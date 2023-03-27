The 2022 Formula 1 season was a real revolution for the top tier of motorsport. Newly-designed race cars promised more action and lower costs and, above all, fewer performance differences between the big three (Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull Racing ).

At the end of the exciting and eventful 2022 season, Dutchman Max Verstappen was chosen as the F1 world champion —for the second time in a row.

After the great F1 rules upheaval of 2022, the changes for 2023 are fewer and more minor. Here’s what’s in store...

End of a record season: After Red Bull Racing won the World Constructor’s Championship and Max Verstappen clinched the World Driving Champion title, the team concluded the season with a home run in Milton Keynes .

01 New rules for the 2023 F1 season

The 2022 rules, which were revolutionary for ground-effect racing cars, will of course still apply to the 2023 Formula 1 season.

However, the new Formula 1 season requires larger rear-view mirrors, which should offer better rear-view vision.

After the horrible crash suffered by Alfa Romeo driver Gunayu Zhou in Silverstone, the cars' 'halo' roll-bar is being further strengthened to ensure driver safety in roll-over accidents.

To counteract porpoising—the way the new F1 race cars bounce up and down—the new 2023 cars must be built 15 millimetres higher. The minimum height of the diffuser has also been adjusted to minimise porpoising and sparking.

02 New rules for front and rear wings

There will also be clearer restrictions on front wings in the future when it comes to flaps and side panels. This is part of the FIA’s attempt to put a stop to overly complex designs. However, rear wings must be mounted 60 millimetres higher than in the previous year.

03 Other rule changes

The 'Procedure for determining starting positions after the application of multiple penalties' has now been clearly defined to ensure greater transparency.

Other minor rule changes have to do with topics including, gasoline temperature; and the gasoline mixture and the fuel tank, which must now have a pressure control valve, for safety reasons.