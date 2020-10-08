How I train: Ryan Pessoa

Sports psychology, hours of training, gym regimes, strict diets, recovery sessions, avoiding injury – the daily routine of the average FIFA esports competitor is strikingly similar to that of a real-world athlete.

Twenty-two-year-old Ryan Pessoa is one of the best in the business, having previously played for Hashtag United, and currently representing English Premier League giants Manchester City.

In 2018, Pessoa achieved a top-eight finish at the FUT Champions Cup in Barcelona and won 159 games out of 160 in the FUT Champions weekend league. He's also ranked number one in the world on Xbox One.

In 2019, Pessoa signed to the Sky Blues, having represented the Manchester club in last season’s eClub World Cup in which he reached the quarter finals.

In February 2020, Pessoa visited Red Bull’s Athlete Performance Centre which, by his own admission, changed his training regime in all the right ways. Here, he gives a thorough and exclusive insight into what it takes to take gaming from a hobby to a career.

What does your regular daily training regime look like?

Ryan taking a break during a training session © Ryan Pessoa

It really differs. I get asked this question a lot, and, in all honesty, it depends. When the new FIFA comes out, for example, I would tend to spend at least eight hours a day just playing the game, trying to learn the new mechanics. But, let’s say it’s three months after that – on a typical day, my routine sees me waking up, going to the gym, spending an hour-and-a-half or two hours there, doing a bit of cardio, a bit of weights. I’ll play FIFA with my friends, I’ll practise with other pros as well, for around four or five hours. Between those times, I’m eating and drinking as well, courtesy of the strict diet programme I was given at Red Bull’s APC.

By that time in the day, it’s around 6pm, which is when EA releases new stuff. I’ll probably focus on that for about an hour or so. After that, I’ll normally take a step away from the game. I might play some other games with my school friends for a couple of hours. And then, depending on how awake I feel, I might squeeze in some more game time or go to bed. Then, the next day, it’s the same routine over again.

What games do you play in your downtime away from FIFA?

In terms of the other games I might play, it really differs. We might play Monopoly or Call of Duty, games that we can play as a group. In normal circumstances, pre-pandemic, I’ve found that there are only a few of us who are able to play consistently, so with those guys, we’ll tend towards NBA.

Real-world football barely changes year-on-year, but, in esports, the slightest rule change can impact players massively. How do you cope with that?

I like it! It's refreshing, but it is really difficult. There can be years where you’re amazing at the game. And then they change the thing that puts you ahead of others, and then the next year you just struggle. That’s just how it is, and you have to spend a lot of time adapting to the game. I felt that in the transition between FIFA 18 and 19. With 18, I had a really good year, and then with 19, it felt like the game completely flipped on its head. It felt like a completely different game. I had to spend a long period of time trying to learn it and adapt to playing it in a completely different style than I was used to playing.

It obviously depends how much the game changes, but, for me, it takes a while to adapt to it all. For me, that year, it was difficult. Still, as I say, it is something I generally enjoy because it keeps things fresh. If you look at it through the lens of competitive esports, however, it is a bit difficult because you need to keep changing. When a new game is around the corner, you’re constantly asking yourself: am I able to adapt? What’s around the corner? What’s going to change?

How big a part does building mental strength play in your training routine?

Ryan Pessoa © Ryan Pessoa

It plays a huge part. I visited the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre in Austria, in February 2020. Before then, I didn’t see the value in a psychologist or even a coach in relation to esports. After that, my opinion has completely reversed, and I feel like they’re both essential now. I learned a lot about dealing with nerves and dealing with adversity. It can be difficult to process things in your head, and this is perhaps where another similarity between esports and real-world football comes into play: there are going to be stages in your game where you’re perhaps not reaching the levels you previously anticipated.

But, via psychology, you learn that it’s just about persevering through those tougher times, trying to see what you can change to push through and avoid getting demotivated or downbeat. Maybe you’re not qualifying for tournaments as much as you’d like or you’re not winning games as comfortably as you’d hoped, or maybe you’re not winning at all – these are all things which can be overcome. Again, learning all of this at the APC was informative and educational, and I was also able to transfer the stuff I learned into my daily routine and, beyond that, life. That stuff has helped me not just as a competitor – but also as a person – dramatically.

