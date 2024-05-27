First-look at the Red Bull Hardline 2024 course

Don't forget to tune into Red Bull Hardline on Red Bull TV at 2:30pm on Sunday 2nd June!

01 Why has the Red Bull Hardline course changed?

Seeing how much riders had enjoyed Tasmania and reflecting on a monumental ten-year milestone has forced Dan Atherton to evaluate just how big things have become.

Dan Atherton was on-site for course testing © Dan Griffiths Tassie was so fun and gnarly, and the riders loved it, and striking that balance is hard. People will always compare the two events, and I'm conscious of that. Dan Atherton

There had never really been any competition in the past. Sure, there was Fest Series and various other Freeride events, but nothing was comparable to Hardline… it's just so unique. Since there was nothing to compare it to, there was nothing against which to compete.

That was until February of this year when Hardline Tasmania was brought to fruition. Ever since things have been different. Dan has felt more pressure than ever to deliver something that could match those expectations or, better yet, exceed them.

"Tassie like… f*ck, I don't know why it made me sit up so much. Probably because Hardline Wales is in a place where we've always ridden, we know it like the back of our hand, so it's never been as hard-hitting to us. Whereas when it came to Tassie, I'd never been there before, and there was a whole new crowd of people we didn't know… and to see 6,000 spectators, so stoked on an event you'd created on the other side of the world was pretty eye-opening." - Dan Atherton.

Big turnout for the inaugural edition of Red Bull Hardline Tasmania © Dan Griffiths

Dan has always been blown away by the reception Hardline has received from both the public and riders alike, but having the event right on the doorstep had always made him somewhat numb to just how wild of a concept it is. Despite the event's monumental growth over the last decade, until recently, he had never truly taken a moment to reflect on how far things have come, but with a decade-long milestone approaching, that realisation had become hard to ignore.

"Hardline was a track we had ridden since around 2003. It didn't have jumps and was nowhere near what it is today, but it followed roughly the same footprint. After it became an event in 2014, it went from somewhere we dug and rode with mates to an annual gathering of some of the best riders in the world, but it's still been quite a gradual progression, so there was never really a point where we looked back and reflected on how much had changed until now." - Dan Atherton.

Hardline has come a long way in the last ten years © Dan Griffiths

Hardline has always shone through as a spectacle to admire while technically serving as one of the most challenging feats a rider will ever tackle. Still, with the progression of trail building over the years and the likes of X-Games Real edits showing how well-crafted trails and features can indeed be, as well as how far riding can be pushed, in Dan's head, that's set a new level to strive for.

"You can't be sloppy with your building anymore. Everything is so perfect, and trail building as a whole has really stepped up. If you're looking at it from a trail builder perspective, that's a lot to live up to, especially at Hardline, where there's no dirt. It's inhospitable, which makes it sick, but so hard to work with." - Dan Atherton.

The dig crew completes the finishing touches © Dan Griffiths

Looking at this year's build, there's no doubt these thoughts have weighed heavy on his mind. Featuring some of the most significant changes we've ever seen at Hardline, the course takes an entirely new direction down the mountain, adding several new features, one of which is Hardline's biggest to date.

If you thought things couldn't get any gnarlier, Dan and his team have brought it all to the table this year to prove that theory wrong, so let's look at the new changes coming to Red Bull Hardline for 2024.

Matt Jones eyes up this year's bombshell feature © Dan Griffiths This year is the most nervous I've ever been. I'm genuinely scared for the riders because the consequences are so high Dan Atherton

02 The Track Walk

This year's course is the gnarliest yet and takes an entirely new direction © Dan Griffiths It crosses the iconic waterfall twice in spectacular fashion © Dan Griffiths Right out of the gate, the track is littered with sharp, jagged rocks © Dan Griffiths It's flat tyre territory if we've ever seen it © Dan Griffiths After leaving the start gate, we find many rock rolls that follow © Dan Griffiths The dig crew intentionally left the entire top section raw and jagged © Dan Griffiths There is no dirt, just pure bedrock, all the way down © Dan Griffiths Back onto familiar territory, but not for long © Dan Griffiths After the rock roll, the following right-hand berm has seen modifications © Dan Griffiths The berm has been repurposed as a takeoff for a small step down © Dan Griffiths The stepdown lands on a natural, off-camber slab which could prove menacing © Dan Griffiths Heading into the trees, we find the first rock garden © Dan Griffiths And boy, does it look angry © Dan Griffiths Like, really angry © Dan Griffiths The trees are short-lived, a right-hand berm spits riders back to the open © Dan Griffiths The run-in to the next section is terrifying but it does offer lovely views © Dan Griffiths The first real feature is a long rock roll into a drop. © Dan Griffiths The drop lands on a long right-hand berm that the dig crew had to carry in © Dan Griffiths Riders traverse across the mountain before arriving at the next feature © Dan Griffiths This section hangs right on the edge of the mountain. © Dan Griffiths With a huge drop-off to the edge, there's zero room for error. © Dan Griffiths Next, it's into a double drop. © Dan Griffiths Riders land on a short, hard-packed landing pad. © Dan Griffiths But sooner than they've landed, they're right back off again. © Dan Griffiths At the bottom of the shoot, we find two beautifully crafted catch berms. © Dan Griffiths With the speeds of these turns, we can't guarantee they'll stay this nice © Dan Griffiths The left-hander looks even more prime than the right but it is just as hard © Dan Griffiths These turns will be worth watching © Dan Griffiths After the turns, the course traverses back across the mountain. © Dan Griffiths At the speeds riders will be gunning down, things could get pretty wild. © Dan Griffiths Next, we arrive at the waterfall. © Dan Griffiths With the amount of rain Hardline has seen recently, it's roaring right now. © Dan Griffiths But that didn't stop the dig crew from finding a way across it © Dan Griffiths It hasn't stopped them from putting together one hell of a course. © Dan Griffiths On one of the most wild terrains to have ever seen a downhill track. © Dan Griffiths Carrying on after the wooden hip the track cuts into an opening in the rock © Dan Griffiths Dropping off onto the run-in, the most terrifying feature at Hardline. © Dan Griffiths Seventy feet across and seventy feet down, this is the Canyon Gap. © Dan Griffiths With the new course mostly ready, all that was left to do was test it © Dan Griffiths