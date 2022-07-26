Dominate every race in F1 22 with these gameplay tips

With 22 race stops, the Formula 1 calendar this season is more extensive than ever. The redesigned cars and overhauled rules are all reflected in the official 2022 Formula 1 game. Below is a guide to improving your experience while racing to follow in the footsteps of the reigning world champion, Max Verstappen .

01 How to set your driving aids and settings in F1 22

First make adjustments to the driving aids © Codemasters

Before you take to the track in F1 22, you should first pay a visit to the options menu. Here you'll find some innovations in the area of driving aids and settings.

If the current spin-off marks your first Formula 1 game, you should gratefully accept the assistance that the racing game offers you. Above all, the brake assistant, the anti-lock braking system and the traction aid will serve you well during your first laps.

However, the fewer driving aids you activate, the faster you are. But only if you can keep the car on track, of course.

In addition, there is the option of using a DRS and ERS assist. This automatically activates the energy recovery system (ERS) and the drag reduction system (DRS). Therefore you can concentrate fully on the track while driving. However, it's worth deactivating the ERS assistance from the beginning, because the automatic use is rarely useful.

Tip: Use tutorials In the Pause menu, you can look at a few useful explanations under the item Tutorials.

How is that even possible? Just how did Red Bull Racing complete a full pit stop in Formula 1 in 1.82 seconds? Find out in this film...

45 min The History of the Pit Stop The mavericks who pioneered the modern pit stop made it a raceday staple that takes less than two seconds.

02 Optimise your OSD for more overview

The OSD determines which overlays are shown on the screen © Codemasters You can adjust, move or hide any part of the OSD. © Codemasters

The 'On-Screen Display' or 'OSD' is worth adjusting to enhance your racing experience. You can go to the menu item and from there you can move, change or hide any onscreen menus and overlays that appear while driving.

Here, the virtual rear-view mirror is especially useful to see if someone is trying to overtake you. Play around with the settings until you find the ones that suit you.

Tip: Complete route map In the OSD options, display the full route map and not the mini-map. More overview Here you can see the entire course, which gives you a much better overview of the safety car, for example.

03 Set up your camera for success

The right camera settings are also important © Codemasters

You should also adjust the camera perspective in F1 22. There are various options to choose from, depending on the cam you decide to drive with. The field of view is interesting - for example: If you increase the value, the camera zooms out further and gives you a better overview of what is happening to your left and right.

It is recommended that the camera shake and camera movement are completely reduced. This ensures that the camera remains stable when the floor is uneven, an advantage if your driver's body is susceptible to such effects.

04 Consider starting out in Formula 2

In Formula 2 you are gently introduced to F1 © Codemasters

In F1 22, if the top class is too difficult, you can also compete in Formula 2. This is based on your licence from the 2021 season and is a good starting point to test your skills.

This is because the F2 cars offer more traction and do not quite reach the top speed of the premier class. In general, they are noticeably easier to drive. In addition, the races are shorter and the rules simpler.

In career mode, you have the option of completing a Formula 2 season before your F1 career. Make sure you do this to get used to the pace and feel of the game.

05 Try this game mode to hone your skills

Time trial is the best way to get to know the tracks © Codemasters

As in F1 21, if you want to improve on the track, then Time Trial mode is the best way to do so. Here you are alone on the track and can theoretically practise every single corner in an infinite number of laps, test braking points and improve.

However, what's great about this mode is that it also offers you a challenge. A ghost vehicle of another player who is slightly quicker than you will appear on track. Follow the guide and look at braking points or the line you have driven. You will quickly notice how you are getting better yourself versus your close competitors.

Become the weather god It's raining, it's raining... ... the track gets wet. In the rain, the F1 cars behave completely differently Avoid the Kerbs The curbs (called: kerbs) are particularly slippery in wet conditions. Keep your distance!

06 Use these free trainings to get better

In the free training you will get to know the courses in different modes © Codemasters

Prepare to take your seat on the free practice sessions on every Grand Prix weekend in F1 22's Career or MyTeam mode. They are good practice and have been redesigned completely in the new game series.

They also bring more variety into the game, as they present you with different challenges that are not just about being as fast as possible. For example, in the track acclimatisation area, you drive through gates that represent the ideal line within the curves. Perfect for getting to know the new tracks like the all-new Miami International Autodrome .

How does an F1 driver train? Scuderia AlphaTauri star Pierre Gasly reveals his daily training routine, including how to strengthen his neck to deal with 6G of g-force.

4 min Training Get a glimpse at the training routine Pierre Gasly's coach, Pyry, has him keeping.

07 This one's pretty important: how to get faster

Glorious weather at the Red Bull Ring © Codemasters

With the newly designed Formula 1 cars, the driving behaviour in F1 22 has also changed a lot. Therefore, there are some points to consider compared to last year's game. Here are a few quick F1 22 tips to help you get faster...

Accelerate out carefully : Do not button-bash! The cars are sensitive this year, so ease into accelerating, rather than stepping on the gas.

Driving aids out : ABS and traction control make driving simpler, but they always slow you down. Switch them off as soon as possible!

Switch off the racing line : The visual ideal line as a cornering aid is quite nice, but not really useful, as it rarely corresponds to reality. Turn it off!

F1 22 setup tips : Again this year there are five presets of car setups to give you a good guide. Be sure to try them out and gradually adjust individual components to suit you.

Steering wheel versus controller : Is it true that you always have an advantage with a steering wheel? Yes, but the differences are minimal on certain courses. Basically, you can also keep up very well with a controller.