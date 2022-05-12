Evie's Rainbow Year: Petrópolis

I had cried for the first half the week because I was in so much pain Evie Richards

She appeared to be unphased by wearing the iconic white and rainbow-striped jersey, and set off for the 2022 UCI XCO MTB World Cup opener in Petrópolis, Brazil , after a well-earned rest and some great pre-season prep.

This was the first UCI World Cup race in Brazil since 2005. As a result, the course was something of an unknown for the majority of the Elite class riders. “The fans are so passionate,” said Evie. “It felt cool to be part of this real buzz and they were so excited to have us there in their hometown.”

The terrain and track was a world away from European conditions © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

A world away from the terrain of Europe and North America, riders would have to deal with rainforests and reddish-brown dirt in conditions where humidity saps your energy just as much as heat.

I hadn't managed to keep food inside me, I felt super empty and I couldn't have any gels or my usual Red Bull before the start Evie Richards

Unfortunately for Evie, she would also have to contend with an upset stomach that had spread its way around some of the teams in the paddocks.

Starting on the front row for the XCC race, Evie looked to be in a good position to start her season in style. But the 25-year-old Brit was carrying a couple of issues that would stop most people getting out of bed, let alone onto a bike.

“I had been poorly for a day or two beforehand but I thought maybe I was feeling unwell because I was so nervous or something,” she explained. “When some of the other people in the team were having the same symptoms, I realised it wasn't nerves. I hadn't managed to keep food inside me, I felt super empty and I couldn't have any gels or my usual Red Bull before the start.”

Despite racing literally on empty, she managed to stay in the front pack for the whole race, and even put in a fastest lap on the penultimate loop. It wasn’t to be though, and when Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Laura Stigger kicked on for a sprint finish, Evie simply couldn’t hold on and had to settle for third.

“Coming up that final hill, I could barely pedal and when I sat down to put my dropper down, I was struggling to stand back up because I had no energy inside me,” she said. “To be poorly and to still get on the podium was insane. I was so happy but I felt so poorly that, after the race, I just wanted to get back into bed. It was kind of a bittersweet feeling.”

Evie collapsed from exhaustion on crossing the line © Bartek Wolinski / Red Bull Content Pool

That would be the end of Evie’s racing for the first World Cup of the 2022 season and she had to pull out of the XCO race with illness.

“To not be able to compete in the first World Cup of the year, especially in the rainbow stripes… I had no tears left to cry that week. I had cried for the first half the week because I was in so much pain from my back and then I felt so poorly for the second half of the week.

“I had to put my health first. At least that decision was taken away because I wasn't in a fit state to race.”

Despite her disappointment at not being able to compete in the season opener, she was quick to highlight that the overall isn’t decided in one race and she still has time to get herself back in contention.

The season is still long enough to turn it around. I'm not panicking Evie Richards

“I know after last year's disappointment in Albstadt that the season is still long enough to turn it around. I'm not panicking. I'm just going to go, be excited to race and be in the mix with all those girls. I'm not expecting an amazing result but I'm excited to get back on track and feel good on the bike.”

