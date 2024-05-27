First-look at the Red Bull Hardline 2024 course

Bike
Why has the Red Bull Hardline course changed?
Seeing how much riders had enjoyed Tasmania and reflecting on a monumental ten-year milestone has forced Dan Atherton to evaluate just how big things have become.
Tassie was so fun and gnarly, and the riders loved it, and striking that balance is hard. People will always compare the two events, and I'm conscious of that.
There had never really been any competition in the past. Sure, there was Fest Series and various other Freeride events, but nothing was comparable to Hardline… it's just so unique. Since there was nothing to compare it to, there was nothing against which to compete.
That was until February of this year when Hardline Tasmania was brought to fruition. Ever since things have been different. Dan has felt more pressure than ever to deliver something that could match those expectations or, better yet, exceed them.
"Tassie like… f*ck, I don't know why it made me sit up so much. Probably because Hardline Wales is in a place where we've always ridden, we know it like the back of our hand, so it's never been as hard-hitting to us. Whereas when it came to Tassie, I'd never been there before, and there was a whole new crowd of people we didn't know… and to see 6,000 spectators, so stoked on an event you'd created on the other side of the world was pretty eye-opening." - Dan Atherton.
Dan has always been blown away by the reception Hardline has received from both the public and riders alike, but having the event right on the doorstep had always made him somewhat numb to just how wild of a concept it is. Despite the event's monumental growth over the last decade, until recently, he had never truly taken a moment to reflect on how far things have come, but with a decade-long milestone approaching, that realisation had become hard to ignore.
"Hardline was a track we had ridden since around 2003. It didn't have jumps and was nowhere near what it is today, but it followed roughly the same footprint. After it became an event in 2014, it went from somewhere we dug and rode with mates to an annual gathering of some of the best riders in the world, but it's still been quite a gradual progression, so there was never really a point where we looked back and reflected on how much had changed until now." - Dan Atherton.
Hardline has always shone through as a spectacle to admire while technically serving as one of the most challenging feats a rider will ever tackle. Still, with the progression of trail building over the years and the likes of X-Games Real edits showing how well-crafted trails and features can indeed be, as well as how far riding can be pushed, in Dan's head, that's set a new level to strive for.
"You can't be sloppy with your building anymore. Everything is so perfect, and trail building as a whole has really stepped up. If you're looking at it from a trail builder perspective, that's a lot to live up to, especially at Hardline, where there's no dirt. It's inhospitable, which makes it sick, but so hard to work with." - Dan Atherton.
Looking at this year's build, there's no doubt these thoughts have weighed heavy on his mind. Featuring some of the most significant changes we've ever seen at Hardline, the course takes an entirely new direction down the mountain, adding several new features, one of which is Hardline's biggest to date.
If you thought things couldn't get any gnarlier, Dan and his team have brought it all to the table this year to prove that theory wrong, so let's look at the new changes coming to Red Bull Hardline for 2024.
This year is the most nervous I've ever been. I'm genuinely scared for the riders because the consequences are so high
