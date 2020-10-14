Luke Cowan-Dickie reveals how Exeter Chiefs are prepping for European glory

Just a decade ago, Exeter Chiefs were celebrating promotion to the Premiership for the first time in the club’s history. Back then, that was seen as an astonishing achievement. On Saturday, the West Country side take on French team Racing 92 – one of the iconic names in club rugby – in the final of the Champions Cup. A win would see Rob Baxter’s side take their place at the pinnacle of the European game and complete a fairytale rise unmatched in modern sport. A week later they could complete the double with a Premiership final win over Wasps.

Exeter’s journey to the European final has been a long one, with their first pool match taking place as far back as November. After breezing through a group containing Glasgow, La Rochelle and Sale, Exeter then had to wait until September for a quarter-final against Northampton Saints, as a result of the pandemic. It didn't seem to phase them though, as they took their sixth straight win to meet Toulouse in the semis, where they clinched a stunning 28-18 victory at Sandy Park.

So how can Exeter turn dreams into reality against Racing 92 at Bristol’s Ashton Gate on Saturday? Who better to ask than Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie, who has been there since the start.

Bring our European and domestic form to Bristol

Cowan-Dickie came up through the Chiefs' academy, making his debut in 2011 © Steve Bardens / Stringer / Getty Images Sport / Getty

We’re quite comfortable with the way we’re playing at the minute. We know we’ve got the fitness levels to last the full 80 and keep pushing on. We feel comfortable in how we are, how we’re playing the game and I think the buy-in for the boys means we’re working really well together. This run has been pretty surreal given the club’s history. In the Champions Cup we haven’t really done that well [before] – we’ve got through the quarter-finals once and then got beaten with the final kick of the game. So making it to the semi-finals to begin with was brilliant; to then go one better is incredible.

Dominate at the scrum

In the Toulouse game we were good. In [the Premiership semi-final against Bath], we were okay in the scrum but we were a bit disappointed because it was a bit too messy at times. We need to clean that up a little bit this weekend because the scrum is going to be a big platform for us. In the line-out, we’ve looked at how they drive and how we’re going to look to drive against them. But this week we’re really focusing on ourselves – if we stamp our tempo on the game then I think it will work well.

Do to Racing what we did to Toulouse

Nowell in possession vs. Toulouse during the 2020 Champions Cup semi-final © Bob Bradford / CameraSport / Getty Images

Before the semi-final, we did all our analysis and knew that Toulouse were probably a good team for us to play. We knew they would tire quite early, although it actually took longer than we were expecting. They were on top of us quite a bit in the first half (Toulouse went 6-0 up in the opening minutes), but as the game went on we showed our fitness levels and the way we can play. They had a very big pack but we got on top of them and then thankfully came through really well at the end to win the game.

We have to expect the unexpected

Every team has their structure, which we do a lot of analysis on, but French teams are quite unpredictable – that’s just the nature of French rugby. From one to 15, in all positions, they’ll chuck an off-load and it’ll stick. The next minute a back-rower or a front row will kick the ball – you’ve always got to be on your toes against the French sides. But we’re prepared and on Saturday we’ll be looking good and we’ll be ready to go again in the final.

We need to feed off each other in an empty stadium

Many of the players in the current side were in the academy together © David Rogers / Getty Images Sport

A few games into the re-start [of the season] we sort of batted off the fact that there weren’t crowds in the stadium. But some of the matches now, you really do wish there were people there enjoying it with you. We’ve got supporters outside the ground, supporters who come and watch you throughout the season and it would have been nice if they were there to celebrate with you. This is our first Champions Cup final, and it would have been a sell-out crowd – to play in front of that many people provides a big boost, it helps you out a lot. It’s a bit disappointing not to have that on Saturday but we all appreciate that, given where we are at the moment, it’s not possible.

We’ve got a good inward focus – we call it our bubble. There are quite a few big boys in this side – Nowelly [ Jack Nowell ], Sladey [Henry Slade] – they love a bit of the crowd, they love getting the crowd to get us going. But we’ve had a really good inward focus and we’ve got a fantastic team spirit. I think you see that in the games we play, that togetherness, and by the time 70 minutes rolls around that’s the sort of thing that can get you over the line.

The majority of the side now were in the academy together and we always said back then that it would be good to step up and play together in the first team. I’ve been at the club for 10 years and a lot of the others have been here for that long as well. It’s just really enjoyable to see how far we’ve all come. Playing a European Cup final so close to home will be special, too.

Expect a bit of Finn Russell magic

I’m looking forward to playing against [Racing 92 fly-half] Finn [Russell] – hopefully he won’t be doing any of his magic stuff in the game. You grow up watching guys like him playing rugby, so to play against him, and test yourself at the same level in the Champions Cup, is really exciting. In the past, our record hasn’t been the best. Now, I feel like we’ve really found ourselves in this competition and hopefully, we can carry that into the final. We need to get on top of them, impose ourselves on them. Win or lose, though, as long as we perform how we want to perform, as long as we put our best game out there, then I don’t think we’ll be disappointed with the outcome.

Use our big match experience

Chiefs have made the Premiership final for 5 years running, winning in 2017 © Mike Egerton / PA Images / Getty Images

It definitely helps, especially for some of the guys who haven’t played on the biggest stage internationally, that we’ve been in [Premiership] finals for the last five years. Finals are really, really big occasions. A few of the boys have that experience and I think that will help us go into the game against Racing more confidently. There will be fewer nerves around.

We’ve got the fitness

[When Premiership rugby shut down as a result of the pandemic], we did a lot of running and we really had no idea when the season was going to be back up and running. I just think the buy-in from the boys was brilliant. We were in really small groups at one stage and it was tough. We had been in a couple of months but we rarely saw all the boys – we just saw the eight or so people we were working with. The boys completely bought into though, and by the time training resumed, you could see we were fit and ready to go. You saw that in the first few games that we played.