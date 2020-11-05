How to win the Champions League with Liverpool in FIFA 21

Liverpool were the losing Champions League finalists three seasons ago – and won it two seasons ago – so with a team that has only improved since then picking up the club’s first Premier League title last season, the Reds are heavy favourites to go deep into the competition this time around, too.

Klopp has always been a cup manager, and if you want to emulate him in FIFA 21, you're going to find all the tips you need below. There’s everything here from formation, line ups, substitutions, and tactics to help the Reds win it seven times over.

Liverpool’s front three are a formidable force, arguably the best attacking trio in the world, but you’ll play against some mighty defenders in the Champions League, so don’t expect to take this tournament at a canter. Atletico’s defensive stability proved too much for them last season, so you’ll need to come prepared.

What formation should you play?

Make sure you set up your team in the right formation © EA

4-3-3 (False 9)

This is Liverpool’s default formation in FIFA 21, and is one of the most effective ways to set them up. It allows Firmino to receive the ball to feet from midfield, then turn and unleash the pace of Mane and Salah. With Fabinho in the CDM role, this is a very solid formation, especially when a lot of Liverpool’s central players are of the more industrious variety. This pushes the creativity out wide to the two wingers and TAA and Robbo from wing back, and is perfect for players who like to dribble with speed demons and carry the ball a long distance.

4-1-2-1-2 (wide)

Klopp would never really play this formation in real life, but it actually compliments Liverpool’s squad and effective FIFA 21 play very well. The defence is the same across all three formations, so we’ll get to that when it comes to it. For midfield though, in this formation we suggest dropping Mane and Salah back as an LM and RM, with Fabinho holding and Thiago in the CAM role. He’s not an especially fast player, but with high stats in dribbling, shooting, and passing, he’s the perfect playmaker to bring Mane and Salah into it. Upfront, Jota provides pace alongside Firmino and balance for players who prefer a front two. If you want to really go for pace, it’s even worth dropping Firmino, playing Salah upfront, and pushing Minamino out wide, but that’s is even more of a wildcard lineup.

4-3-3 (Flat)

Back to something like normality, this option gives you the regular front three, but doesn’t call for Firmino dropping deep and generally has a more attacking edge than the False 9 set up. Swapping in Jota for Firmino or Salah for Firmino and Minamino for Salah remains an option, too, if you’re desperate for pace on the pitch. Definitely, these should be your go-to attacking substitutions. Back four is the back four – same as always. However, because of the midfield set up, you might not get as much out of TAA or Robertson here. In midfield, the obvious set up by their overall is Henderson, Fabinho, and Thiago, but Henderson isn’t exactly a FIFA player.

Leadership, commitment, effort, and stability are hard to distill into the game, which instead relies on pace, passing, dribbling, strength, and stamina. For that reason, Henderson and Fabinho seem to fill the same role (so you’ll just want one of them) and Thiago feels like his place is guaranteed. For the slot alongside him, Keita, Wijnaldum, and Oxlade-Chamberlain all can do a job there, although Milner’s low pace stat leaves him out in the cold with so much competition.

Who’s in the team?

Defence

Salah is a threat anywhere, but is an effective winger © EA

Four of the back five picks itself. Alisson is one of the best keepers in the game, so you need him between the sticks. Just like in real life, Liverpool miss him when he’s not there. Speaking of Liverpool missing him, Virgil Van Dijk is another instant pick. He’s the game’s best centre back, and while he won’t be on Klopp’s team sheet any time soon, he should be one of the first names on yours. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are the best right back and left back in FIFA 21 respectively, so again, they walk into the team. Alongside Van Dijk, it’s a toss-up between Joe Gomez and Joel Matip. Matip is 83 to Gomez’s 81, but Gomez has a massive 22 point advantage in the pace category, while there’s only two points between the pair for defending and physical, with each of the duo just edging one category. Looking at the numbers, Gomez probably fits with FIFA 21’s style a bit more.

Midfield

Intelligent placement of key players sets you on the path to victory © EA

Aside from dropping Salah and Mane back as midfielders rather than wingers, you’d have to say that Liverpool have a lot of options without flexibility in midfield. Klopp employs three central players, and that’s a great tactic in FIFA 21, but there’s very little between who to pick. No combination of Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Wijnaldum, and Oxlade-Chamberlain is bad, although two CDMs in Henderson and Fabinho can be overkill, especially with Virgil Van Dijk sitting behind them. Thiago lacks pace, but with 85 passing and 90 dribbling, he feels like a dead cert. Between Keita, Ox, and Gini, it comes down to personal preference and examining the more trivial stats to see which of those suit your playstyle the best.

Attack

Liverpool has a lot of tools you can use up front © EA

With Liverpool’s attacking trio being arguably the best in the world (most of the time, you have Mane, Salah, and Firmino as your picks. They have unbelievable chemistry, Firmino can drop into midfield while Mane and Salah drift inside, and the two wide men have devastating pace. There are a few other options if you plan to get funky with it, however. Depending on the formation you go for, Jota or Minamino come into play, while Origi remains a good pick from the bench. However you play, Mane and Salah need to be on your team sheet.

What tactics should I use?

Knowing how to deploy your Liverpool picks is crucial © EA

So much of Liverpool’s play comes through their wingbacks, so obviously you want your fullbacks being instructed to make overlapping runs when joining the attack; do note though that in 4-1-2-1-2, setting this can leave your CDM and CBs exposed, so don’t overdo it unless you have the stability of a more typical ‘Liverpool’ midfield three.

Speaking of midfielders, you want your midfielders to play the ball in the space out wide, especially with the electrifying pace of Salah, Mane, or Minamino out wide. Firmino is good-but-not-great in the air, so these wide players are better served cutting inside and shooting themselves, playing low balls into Firmino or Jota, or rolling it back for Thiago. As for dead ball situations, you want Salah on penalties and Alexander-Arnold on free kicks. There’s a bit of competition in the Liverpool ranks, but these are the two strongest candidates. With corners, TAA and Robertson on alternate sides is a good tactic, but if you’re concerned about getting caught on the break, Thiago and Salah are solid options too.