Maverick duo ThrowPogChamp just gave a Red Bull Flick masterclass

ThrowPogChamp are the Red Bull Flick UK winners. The two-man team consisting of Andrew 'Wolfie' Allan and Cole 'FredFishoil' Hardey defeated fellow finalists Golira on Sunday night (12th September) at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere London . In doing so, they qualified for November's global invitational in Helsinki, and a shot at the €50,000 prize.

Shortly after their masterful display, they revealed to stream host James Bardolph that their preparation had been hampered by commitments to other tournaments. On top of this, they've only been playing together for three weeks – yet, still, they went undefeated.

Andrew, right, and Cole, celebrate their Red Bull Flick UK win © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

Both players are acquainted with high-level competitive play. FredFishoil is an AWPer who has spent most of his energy at uni in recent years, while Wolfie is a support/entry player signed to Endpoint, and both occasionally scrim with pro players.

Even so, their win was founded on pure tactics rather than mechanical skill.

Despite their intensively short preparation time, ThrowPogChamp found a winning strategy that led to them not dropping a single series. At times, the pair dominated the control point for periods of over a minute and a half.

Flick improves your communication for sure -- it has to be on point. FredFishoil

Their strategy was to adopt a one defender, one lurker setup. The point defender is a Bee Gee. Their mantra is all about stayin’ alive.

The Red Bull Gaming Sphere was turned into an immersive CS:GO experience © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

“Wolfie would be lurking and cutting off their rotations, so when I’m on the point I can just focus on one direction,” says FredFishoil.

“So if Fish drops a smoke on the point,” says Wolfie, “I can sit around the middle of the map and cut them off, and flick about, because that’s the way my aim is.”

“The person on the point doesn’t even need a rifle,” says FredFishoil, who successfully charged the point several times with a pistol. “As long as they’ve got 'nades, stim… Their job is to waste time. Even if you’re on 100% HP, you may as well stim, because the speed boost makes you hard to track.”

Casters James Bardolph (left) and Jack Peters were suitably impressed © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

For the lurker, minimap and audio cues are paramount.

“You can see where people spawn based on the map sometimes, and you can hear where they spawn, there’s a ‘tick’ noise,” said FredFishoil. “A red dot also comes up on the minimap, so we were talking about using the larger minimap.”

“Some people would be lurking around the map and not shift,” said Wolfie. “You can hear the whole map basically, so you need to shift. That was a factor as well.”

A major pillar of this playstyle is utility, but almost purely for defence. Smokes and mollies are used for sight cover and blocking rotations.

“The best thing we also realised,” said FredFishoil, “is, when you kill one, to wait until you’re together, then go to the objective and trade them. Then you’re on the objective. And if your teammate dies, get off the objective. Throw a smoke down, throw a molotov, waste time until your teammate spawns again. Because if you waste time on the objective and it prevents them from getting on it, you can hide behind a wall, and then they can’t push you.“

Wilfully stepping off the control point is counterintuitive, but Red Bull Flick is still a fresh mode, especially with this year’s new maps, and players are finding new ways to optimise their play. A smoke on the point makes enemies hesitant to push in, and possibly spam bullets at nothing.

“If they push in, they get shot in the back,” says FredFishoil. “When you’ve got both players you move in again.”

Occasionally during the final, other teams won an aim duel and took the point, only to instantly have the control point switch. Lurker Wolfie was already on the new objective. The duo stayed conscious at all times of what would gain the most points.

But apart from honing their strategic senses, have the Red Bull Flick maps helped their CS:GO in other ways?

“I’m quite a quiet person in my team environment. So people tell me my communication is weak,” said FredFishoil. “Flick improves your communication for sure -- it has to be on point. It kind of helps with getting to know new maps as well. I hated Ancient when it came out, but now I want to go and learn Ancient.”

“It helps a lot with calling” said Wolfie. “It’s just constant mid-round calling from both of you. It’s like having two IGLs in the same team just going at it with each other.”

ThrowPogChamp in the zone at the Red Bull Gaming Sphere London © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

The duo are now knuckling down before the global invitational in Helsinki.

Both reckon that Red Bull Flick maps are 40% aim, and 60% map awareness, and that this will be the key factor in deciding who gets their hands on the €50,000 prize pot.

“I don’t think aim will be the decider, I think it’ll come down to who knows the maps better,” says FredFishoil. “At this level, everyone’s aim is roughly the same.”

If that's truly the case, ThrowPogChamp will be hoping that it's their innate flair for strategy that sets them apart.

Discover how to follow their progress in the Red Bull Flick global invitational, here .