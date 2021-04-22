Part of this story Ryan Pessoa United Kingdom View Profile

Team of the Season is almost upon us! That means a huge influx of fantastic endgame cards from every top league in the game, a bunch of exciting unlockable players and shed loads of lightning rounds to rinse whatever's left of your FIFA Points. But when does it all take place and what should you expect? Read on to find out!

When is Team of the Season in FIFA 21?

It might be worth hauling in as many coins as possible for TOTS © EA

EA has officially announced that Team of the Season for FIFA 21 Ultimate Team will begin on Friday 23rd April, with voting for the Community Team of the Season open beforehand.

"Team of the Season is one of the biggest promos of the year in FUT," says Red Bull athlete Ryan Pessoa. "It lasts for several weeks as EA puts out squads from across multiple global leagues, and then we get Ultimate Team of the Season, which has only the very best players from all those previous squads."

Team of the Season is the start of the true endgame in a FUT cycle, as the game is flooded with super-juiced cards, pack weight is increased so that most players get the chance to pack at least one or two, and Guaranteed TOTS SBCs drop every few days.

Ryan Pessoa training at the APC © Luis Gallo / Red Bull Content Pool

"The tweaked rewards system during TOTS is definitely better, because it means people actually have a chance to get these cards in their rewards compared to, say, Team of the Year where it's much harder," says Pessoa. "If not, then the SBCs will be good value. You'll see a lot of TOTS cards in teams after the next few weeks!""

TOTS also drives down the price of virtually every other card in the game, with a few exceptions like the top Icons and special cards for valuable players not included in TOTS (Virgil Van Dijk's Team of the Year card is a likely exception this year, for instance).

Whatever the specifics, the game is about to go nuts and it's starting very soon.

What happens during Team of the Season in FIFA 21?

There's always a market crash before Team of the Season © EA

Like most FIFA promos, Team of the Season features squads of upgraded players, floods of Squad Building Challenges, lightning rounds to buy the best packs, and unlockable players through objectives. The influx of new content triggers a huge market crash too.

Unlike other promos, Team of the Season lasts for many weeks, with upgraded Team of the Season squads released for most of the top leagues represented in the game. Here's a rundown of what to expect based on past years:

Team of the Season squads every week - If past seasons are anything to go by, we will see the steady release of TOTS squads from top leagues (Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, etc) and minor ones (Liga NOS, English Championship, etc), two per week, for over a month of content. These players will be very high end versions -- the top players will push the mid 90s and even higher, while even relatively mediocre ones will be better than almost everything else released this year.

Guaranteed TOTS Squad Building Challenges - You will want to save your fodder for these. Every week, EA will release SBCs that give you a guaranteed TOTS card for a particular squad. The requirements are usually fairly reasonable considering the crashing price of all cards, although it will definitely help if you have stocked up on fodder beforehand to avoid having to blow coins on it or trade in cards you like.

Guaranteed TOTS Weekend League rewards - TOTS is a great time to play Weekend League, because decent finishes guarantee red versions of Team of the Season cards will make it into your red player picks! The very best players who get Elite rewards even get guaranteed tradeable TOTS cards, so it's a massive cash grab for them, but the rest of us who play regularly to Gold should at least get one or two strong cards over the course of the promotion. (TOTS is also a good time to open 86+ red upgrade SBC picks if you have a lot of junk reds stored up.)

Squad Building Challenge Players - EA loves to pepper the TOTS schedule with Flashback and Moments cards, and the odd End of an Era too if players are announcing retirement. Previous years have seen cards for the likes of Leon Goretzka, Andros Townsend and Inaki Williams. These cards usually reflect the increased power curve instigated by TOTS, keeping them competitive.

Objective Players - Recent years have seen more and more objective players, and we're expecting a real blowout during TOTS. This is also likely to include some juiced silver players for use in the Silver Lounge -- FUT Birthday gave us a raft of Brazilian silvers (aka Brasilvers), and we're hoping for similar.

Unique FUT Friendlies mode - This is by no means guaranteed, but recent marquee promos have been supported by special Live FUT Friendlies modes with interesting requirements. For FUT Birthday, EA dropped a "Release the Keepers" mode for playing with a full squad of goalkeepers, for instance. Something wacky for TOTS, with associated objective rewards, would be fun.

Lightning Rounds - Lightning Rounds, if you're not familiar, are when limited numbers of expensive packs are released on a first-come, first-served basis at 6pm, 7pm and 8pm BST on Friday and Saturday (and sometimes other) evenings when new promo squads drop. We normally caution against spending money on FIFA Points -- there's so much you can do in the game to generate coins that doesn't cost money -- but TOTS is arguably a good time to spend if you really get a buzz from it, because EA increases the pack weight so that TOTS cards are very likely to land in the most expensive packs. TOTS is a sort of end-of-season jamboree, after all.

Market crash to the moon! - This has pretty much started already, but a sizable proportion of players will start panicking and selling off their teams ahead of TOTS, because TOTS players are usually so much better than most cards in the game that it makes sense to rebuild around them. Some cards will rebound, e.g. top Icons, and TOTS cards are usually relatively cheap, so don't worry if you've lost a bunch of coins on paper.

Which squads are released during Team of the Season in FIFA 21?

Knowing when to buy TOTS players can be a tricky art to master © EA

Community Team of the Season - Team of the Season typically begins with Community TOTS, voted for by fans from a bunch of players who have not received many special cards during the FUT cycle. This squad often has a couple of top cards (TOTS Joe Gomez was a highlight in FUT 20) but in general it's seen as the appetiser for the main event, which kicks off with...

Major league Team of the Season squads - Premier League usually comes first, at the start of the second week, followed by Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1. Each of these squads features the very best players of the current football season, chosen for the squad based on real-world performances. This can sometimes mean that the best players on paper miss out -- like Virgil Van Dijk will this year due to his injury -- but the cards we do get more than make up for it.

Minor league Team of the Season squads - Every week during TOTS, EA releases a sort of b-side squad, often starting with the EFL Championship, before working through Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, Liga NOS from Portugal, etc. Each of these squads go into packs at the same time as a 'major' league, so a TOTS flair from a pack opening isn't always a guarantee of the very best.

Ultimate Team of the Season - EA likes to go out with a bang, pulling together the very best players from across all the TOTS squads for one last release. In FIFA 20, for example, the Ultimate TOTS squad had multiple 99-rated cards in it.

How to prepare for Team of the Season in FIFA 21

You're going to want to complete as many SBCs as possible © EA

We have a full guide on preparing your club for TOTS in FIFA 21 going up separately, but the short version is that you want to have a lot of coins on hand, a bunch of fodder stored up, and a strong untradeable team to take into Weekend League while you work on amassing those TOTS cards to fill out the first team again.

We would also caution against buying TOTS players when they are fresh in packs. TOTS prices often fluctuate wildly during the promotion, especially the mid to upper tier players, as supply can rise and fall quickly. If you want our advice based on experience, pick a few you want to acquire, get them when they seem low, then enjoy them as much as you can!

