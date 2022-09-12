Evie’s Rainbow Year: Val di Sole

A year after taking her first elite world title on the north Italian track, it seems fitting that Evie Richards would make her long awaited return to World Cup racing in Val di Sole – the starting point of her rainbow journey.

Richards’ year in the stripes has been far from straightforward: between a back injury and Covid, she missed much of the summer’s racing. She also skipped the North American World Cups in Snowshoe and Mont-Sainte-Anne in favour of the Commonwealth Games (where she took first place in front of a home crowd). These interruptions meant she was on hiatus from World Cup action after round three in Nové Mesto in May .

But on Sunday, September 4, Richards was finally back on the World Cup start line. Though she didn't reclaim her title, she persevered to take a hard-fought seventh in the XCO race – a result the 25-year-old can take a lot from.

“ Val di Sole was really good, I was happy with how I felt,” she said after the racing. “It feels for the whole season, I’ve missed how I race as a racer – I’ve missed being able to push how I want to push. It was the first race in a year where I felt like myself and felt like I had a bit of that spark where I could push and really drive the pedals. Obviously, it’s a different result from last year, but I’m pleased with the progress in the right direction. It was a good way to end the season.”

She was all smiles again at the finish line © Bartek Wolinski

Injury-wise, Richards says she’s past the worst of a back problem that curtailed much of her early season. There’s still a slight problem, she explained, and the pain occasionally flares up, but the improvement has been significant. However, the time away from racing at the highest level proved the biggest challenge, both in Val di Sole and the World Championships in Les Gets seven days earlier.

“I haven’t raced in a World Cup this year where I’ve actually been there and present and able to race,” Richards said. “If you’re missing those races, it’s so hard to get that training at home. In World Champs the week before, it was that sustained effort for so long and I died towards the end of the race.”

Mentally, it feels better when you’re getting stronger and moving up, rather than if you go hard at the start and then you start dying Evie Richards

With only a few days between the World Championships and Val di Sole, there was little Richards could change or improve physically between the two, but it was a mental switch and a more conservative approach to racing that made the difference.

“In Val di Sole, I was really considerate that I needed to start off steady and get stronger as the race went on,” she explained. “I was like, ‘Hold top 12, and then I’ll move up as I feel stronger’. Every lap I felt a bit stronger and like I could push more. Mentally, it feels better when you’re getting stronger and moving up, rather than if you go hard at the start and then you start dying.”

It was her first World Cup since May © Bartek Wolinski

Richards’ journey back to fitness and being back in the mix was one of ups and downs. After missing Leogang due to back pain, she completed a block of training in Morzine ahead of the Lenzerheide and Vallnord World Cups but again faced another setback and a break from racing after catching Covid. The result was a summer spent at home, but it was far from a summer off.

“I was mostly at home and just trying desperately to do as much rehab and as much training as I could. And I trained so hard,” she said. “That’s the thing that frustrates me. People don’t understand how many hours and how much training I put in because the results don’t really show it.”

It’s weird lining up as the current World Champion, knowing that you’re not really going to defend the stripes, but it gave me perspective Evie Richards

In the middle of training hard for the end of the season, a change in plan allowed Richards to race the Commonwealth Games, where she took the gold medal in front of a home crowd. Though a welcome win in the middle of a difficult year, Richards described how taking victory in the company of her family and friends meant even more than the result itself.

“It sounds weird, but internally, it didn’t really feel like a big result for me,” she explained. “But the joy that the result and them watching the race brought to them, that’s what made me so happy.”

She followed up gold at the Commonwealth Games with 11th at World Champs © Bartek Wolinski

After taking gold in Birmingham, Richards’ mind was immediately back on the last two big goals of the season – World Championships and Val di Sole. Still on the way back from injury and illness, it was a battle against time to be as ready as possible before heading to France.

“I trained so hard in those weeks after the Commie Games to get as fast as I could, and I knew it wasn’t enough time to get where I really wanted to, but I could be happy knowing that I tried as hard as I could to get back to the start line,” she said.

I want the jersey back. I have a whole year now to prepare Evie Richards

“Obviously it’s weird lining up as the current world champion, knowing that you’re not really going to defend the stripes, but it gave me perspective. I felt like I had a different view and I was more grateful than ever to be just starting the race and to finish the race, and the support from being back with the team. It felt like a win just being out in Les Gets.”

The mountain bike season may now be over for 2022, but Richards is already looking ahead to the future, with a refreshed view on racing and plenty more goals to strive towards. A World Cup podium and another national title are top of the list, but thoughts of the rainbow aren’t far from her mind.

“I do want the jersey back,” she said. “It wasn’t right for me to get it back this year – I had to accept that a miracle would have to happen for me to win that race. But I have a whole year now to prepare. I have things in place to make sure that my back’s sorted and I’m more ready to go. I don’t see why I can't win it next year or the year after.”