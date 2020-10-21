Ollie Devoto and Sam Hidalgo-Clyne on Exeter Chiefs’ chances of a double

In 1995/96, the inaugural year of the Champions Cup (then called the Heineken Cup), Exeter Chiefs were in the fourth tier of English rugby union. As recently as 2005 they were ground-sharing with local speedway team Exeter Falcons, and often played in front of crowds of less than 500. And it’s only been 10 years since their first ever promotion to the Aviva Premiership.

Now the Devon side are European champions, having beaten Parisian side Racing 92 31-27 at Ashton Gate in Bristol on October 17, and only Wasps can stop them being formally crowned the apex predators of both the continental and domestic game.

Ollie Devoto celebrates beating Racing 92 in the 2020 Champions Cup final © Dan Mullan / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Exeter – with seven of the starting team originating from their academy – edged past a star-studded Racing team in an enthralling display on Saturday. Sam Simmonds, the new European Player of the Year, was among the try scorers who left Chiefs up by nine at half time. Racing surged back to within a single point in the second half, but Chiefs’ dogged defence and a crucial last-minute turnover from substitute Sam Hidalgo-Clyne saw Rob Baxter’s men triumph, despite being a man down after Tomas Francis’ yellow card.

Their Premiership performances have been just as impressive. On October 10 they scored five tries in a convincing 35-6 semi-final win over Bath to earn their fifth Premiership Final appearance in a row, having finished top of the league for the third year in a row.

Now only Wasps, the side Exeter beat 23-20 to win their first Premiership Final in 2017, stand in their way (although Challenge Cup champs Bristol Bears are on standby to replace the Coventry-based side if their coronavirus outbreak gets worse). Lee Blackett’s squad has won 12 of their last 13 games, including easing past a heavily rotated Exeter 46-5 and beating Bristol 47-24 in the semi-final.

Ollie Devoto, who plays centre, and scrum half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, who was signed ahead of the 2020/21 season, gave us their thoughts on the upcoming Premiership Final, and Exeter Chiefs’ chances of an incredible double.

How has the season gone given all the disruptions?

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne consoles Racing 92's Teddy Baubigny © Dan Mullan / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne: I actually came down here [from Scotland's Six Nations training camp] the day before lockdown so I ended up in an Airbnb for three-and-a-half months with no equipment, trying to run up hills to keep myself fit. Strange thing. Certainly at some of my last few clubs I’ve not really known many people so coming down here and seeing a familiar face definitely helps. It settles the nerves a little bit, gets you thrown in, and you can have little jokes around the guys which is good. It came at a weird time because of lockdown – Stuart [Hogg] for example wasn’t in my training group initially, or Sam [Skinner], so it was pretty much me on my own but obviously speaking to him and family beforehand was helpful.

It is difficult, especially when you’re coming in and the training is groups of four, going up to groups of eight, and then going up to groups of 20 so you’re bypassing people between sessions, not getting to have a proper chat with them or mix with them. Even now we’re not in the full swing of the social side of things away from rugby as much as we’d like to – it’s very much just come in, work and then go home, back in the next day. There’s that element which the Chiefs are big on, the off-field stuff, which is probably why they’re such a tight-knit group. Hopefully in the near future we can get a little bit of that.

What have you done well this year?

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne and Ben Moon have a Champions Cup victory hug © Ryan Hiscott/JMP

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne: We’re in a massively exciting phase at the moment – with the virus interrupting things here it’s been nice for me to come in and try to join the squad as quickly as possible and get a run of games. There’s a big buzz around the club, we had a good semi-final last week and beat Toulouse a few weeks before. We’ve got a big week coming up and we’re going to try to make the most of that and enjoy the moment.

Ollie Devoto: It’s testament to both teams we put out midweek and on the weekend, both were really competitive, and that bodes well in the future with internationals going away and also competition for places. The standard in training is really high because everyone wants to play in the next game.

Ollie Devoto and Tom O'Flaherty celebrate Chiefs' Champions Cup win © Rogan/JMP

How has training and preparation been going?

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne: The way Exeter play suits me – it means you have to be a lot fitter, which has probably helped my game a little bit. It gives me more touches in the game and means I’m working harder off the ball. It’s easier when you’ve got a pack going forwards as well so that makes a big difference. I’ve loved playing here. We train at full match intensity two or three days on the bounce, back-to-back. Maybe other teams don’t do as much as we do here, and I find that really beneficial going into games because you’re in that same scenario throughout the week.

Ollie Devoto: Being mentally switched on is key. We haven’t actually looked too far ahead and we’ve not forgotten what got us into the final, our brand of rugby, and hopefully we can put our game on at the weekend. If you overcomplicate stuff it leads to trouble, and where we’ve gone well in the past is we’ve kept it simple. We’re built on working hard and keeping the ball on the field as much as possible. Hopefully that’ll stand us in good stead.

What would it mean to win both competitions?

Ollie Devoto and Luke Cowan-Dickie delighted after Champions Cup win © Ryan Hiscott/JMP

Ollie Devoto: It would mean everything. We’ve got a special group of players here and not only have we had experience in these big games, but the squad has come together even more during the games we had after lockdown because we’ve had to play our full 46 players and we’ve all stepped up. You can’t afford to not give everything – these finals are the biggest games the club’s been in and for all the players playing at the weekend so we’re attacking this 100%.

There’s a huge belief the team can get the result. That comes from experience as well, being in those big games. I mention being in our fifth [Premiership] final – playing in those finals and semi-finals, is what it’s all about. You get the experience from that.

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne: I’ve played internationally but this is probably bigger. Essentially, you’re working all year for these two games so it’s the two biggest weeks of my career so far, which I’m really excited about.

My worst rugby memory is losing the Challenge Cup to Gloucester [in 2015], I remember that pretty well. You’re in a final, aren’t you, you’ve got a lot of pressure on. They had a very good side at the time, they were probably favourites, but when you come so close to winning and then lose at the end it’s pretty hard to take.

Ollie Devoto: My favourite memory in rugby would have to be winning the Premiership Final with Chiefs in 2017. Having watched rugby growing up, they’re the games you want to be involved in and you remember for the rest of your life. I remember it like it was yesterday even though it’s two or three years ago now! You’re looking forward to it, you’re excited, the game itself goes by within a flash, and then the celebrations follow.

Ollie Devoto runs at Teddy Baubigny in the Champions Cup final © David Rogers / Getty Images Sport / Getty Images

How do you stay physically and mentally fresh given the Champions Cup Final and Premiership Final are just a week apart?

Ollie Devoto: Downtime is key. The current climate helps as well as you get a lot of time to just chill out at home and get yourself mentally right. We obviously get Sunday to recover and then we’re in on Monday for a big week. We’ve got a small group that goes down to the sea at Exmouth on our days off midweek. It certainly helps – the sea’s getting colder though, so the time we spend in [the water] is significantly decreased. We don’t go in our wetsuits so we’re in there for about 10 minutes and that’s good enough!

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne: To be honest, it was probably my first situation of having two finals back-to-back. We spoke about it at the semi-final last week – essentially there’s not going to be any final unless you’re putting your full performance in. We generally take things 80 minutes by 80 minutes.

Will there be a few 10-year-olds in years to come who look back to the likes of Ollie Devoto playing in these finals as the reason they took up rugby?