Injuries are a huge part of real-world sport – is that ever a worry for esports players when working out in the gym?

At the moment, my focus on the gym isn’t as much on cardiovascular training – but instead, I'm focused on trying to get bigger and stronger. It’s a difficult one because, for example, if I’m bench-pressing, the last thing I’d want to injure is my wrists. I also play football every Sunday, and it’s a thing I’m very cautious of when I fall over. What if someone treads on my hands or my fingers? That’s something that’s always at the back of your mind.

I’m fortunate in that I’ve never had any injuries to my hands while I’ve been competing professionally. Anything can happen, and while it’s always in the back of my mind, I don’t let it put me off training too much, but if I know there’s something that’s going to be quite heavy on my wrists or shoulders, then I’ll try to avoid it.

What’s your preparation like ahead of big tournaments?

A week before tournaments, I do as little as possible – nothing at all, if I can get away with it. I don’t go to football, I don’t go to the gym, I try not to do anything that could potentially jeopardise how well I might play in the tournament. I stay at home. I practise a lot, but not too much. It’s a balance because you don’t want to get burnt out, which is always a risk as well. I’ll maybe play a couple of hours a day, but I wouldn’t engage in too many hours. If I’m going to do anything physical, I’ll normally limit that to my rowing machine and some stretching, but that’s it.

I generally have a can [of Red Bull] mid-tournament, the tournament days can be 8-12 hours long so I'm generally OK at the start but need something halfway through the day to help stay focused and at the right level. I'll usually have one before a stream too as I'll often do that having just been to the gym or having done something else throughout the day.

Recovery is another part of real-world football – are you able to incorporate that in the wake of mentally-challenging tournaments?

Ryan at the Red Bull APC in Austria © Ryan Pessoa

Yeah, for me personally anyway, whenever I have a qualifier or a tournament at the weekend, I genuinely don’t play FIFA for the next couple of days. I can’t do it. If it goes well, or if it goes badly, it doesn’t matter. I just can’t play it. Those situations are so mentally taxing that I need to take a step away for a bit, take some downtime and relax. Honestly, after some tournaments I could spend a whole day in bed, relaxing and resting. That’s how intense it can be!

You have to remember that we’re sitting down, competing, and concentrating from around 11am right through until 8pm or 9pm. All of those games that you play in that time mean something. It’s not as if you can lose a game and it’s fine. Every single one means something, therefore it’s so difficult to maintain those levels of concentration and determination for such a long time. It does drain you, you get tired very quickly. I can have a perfect night’s sleep, I can be completely energised, and then I can play two or three games and if I closed my eyes, I can fall fast asleep. That’s how tiring it is!

In terms of being tired, how do you balance training, competing and content creation – another important part of being a professional esports athlete?

I’ve not actually been streaming that long in the grand scheme of things: I started streaming properly in November 2019. I put in a lot of hours, obviously, but I enjoy streaming. It’s natural to me, so I don’t mind playing while people are watching – it’s a form of content which helps people engage. Another side of streaming which can become complicated is that, when you’ve got a tournament coming up, you don’t really want to stream your game because future opponents could be watching your gameplay.

That’s something you need to be aware of. If you are streaming, you want it to be more playful and fun-oriented, because people can pick up the little intricacies that make up your game. They might implement those into their own game, or they may become more aware of what you might do in a competitive environment.

How much of time you feel you need to, or are obliged to, spend promoting yourself and your brand on a weekly basis?

That’s tough as well, because in real-world football, fanbases already exist. It’s been embedded in football to have fans since it began. In esports, it’s a little bit different, especially with FIFA because most of our tournaments are 1v1 or 2v2. It’s a bit difficult to generate a following in the same way. For example, Call of Duty might – where they have franchises that play, wherein it’s easy to support that team.

To support Manchester City in FIFA, on the other hand, it’s a little bit different because it’s only one or two players. During the season, it’s easier to engage with people because, generally, viewers are keen to improve their own game. They’re able to follow the content we produce, the qualifiers which take place, and the tournaments we compete in.

Given your prowess in esports and FIFA, are any of your skills transferable to real-world football?