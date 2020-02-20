10 hidden adventures in Exmoor

Coasteering – otherwise known as a way of exploring the coastline powered by your own arms and legs – is not only exhilarating but growing in popularity too. Jump into the water and drift in and out of caves, dragging yourself from wet to dry, all while looking out for dazzling sealife and the odd porpoise or two. As your head bobs up and down in the water, the scenery will constantly amaze: “Scrambling along the rocks and seeing the land from a different perspective means you get to enjoy the coast in a way you wouldn’t if you were just walking along it,” explains Dan French of

, who run tours in the area.