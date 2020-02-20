10 hidden adventures in Exmoor
© Flickr CC
With so many great offerings, half the challenge of tackling Exmoor is knowing which adventure to pick. Fortunately this list has you covered...
Day or night, there are a treasure trove of activities waiting for you in Exmoor. Whether you want to run, swim, paddle or climb your way around this rugged national park, natural beauty awaits at every turn.
The serenity of the region might mean you have to work a little bit harder to get the adrenaline pumping of course, but luckily the off-the-beaten-track activities below will provide even the most hardened adventurer the chance to try their hand at something new...
1. Get to grips with the coastline at Hele Bay
Coasteering – otherwise known as a way of exploring the coastline powered by your own arms and legs – is not only exhilarating but growing in popularity too. Jump into the water and drift in and out of caves, dragging yourself from wet to dry, all while looking out for dazzling sealife and the odd porpoise or two. As your head bobs up and down in the water, the scenery will constantly amaze: “Scrambling along the rocks and seeing the land from a different perspective means you get to enjoy the coast in a way you wouldn’t if you were just walking along it,” explains Dan French of Exmoor Adventures, who run tours in the area.
2. Build your own raft at Porlock Weir
No boat? No problem. A day of building your own raft with Exmoor Adventures will put all your skills to the test, giving you the chance to strap logs together and set sail on the high seas with some mates. Divided into two teams, there is a battle for who can construct their vessel first and then row it across the water to the finish line. "It's a great activity for groups who want a bit of competition in an activity!" says French.
3. Hit some white water in Lynmouth
While there are miles and miles of leisurely water trips you can take in kayak or canoe (head out with the Exmoor Canoe Club for a lot of fun, not least around parts of the Exe Estuary Loop which spans 22.5-miles from Dawlish to Exmouth), should you want to take your paddle game up a notch you'll want to visit the East Lyn River. Offering whitewater kayakers a grade 4 challenge, it's split into two sections and runs from Brendon to Watersmeet and into Lynmouth where it eventually joins the sea. All in all you'll find around 8km of full-on action on the river. Arm yourself with more info and maps here.
4. Go 'dark sky' night running along the coast
Strap on your running shoes and a headlamp then get pounding the track above the blissful Exmoor coastline. You can go for 5km or 10km but regardless of distance a clear night sky will provide an array of stars, providing the lighting to your exercise. Head out as part of Visit Exmoor's Dark Skies Night Running series, which returns this March. The path provides the route but the speckles above offer the sparkle to your run. Why not recce a route by stretching your legs in the daytime? "The area is beautiful and you can be running on stunning coastal paths at the start of your run and then finish on the moors, or running along a raging river," says Matt Buck of Running Adventures. Both the hills and the views are often breathtaking."
5. Become a king or queen of climbing atop Castle Rock
What’s an adventure list without rock climbing? Jagged edges and minor peril is a great way to get the blood pumping in Exmoor, particularly at Castle Rock. It's a long way above sea level, so the air is clear and the views even clearer as you gaze out across Exmoor and out towards the coast. Safety is paramount but it will certainly get the endorphins bouncing around as you clutch for that next crater. “Alternatively, try the Exmoor traverse,” Dan French says. “You have to move around the coastal rocks with the tide, so it’s not for the faint-hearted." Always plan ahead and go with a guide where possible.
6. Take on the Exmoor ultra marathon
33 miles long and 9213ft in elevation, the Exmoor ultra marathon should be high on your agenda. Ultras are more doable than most casual runners believe, including this 33-miler. Set in Holnicote Estate, it covers Dunkery Hill – Exmoor’s highest point – and the nature reserves at Horner Wood, before joining the West Coast Path on the way to the finish. The hills can be a touch sharp, so managing your pace is key if you are to make it to the end in Porlock. “I love running in Exmoor mostly because of the incredible variations of terrain you experience over a single run,” says Matt Buck. And there is plenty of gnarly terrain to cover with this underrated ultra.
7. Swim wild in Wimbleball Lake (without the crowds)
The Exmoor Swim comes in three distances: 2km, 4km and the elite 6km routes. Loops of Wimbleball Lake can be a little tricky and you will need to already swim at a decent level in order to meet the specific time requirements. If you want to get some practice in – and avoid the crowds – try swimming in the lake on a typical weekday, or even heading to a more secluded spot nearby. “Exmoor is bursting with stunning places for wild swimming, such as Long Pool at Watersmeet and the the wooded Rockford Pools," says Mike Morris, a longtime open water swimmer.
8. Give yourself a boost on the bike in Lynmouth
Starting savagely with a brutal hilltop climb up Countisbury Hill not far from the centre of Lynmouth which would test the most seasoned riders, this MTB route is well worth the effort. After you have settled in and got your breath back, there are plenty of rocks to keep you focused but your reward comes with incredible sea views as you fizz along the single track, dipping up and down as you go. One major highlight of the route is the rapid dash to the appropriately named Rockford and down the stoniest of paths. You can even do it at night on an electric bike, boosting yourself up the hills before whizzing down them," reveals Dan French who, as luck would have it, hires e-bikes out.
9. Explore the coast with some sea kayaking
It turns out there is an upside to flooding. On a spring tide, the water floods in, covering the marshlands, attracting all sorts of birds and sealife. As the tide ebbs, it forms a river going back out to sea at Porlock Bay, making it a magical experience on a kayak. Time it right and you'll get wildlife aplenty with all kinds of creatures flying and swimming around the marshlands. “It’s quite nice paddling through and seeing all these different birds,” explains French.
10. Go tree climbing at Porlock
Relive your childhood dreams by dragging yourself up an old oak tree – just with added holds, equipment and without the risk of being told off by your mum. Climbing holds give you a leg up but grabbing onto branches is where the real thrills will come in the woodland near Porlock. It’s quite rare to get the chance to climb a tree, so getting to the top is a real achievement. “Exmoor is just an untouched National Park of natural beauty,” says French who helps run special tree climbing sessions in the region.