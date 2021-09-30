Ryan Pessoa's FUT 22 guide: the best FUT Heroes

There are relatively few new Icons announced for FIFA 22 , but EA has plugged the gap by introducing a new tier of historic player: FUT Heroes. These are player cards that, in EA's words, "represent the unforgettable moments that turned them into fan favourites." It's an interesting concept supported by some fantastic custom artwork that has allowed the developers to insert lots of interesting and immediately viable special cards into the game.

"FUT Heroes is a really fun concept that's new for FIFA 22," says Ryan Pessoa . "These players maybe weren't quite at that Icon level in their careers, but they had some amazing moments, and that's what these cards represent. They're associated with a specific league relating to their career, so they get green links to other clubs from there, which creates some fun chemistry possibilities."

Chemistry is a key thing here. If you pick up Mario Gomez, for example, he gets a green strong link to everyone in the Bundesliga, but he doesn't function like an Icon and get universal good chemistry with other nation and league players. It should lead to some interesting squad-building opportunities.

What's more, the first round of FUT Heroes is available from day one. You will be lucky to see one walk out of your starter packs, but they will be on the market, and it may be worth investing your initial coins -- if you can afford it -- to give yourself an advantage, assuming they are not as scarce as Icons tend to be. Here's a few of the cards that look really strong on paper. We hope to bring them into our teams in the next few weeks and months.

Abedi Pelé (89, CAM) - Ligue 1, Ghana

Abedi Pelé is one of the greatest African footballers of all time © EA

One of the best African footballers of all time, Abedi Pelé is going to be expensive, and you are not going to enjoy facing him in-game. Lightning fast with excellent shooting, passing and dribbling stats, he also has four-star skills and weak foot. This is honestly the sort of card that we don't expect to see in the opening weeks of a new FUT cycle. If you can get hold of him, he will be the perfect attacking player to cap your Ligue 1 squad, assuming you don't get even luckier and bag an Mbappé, Messi or Neymar !

Antonio Di Natale (88, ST) - Serie A, Italy

Antonio Di Natale: toto calcio © EA

We're old enough to remember when Di Natalie was in FIFA scoring bangers every game, so it's wonderful to have him back. He has the best shooting out of any of the initial FUT Heroes, excellent pace and is four-star/four-star to boot. Serie A may have lost Lukaku and Ronaldo over the summer, but Di Natale is more than happy to take on the burden.

David Ginola (89, LM) - Ligue 1, France

Ooh, la, la. Is David Ginola worth it? Mais oui. © EA

Newcastle fans will probably be sad that he's not a Premier League player, but Ginola will be sensational if you can get him nonetheless. Five-star skills and weak foot, crazy good stats across the board, and he's 6'1". Playing him out left will feel like a waste -- if you do manage to bring Ginola into your team, make sure to put him up front where he can dance around defences and refuse to tackle back.

Iván Córdoba (87, CB) - Serie A, Colombia

Iván Córdoba is an Inter Milan legend © EA

Córdoba racked up over 300 appearances for Inter between 2000 and 2012 when he retired, winning multiple honours including the famous Champions League victory under a certain Portuguese manager who now plies his trade with Roma. This Córdoba card could fly under the radar a little due to its nation links, but that 86 pace will be very handy in a division where the higher-rated defenders are often a little slow out of the blocks. Paired with someone like Manolas, he could anchor a defence for weeks, if not months.

Jorge Campos (87, GK) - Liga BBVA MX, Mexico

Look, you are going to struggle to link him, but we wanted to include Campos here nonetheless because he has some of the best-rounded stats of any goalkeeper we've seen in the database so far, with one significant drawback. To put it in context, his 84 speed is 20 points higher than anyone else, with even very good keepers generally somewhere in the 50-60 range. Whether this makes a huge difference in-game and makes up for his 5'7" height remains to be seen, but it will be very interesting to find out!

Joe Cole (87, RW) - Premier League, England

Joe Cole: always able to conjure a killer pass © EA

Such an elegant footballer, Joe Cole would have been utterly at home in the modern era, and it's great to see him getting a run-out with the other FUT Heroes. Four-star skills feels a little unfair on such a skilful and inventive player, but he has strong pace and all-round skills elsewhere to make him look like a very interesting option for the right flank. If you ever catch us trying to score forty-yard volleys in an England shirt, it's an homage to Joe.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (86, ST) - Premier League, Norway

Despite his infamous 'super-sub' tag, you're better off starting Ole in FUT © EA

This isn't the best card of the bunch -- this heroic vision of Ole lacks pace, has three-star skills and can't pass as well as a lot of cards -- but as the current Manchester United manager he is likely going to be a popular card, and could well be worth nabbing during moments of high supply (such as Squad Battles rewards) for sale in the run-up to FUT Champions. If you do plan to use him in-game, he would be best to play from the start, rather than using him in his iconic super-sub role, as his base pace is not the best.

Robbie Keane (87, ST) - Premier League, Republic of Ireland

Unpacking Robbie Keane could make your day... © EA

"Robbie Keane," the commentators in FIFA used to enunciate, to emphasise that he was not his Manchester United-captaining countryman with the same initial. Whether that particular morsel of voiceover will be reintroduced for the striker's return to FUT is unknown at the time of writing, but what is clear is that he will be a menace in attack. His shooting and dribbling stats are elite-level, and he has more pace than we remember, with four-star skills and weak foot to boot. There aren't many better options for Premier League teams who aren't unattainably expensive Portuguese imports. Liverpool fans with coins to burn can even pair him with Fernando Morientes for the ultimate 'sadly past their prime' strike force.