back – I don't even know if I would have finished it if I didn't have that time because it relieved the pain a lot Evie Richards

“As soon as my back goes there's nothing I can do really apart from just keep fighting,” said a tearful Evie after the race. Fighting bravely she did, staying in a group featuring former World Champions and World Cup overall winners until a mechanical – a flat rear tyre – punctured any hopes of a top 20 finish.

“I came through the top feed zone and must have [got a puncture] going down that descent. It was a whole half a lap to get to the [next] feed and my back was super bad anyway. It wasn't great, but having a break in the feed whilst they did my puncture gave me time to stretch my back – I don't even know if I would have finished it if I didn't have that time because it relieved the pain a lot.”

She gritted her teeth and showed real strength to make it to the finish © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

Many would have retired at this point, but not Evie. She got back on her bike, fought through the pain barrier and carried on like a true champion, managing to cross the line in a respectable 36th.

“I was quite upset after the race,” she added. “I wouldn't wish my worst enemy to go through the pain that I feel like I'm racing through at the moment.”

It's not fun racing anymore – it's just so painful Evie Richards

Evie now has a four-week break before the next World Cup in Leogang , but her sole focus for the foreseeable is going to getting back to full fighting fitness.

“My aim is to get my back better. I've been dealing with this since February and if I can't get it better, it might be that I need to miss Leogang. It's not fun racing anymore – it's just so painful. I’ve just got to get that better and we'll go from there.”