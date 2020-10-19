The Ultimate Guide to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

What league or nation? - FUT teams need “chemistry” to function based on common leagues and nations shared by adjacent players, so it’s important to build with links in mind. The most popular leagues are the English Premier League, Ligue 1, and Bundesliga. The best players from these leagues are not cheap, so to begin with it's often better to look elsewhere for value. Serie A is good fun (we adore Christian Eriksen at CAM), while Liga NOS and even the Chinese Super League have some great players.

What is the meta? - In FIFA 21, attackers make better runs, so you want fast players with good positioning stats. Creative midfielders with good vision, short and long passing stats can feed them amazing through balls, so consider getting one of them. On the defensive side, interceptions and defensive awareness have become critical stats, perhaps even more so than pace (although pace is always good). Players who fit these molds go up in price as people puzzle out the meta, but there are always cheap beasts around. Oh, and heading is a thing again! Having someone who can put away aerial balls is useful.

Formation - This year we're seeing a lot of 4-1-2-1-2 and three-at-the-back formations, along with the tried-and-trusted 4-4-2. Having two strikers definitely does the business. We recommend trying things and seeing how you get along. Don't worry about Custom Tactics immediately -- play a few games and if something feels wrong, tweak it with Custom Tactics (e.g. full-backs on "Stay Back While Attacking"), but otherwise maybe try another formation.

What to buy first? - Attackers. Honestly, you can have the best defenders in the world, but if you can't score goals then what's the point? Get some cheap, fast attackers and a well-balanced midfield up and running, then worry about defence. Goalkeepers are all a bit rubbish this year (at least so far), although chip shots are a little OP, so tall GKs are handy.

Key stats - It depends on the position, but it's always important to look beyond face stats (the six main numbers listed on the front of the card) and dig into the in-game stats. You can use websites like Futbin and Futhead to see them. Pace is a good example of a face stat that can be deceptive – a player like Victor Osimhen has 87 pace, but only 81 acceleration, so he's slow out of the blocks. For attackers, look at things like weak foot (a 5* weak foot is as good as the player's strong foot, while 3* and 4* are usable), skill moves rating, and individual stats like positioning, agility, balance, and composure. For defensive players, the aforementioned interceptions and defensive awareness are key, and the more pace the better.