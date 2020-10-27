Top tips for FIFA 21 from professional player Ryan Pessoa

Whether you’re after bragging rights among your mates during casual play, or if you want to try your hand in ranked tournaments and competitions, it's always worth learning more about FIFA 21. The game is not a finished product – it's alive, and it keeps changing.

So whilst it may be impossible to learn one formation or one trick that's guaranteed to beat out all others, there are a series of fundamentals you need to understand if you want to up your game. Knowing the basics of how a FIFA game is played – and knowing how to respond to different situations other players might put you in – is vital if you want to succeed.

Below, Manchester City star and Red Bull athlete Ryan Pessoa outlines some of the key tactics you can learn to play FIFA 21 at a professional level.

1. Focus on pace

Getting better in FIFA 21 isn't too hard – if you know where to improve © EA

FIFA 21, unlike FIFA games over the last few years, places a lot of focus on pace. You need quick players, and you need to know how and where to use them. "This year – so far, anyway – pace is very, very important," explains Ryan. "I try to build my team around pace, but it depends on the position you’re trying to highlight."

Ryan explains that – predictably – fullbacks have to be fast, at least one striker has to be quick, and both wingers need to be really fast, too. "Pace is a lot more important than it has been in the last few years – and I like that," he continues. "It keeps the game refreshing, because pace hasn’t been important for a few years. It makes matches much closer, typically."

When you're building a team, then, it's best to consider how pacey your players are, and how well they're going to work with the other players you've got on the pitch.

2. Be versatile

Manual control, more often than not, is the way forward © EA

Back in FIFA 20, a pretty predictable meta opened up by the time the game matured. A lot of professional players would stick to a formation like 4-2-3-1, pass the ball around until a gap opened up, and then push on goal. It was pretty one-dimensional. But, as Ryan explains, it's a very different game this year.

"This year, you can play the game in quite a few different styles – which is something you couldn’t do in FIFA 20," he explains after talking us through his defensive jockeying technique. "You couldn’t really open up gaps, you just had to wait. Whereas on this one, you can play fast and you can play slow – and that adds to the skill gap quite a lot."

If you want to get good, then, you need to learn how to tear open holes in your opponents' defences and how to effectively shore up your back line and goad your rivals into making mistakes. It takes patience, but the payoff is worth it.

3. Stay focused and be confident

Knowing exactly how you want a match to play out is important © EA

Whether you're playing casually with your mates or taking part in a competition, maintaining your focus and not getting distracted by your opponent's mind games or external distractions is paramount. "Understanding the game, being able to stay composed for longer periods of time – that’s essential," Ryan explains.

"Concentration is key, as is being able to maintain concentration for long periods of time. Even for me, it’s still a learning curve. You need to take the game seriously because it’s easy to play the game as a hobby, but turning that into a profession is hard."

Being good at a game isn't just about rounding out your skillsets and learning the intricacies of the mechanics, no – there's more to it than that. "Confidence is key. The mental side of competing is just as important as your skillset. You can be the best player – you can beat everybody when you’re in practice mode or if the stream’s off or whatever – but being able to perform when the lights are on and the tournament is going… that’s harder."

The key to success, Ryan insists, is consistency. "When every win matters and you need to win consistently – that’s what separates a lot of professional and casual players." If you want to be a pro, then, you need to learn to win consistently.

4. Use skills and make space

Getting in with a hard tackle is sometimes the only way to dominate © EA

You might think that being a pro player is all about busting out skill moves and bamboozling your opponents with every pass and shot. But that's not entirely correct: using skill moves intelligently and being unpredictable with them is a far more valuable move than simply spamming them all the time.

"5-star skill moves are very, very important," Ryan notes. "You learn what moves are essential, like the Flip-Flap: it opens up a lot of space and it’s very hard to read and it’s very hard to tackle. If you’re on the edge of the box and the opponent panics and mistimes a tackle, they can give away a penalty quite easily. And if they time it wrong the other way and miss the tackle, you can just drift past. You really need to know when – and how – to use skill moves, and that takes a lot of learning."

Ryan also notes that getting into the box and manipulating the goalie to move out of position with subtle skill moves can open up interesting options for players wanting to just tap the ball into the net. Do that too often, though, and you'll expose your tactics. Play smart, and use your best moves in moderation.

5. Play like Ryan himself

Pulling players into spaces they don't want to be in is a key tactic © EA

OK, here's the clincher. Ryan has been signed by Man City and has a slew of FIFA victories under his belt. Aping his tactics is a surefire way to net you some victories, right?

"Because it’s a bit early in the year, we don’t know exactly which formations are going to be the best in FIFA 21 just yet," Ryan explains whilst outlining his tactics. "But in terms of how I like to play at the minute, I like to keep it traditional in 4-4-2 because it gets two strikers up top and helps a lot with attacking. In terms of playstyle, I tend to use the first half to gauge how my opponents are playing and then I use the second half to act on that and what they’ve given away earlier in the game."

Ryan reiterates that being unpredictable is key to your success when your closing in on the goal – and that's reflected in how he likes to defend, too. "The way I defend is that I’ll bait you in to make a pass, then I’ll cover the lane. You want to defend when your opponent has only one option; you don’t want to be put in a situation where they can do many things because that’s when you can be taken advantage of very easily.

"Let’s say I’m starting up a counterattack and it’s 4v4. I can hit the left bumper/L1 and call up a full back to make it 5v4, but I’m not really going to pass it to him. I’m going to use him as a decoy, because that drags away another defender. And then it’s 4v3, which is still technically only a one player advantage, but I’ve got more space to operate in because it’s less clustered. I can keep doing that – dragging players from the centre, playing triangle passes – and trigger runs on and off the ball."

This tactic, essentially, opens up quite a few options for you, and though Ryan notes that you can get caught in a counterattack if you spend too long coaxing your opponents' players, it's all part of the learning curve. "You need to be ready for that!" he says. "It takes a long time to learn how to deal with all these situations!"