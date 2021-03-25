What to expect from FUT Birthday in FIFA 21

Among the many, many promos that go live during a FIFA Ultimate Team cycle, FUT Birthday is a little bit special. EA Sports has previously used it to move famous players into new positions, and then last year we had two stacked squads full of players with upgraded weak foot and skill move stats. Ask pro players like Red Bull's Ryan Pessoa and they would probably tell you that last year's FUT Birthday Mbappe -- with a five-star weak foot to match his five-star skills -- was more desirable than the French striker's Team of the Year card.

These cards, casually referred to as a 5/5 card, are gold for team building. Ryan is keen to see more of them. "I want to see more 5/5 players. I'd want to see players like Greenwood with 5-star skills, the same with Ben Yedder and Son."

He's also hoping to see fellow Red Bull athlete and pal Trent Alexander Arnold feature in the Birthday set. "They should include a Trent Alexander Arnold card, and bump that up to 4 or 5 star skills and make him a little quicker. I'd love that."

So for FUT's 12th anniversary in 2021, we are not entirely sure which direction EA will go -- perhaps they will find entirely new ways to shake up the FUT Birthday players -- but one thing is for sure: we plan to be there to blow out the candles. Here's what to expect.

When is FUT Birthday in FIFA 21?

Will the FUT Birthday celebrations in FIFA 21 be worth it this year? © EA

FUT Birthday traditionally hits in late March, although the exact date varies. Based on previous years, we can most likely expect it to begin on Friday, 26th March at 6pm GMT with FUT Birthday Team 1.

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team promotions generally run for two weeks, allowing EA to release two separate squads of juiced players, so we would expect FUT Birthday Team 2 to arrive on Friday, 2nd April at 6pm BST. (Note the daylight savings change -- we are not sure how this will affect exact timings but it will be much of a muchness.)

Promo cards are likely to be in packs through the two-week period ending 9th April.

What happens during FUT Birthday in FIFA 21?

Griezmann was the only 2020 card we added to our team © EA

EA Sports has taken multiple approaches to FUT Birthday in the past, but there are some things that happen consistently, and which we can probably bank on as a result.

FUT Birthday teams in packs - Last year EA released two squads into packs one after the other, encouraging us to drop endless FIFA Points.

Objective Players and Silver Star - EA has dropped crazy players into Objectives this cycle but things have slowed down a little lately, so FUT Birthday feels like a good opportunity to perk things up again. Expect to see some grindable players that would make it into most squads, and our money is on a FUT Birthday Silver Star for fans of the brilliant Silver Lounge game mode.

FUT Favourite SBC Players - EA likes to drop upgraded versions of popular players from past FIFAs. Last year we saw the likes of Flashback Hulk and Flashback Jonathan Biabiany. We also had some 'Moments' players (like Aaron Ramsey) and new FUT Birthday cards, notably Steven Bergwijn following his transfer to Spurs in the English Premier League.

Puzzle SBCs - It has become tradition for EA to release regular puzzle SBCs named after previous editions of FUT, which would continue to fit nicely here.

FUT Birthday Party Bag - We had several party bags last year, which require fodder-laden squads to claim, and can reward you with cards from several promotional squads including FUT Birthday. Given the popularity of party bags for other promotions this year (most recently 'What If'), we expect this to continue.

Upgrade SBCs - EA drops upgrade SBCs throughout the year during promotions to encourage us all to rinse our tradeable cards through them and end up with lots of untradeable items instead. (This removes coins and tradeable value from the FUT economy, driving up prices and encouraging people to open more packs.) Last year we had some 84-91 upgrades and 81+ double upgrades, but we wouldn't be surprised to see Player Picks return for FUT 21 given their popularity.

TOTW Upgrade - Team of the Week is a big of a forgotten sibling to all the big promos nowadays, but it has been a while since our last guaranteed TOTW repeatable SBC, so we imagine this may drop as well.

Engagement rewards - EA likes to reward players who log in throughout FUT Birthday. Last year there were daily objectives to complete, and if you kept it up throughout the promotion then you received a special 'completionist' set of objectives with their own pack rewards.

Who will make it into the FUT Birthday squad in FIFA 21?

Van Dijk headed up Team 2 in FUT Birthday 2020 © EA

First things first, EA has changed the way it updated FUT Birthday players over the past two years. In FUT 19, we had players with position changes, including some wacky ones (Mo Salah at left back, Virgil Van Dijk at striker), while FUT 20 gave us players with either weak foot or skill moves upgraded to five-star (including Mbappe, Hazard and Rashford). The latter approach gave us a lot more desirable cards that probably led to more FIFA Points being bought, so we would be surprised if EA reverted things, but we have also had some weak foot and skill move changes already this cycle on a smaller scale in promos like Rulebreakers. Our hunch is that we'll see another round of five-star upgrades, but please don't hold it against us if EA changes things up!

In terms of players, last year's squads were very juiced, even by FUT promo standards. Team 1 alone had Mbappe, Griezmann, Rashford, Sissoko and Eden Hazard, and Team 2 was no slouch either with Pogba, Van Dijk and Gareth Bale. Some players were clearly chosen for their community popularity, too, like Saint-Maximin, Hirving Lozano and Tiemoue Bakayoko. Whatever the nature of the upgrades, we expect these teams to be stacked.

You want us to list some players though, don't you? OK, here goes. The following is a list of players we would love to see in FUT Birthday in FIFA 21. These aren't pure fantasy picks -- we have also favoured players who haven't had a special card for a while, who have been left out of recent Team of the Weeks despite strong form, and who are meta favourites. Oh, and there's always a cheesy pick -- last year he had five-star-skills goalkeeper Nick Pope -- so we'll throw that in too. We will be as interested as anyone to see how many make it in!

Weak foot upgrades (from base to 5*)

Cristiano Ronaldo (ST)

Mohamed Salah (RW)

Raphael Varane (CB)

Erling Brut Haaland (ST)

Leroy Sane (LW)

Fabinho (CDM)

David Silva (CAM)

Alex Telles (LB)

Kyle Walker (RB)

Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB)

Skill upgrades (from base to 5*)

Joe Gomez (CB)

Karim Benzema (ST)

Joshua Kimmich (CDM)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB)

Timo Werner (ST)

Wissam Ben Yedder (ST)

Ferland Mendy (LB)

Manuel Neuer (GK)

Silver star (5*/5* because why not)

RB Leipzig's Justin Kluivert (LW)

How to prepare for FUT Birthday in FIFA 21

Will you get lucky in your pulls for FUT Birthday 2021? © EA

