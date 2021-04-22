Part of this story Ryan Pessoa United Kingdom View Profile

Team of the Season will be the most disruptive force in the FIFA 21 Ultimate Team cycle, sweeping away the value of pages and pages of special cards that have hitherto been extremely coveted, and injecting bundles of new cards into the player database that revolutionise squads from the humblest Road to Glory up to the most gilded god squad. It's a turbulent time for the market, inevitably, and it's easy to lose out. It's also a good time to make some coins to buy those big TOTS cards when the clamour dies down, too. Here's our guide to maximising your coins during Team of the Season.

Buy TOTS cards at the right time

It's hard to wait when there are amazing players on the market, but the market is very volatile during Team of the Season, and it's easy to spend over the odds on a player who ends up losing half his value within a matter of days or weeks.

"I definitely wouldn't buy a Team of the Season player as soon as they're available in packs," says Red Bull athlete Ryan Pessoa. "There will be limited supply during the first few days, plus everyone will want them for the Weekend League. If you wait a few days, the prices will go down a lot, especially just before rewards."

Indeed, it's not uncommon for TOTS players to shed a third or more of their coin value in this initial period. You also need to decide how much you want to use them in the short term, because the cost is considerable. The average in-demand TOTS player -- like a Premier League attacker or someone linkable with five-star skills -- is going to decline significantly in value over the weeks of the promotion and then decline steadily again over the following months. It's just the nature of where we are in the cycle. With that said, there isn't much left to think about after TOTS -- Summer Heat, perhaps -- so saving coins is less important now.

If you ask us, we'd rather play with fun TOTS cards during the TOTS weeks when red versions of those cards are in FUT Champions rewards, so we will likely pick up a player or two when they're relatively fresh. Just not when they're at their peak!

As for making money from TOTS cards, it's perfectly possible to do so by buying during that panic phase in the middle of the week after release and then selling a couple of days later as people assemble their Weekend League teams.

Be prepared for Guaranteed TOTS SBCs

EA generally drops Squad Building Challenges that guarantee a Team of the Season for the most recent squad. In past years these have required you to submit a TOTS card, as well as a well-rated squad and potentially in-form cards. As such, it's handy to have a bunch of those things in your squad. Low-rated TOTS players should pop fairly frequently in rewards and Player Picks, if we get those, so don't waste them.

Indeed, you can make a few coins by having an excess amount of these things. High-rated fodder will be abundant thanks to the multitude of Lightning Rounds (pack sales) during TOTS, but it will still go up and down in value as people's needs change, and those Guaranteed TOTS SBCs always see players buying up fodder in a hurry. Having the odd non-meta TOTS card lying around that you got in rewards can be handy too -- they will be virtually discard price initially, but should rise a little come SBC time.

Cash in on Position Changes

The Position Change card market has gone a little differently this year as certain Position Changes are now rare gold items, meaning they are packed a lot more frequently during big promotions and rewards. However, there are still plenty of non-rare gold Position Change cards and these can be pinched heavily during periods of heavy demand. CAM-CM and ST-CF cards have both gone extinct at certain times this year, meaning they will sell instantly at their 5k max price when listed. CDM-CM also spikes quite high.

We definitely expect this to happen again during Team of the Season, because nobody will be opening packs that include non-rare items, or at least not very frequently. If you have the patience, hoovering up in-demand Position Changes during reward periods in the next week or two and popping them in your club -- unlike players, you can have as many as you like -- is bound to pay off. It's not as sexy as making a big player sale, but take what you can get!

On a related note, the demand for the Engine Chemistry Style was very heavy during TOTS last year as many of these endgame cards have close to max stats in at least one category, so the smaller boosts to pace and agility/balance provided by Engine often make the most sense. The demand is unlikely to go as crazy as last year because Engine has also become a rare gold item, but given how cheap it is, we would definitely keep any that you pack and see whether it goes up a little during TOTS.

Look for link investments

There's always a market crash before Team of the Season as players sell off their squads in a panic, hoping not to lose too many coins before the big promo, and even the best cards in the game take a dip. But some of those players will go back up in value quite a bit as the TOTS squads are revealed. For example, powerful Premier League centre-backs like Team of the Year Virgil Van Dijk (who won't receive a TOTS card due to his season-long injury) and the ubiquitous in-form Kyle Walker could see a surge in demand.

Our advice is to look carefully at each major league TOTS squad as soon as it's announced, then look at the prices of the best meta-friendly cards who didn't make it into the squad from the same league. Those may rise as players look to build teams around glossy new TOTS cards, and if you have a few in your club, then you could make bank off the back of this.

Make Lightning Rounds work for you

Lightning Rounds are when EA drops a limited number of high-cost packs at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm BST on Fridays and Saturdays (and sometimes other nights) during big promotions. Players (and content creators) rush to open as many of these packs as possible. During TOTS the demand is likely to be even higher due to the increased pack weight of TOTS players relative to other promo cards, so EA may release larger volumes than normal. As a result, the transfer market will be flooded by non-promo cards during this period.

This is where you and your coin balance come in. High-end fodder cards (think 86 rated and above) that rise when popular SBCs launch will be packed and sold quickly during Lightning Rounds, and this surge in supply should drive down their prices. Get in and snipe a few below their pre-Lightning Round price, then keep them either until the market settles again or until SBCs drive up their value more considerably.

Jumping onto the market an hour after the first, second or third Lightning Round and bidding lower prices on these cards is good too, because the sheer number being sold off during this period means a lot will slip through the cracks and sell at low prices. We've ended up with 86s for under 10k during some Lightning Round selloffs, which can then be flipped for at least double that within hours.

Whatever your approach, we wish you luck bagging those coins and hopefully it means you end up with a great Team of the Season squad at the end of it!

