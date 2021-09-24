Ryan Pessoa's FUT 22 guide: the best LaLiga starter team

The story of the summer was Lionel Messi's departure from Barcelona, as the Catalan giants struggled to come to terms with LaLiga's new financial restrictions. But while LaLiga's former talisman is now just another jewel in Ligue 1's gilded crown, there are still a host of strong players to choose from in the Spanish top division.

Jules Koundé has had some amazing special cards in previous FUT cycles Ryan Pessoa

"22-year-old Jules Koundé has had some amazing special cards in previous FUT cycles," says Ryan Pessoa . "He's coming of age as a defender now and his French links means he should be useful for Ligue 1 hybrids, which will be popular this year. He also gets a link to fellow Sevilla defender Diego Carlos, which makes for a strong early defence."

Ahead of the back three or four, there's an embarrassment of decent options for LaLiga starter teams in midfield. It may be a little harder to find a pacy striker, but with Spanish players in the right position you could always opt for a hybrid with the EPL's Rodrigo involved. Rodrigo and Iñaki Williams! Just like the old days of FIFA 20...

Let's go shopping in LaLiga © EA

Ángel Correa (83, ST) - Atletico Madrid, Argentina

He's not as fast as some, and an 83 base rating may mean he's a little pricey by default to begin with, but Correa has excellent shooting and dribbling stats, so he is going to be able to manoeuvre around the edge of the box and then capitalise on space he creates.

Benjamin Lecomte (79, GK) - Atletico Madrid, France

Any old keeper will probably do at this stage of the game, but Lecomte's French links mean he can work well in hybrids if you feel the need to pivot.

Diego Carlos (82, CB) - Sevilla, Brazil

Carlos and Koundé will be a pricey pairing, but if you can get them, then you have fantastic flexibility for hybrids and they will hold the defensive line very well.

João Felix (83, CF) - Atletico Madrid, Portugal

Atletico Madrid's expensive striker hasn't quite delivered on his potential or price tag since joining the current LaLiga champions. However, he's still young, and he certainly delivers in the early days of FIFA cycles, with a five-star weak foot and great dribbling to make up for his relatively meagre pace.

Jules Koundé (83, CB) - Sevilla, France

We half expected to be including Koundé in the Premier League starter team sheet, but in the end Chelsea couldn't find their way to Sevilla's valuation. It's probably just as well, because every major league deserves at least one speedy French centre-back, and it would be a shame to deprive LaLiga of this one in particular.

Héctor Herrera (81, CM) - Atletico Madrid, Mexico

There are better options to fill the box-to-box central midfield role in LaLiga, but if you are trying to save coins for other positions, then Héctor Herrera is a good budget option. He's capable of holding the line and getting involved in the attack, and is very strong and tall, too.

Iñaki Williams (81, ST) - Athletic Bilbao

Everyone loves Williams at the start of a FIFA cycle, and he is often in high enough demand that his price balloons accordingly. However, he will drop significantly after the first round of FUT Champions, so just bear that in mind before you blow all your early coins on him. Then again, if you aren't fussed about losing a little change in a few weeks, he will be wonderful fun in the meantime before he falls off.

Mario Hermoso (82, CB) - Atletico Madrid, Spain

Nobody is going to be able to afford Real Madrid's buffed-up Éder Militão, but you could do a lot worse than his cross-city rival Mario Hermoso. The Spaniard has just enough pace and excellent defensive stats to hold down a spot in a starter team for LaLiga.

Renan Lodi (81, LB) - Atletico Madrid, Brazil

Of course, everyone wants Ferland Mendy, but he is going to be silly money. You're better off settling for someone like Lodi, who won't do quite the same job, but who will be absolutely fine while you concentrate your resources on more pivotal parts of the team.

Rodrigo De Paul (82, CM) - Atletico Madrid, Argentina

Brought in from Serie A following a rip-roaring season at Udinese, De Paul is the new Saúl Niguez for Atletico Madrid, and he has slotted into the team fairly effortlessly. Ever so slightly suspect defensively, he makes up for it with everything else. Put him in a duo at the heart of your team with someone like Héctor Herrera and you can be pretty comfortable.

Rodrygo (79, RW) - Real Madrid, Brazil

Real Madrid's Rodrygo is an exciting prospect © EA

Rodrygo and his Brazilian partner Vinicius on the opposite flank will both be a little expensive to start with, but they're worth it if you need to add some pace to the flanks. What you may lose in coins short term, you should make back in improved results.

Vinicius Junior (80, LW) - Real Madrid, Brazil

As above, Vinicius won't be cheap to begin with, but he is a fun card and he will be involved in a lot of goals. A front three of Vini, Rodrygo and someone like Iñaki Williams will be horrible to play against for anyone who hasn't spent 50k+ on their defence.

Yannick Carrasco (84, LM) - Atletico Madrid, Belgium

He'll be a little pricey to begin with, but Atletico's Belgian winger will be a sturdy presence in any LaLiga team. There aren't honestly that many better options even when you do have a bunch of coins to spend. He picked up a clutch of special cards last year, too, so don't be surprised to see the trend repeated, with this base card increasing in value whenever in-forms or other promotional cards replace him in packs.