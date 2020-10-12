Smash your competition with FIFA 21's best formations
The classic 4-2-2-2 returns, but there's plenty of options for experimentation
Published on
Having the right players is obviously a big part of success in FIFA 21, but as England found out when they failed to win a thing with a midfield which could call on Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Michael Carrick, Owen Hargreaves, Joe Cole, and Shaun Wright-Phillips, it’s all about where you play them.
This list goes through some of the most viable formations in the game. How effective they are for you depends on your play style, your players on the pitch, and in Ultimate Team, how much they affect your chemistry. With that in mind, as we run through the best formations in the game, we’ve got their pros and cons listed too.
4-2-2-2
This was probably the most popular formation in FIFA 20, and it has carried over into the 21 version too. Defensively, it provides not only a flat back four, but two CDMs sitting in front, so it’s very stable. Meanwhile, going forward it can use quick wingers and mobile strikers to provide lots of options, and even more if that includes sending full backs forwards.
Pros
Incredibly solid
Lots of attacking options
Cons
Hard to dominate possession
Doesn’t work with slower strikers
4-2-3-1 (Narrow)
This has been a consistently popular FIFA formation, and while, like all formations, it comes with weaknesses, it is especially effective because the strengths cover the weaknesses fairly well. For example, this is a bad formation for wing backs, but excels at keeping the ball in the middle of the park, so it takes some of the pressure off them. Getting your full backs to stay back means they won’t stream forward into space, leaving gaps behind them too.
Pros
Lets you dominate midfield
Attackers get a lot of the ball
Cons
Lone striker can be useless in a defensive game
No real cover for full backs
4-3-3 (Holding)
Last year, basically everybody played narrow formations, so this was a very popular choice as it had a midfield which could crunch together and take on narrow teams, while having a front three who could spread the play a little bit more with their pace, before cutting inside. It relies on an effective ball-playing midfielder and a fast front three to counter, but was most effective last year because most other players let you have the wide areas while they focussed on the middle of the park. This year, more players are shifting out wide, which could leave this formation more exposed to counters, but could also offer more space for that midfield three to roam forward.
Pros
Lots of width up top
Can dominate in midfield
Cons
Poor cover for counter attacks
Relies on quick wingers who can cross and cut inside
3-4-1-2
Not all ‘three at the back’ formations are necessarily attacking formations, but this one definitely is. Arguably the best counter attacking formation in the game, it comes with two strikers, an attacking midfielder, and two players out wide who can stream forwards. However, playing them all with an attacking bent is a death wish. Your front three can be looking for breaks, but you really need wingers who are prepared to drop back from time to time, and defenders mobile enough to cover the space.
Pros
Lethal counter attacking viability
Two up top leads to successful hold up play
Cons
Useless without pacey defenders and industrious wingers
Open to being countered itself
3-1-4-2
A slight twist on the formation above, this one moves the attacking midfielder into a defensive position, taking the pressure off the back four and pushing the creativity out wide. It didn’t get much use last year, with most players opting for narrow teams. This year, thanks to some gameplay tweaks, width is becoming more popular again, so this could overtake its more attacking cousin. This is still great for counters, but they happen out wide, and with a defensive midfielder and two regular central players, it can dominate a midfield. However, hold up play is tougher, especially with the ball coming from out wide, and while the defence has more cover through the middle, it’s even more exposed out wide.
Pros
More stable counter attacking play
Can dominate with three in midfield
Cons
Wingers need high stamina
Basically no defence in wide areas
4-1-2-1-2 (Wide)
After not really being a viable strategy last season, in FIFA 21, crossing is back on the menu. While narrow, compact formations were most typically used last season, expect to see more width this year as players look to whip balls into the box. If you have wide players who can across and strikers who are good in the air, this formation may be the one for you.
Pros
Spreads play out wide, lots of crosses
Flat back four is defensively stable
Cons
Both central midfielders can be starved of the ball
Less effective against two big centre backs
5-2-1-2
Five at the back isn’t glamorous, but it can definitely be effective, especially if your team is punching slightly above their weight. This formation never lacks for defensive cover, and allows your wing backs to get forward and join the attack without really leaving much space. Aside from that, however, it lacks any width at all, and needs players who are quick and powerful in pretty much every attacking position to make the most of the tight space you’ll find yourself in. With two up front however, your strikers are never completely isolated, and a good old fashioned little and large pairing can be useful here.
Pros
Defensively solid
Strikers rarely get totally isolated
Cons
Zero attacking width
Needs strong, fast players in every attacking position