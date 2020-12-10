11 Of The Best Wonderkids For Top Flight Football Manager 2021 players

As we embark on a new Football Manager journey, one of the first priorities is looking for this year’s golden generation. The hunt for wonderkids has become an integral part of squad building in FM, whether you develop your own or scour the globe in the hope of finding the next Erling Håland.

To make sure we found the best, we took more than just potential into consideration when making this list. A player’s personality, value, minimum release clauses, determination, and natural fitness were all examined to make sure they have all the ingredients to make them an elite player for your side for years to come. Notepads at the ready as we pick out some future world-beaters for each position.

Maarten Vandevoordt (Genk)

A Belgium U19 international and a product of the KRC Genk youth system, Maarten Vandevoordt looks set to be one of FM21’s brightest young Goalkeepers. Already possessing good one on one and disruption abilities, the 18-year-old could be shaped into a top tier Sweeper Keeper. His agility will need improving and he will need an appropriate amount of game time to reach his full potential. A decision will need to be made early on whether you play him and risk inconsistency or find a suitable loan deal for the teenager. Persevere and you will have a world-class shot-stopper on your hands before Vandevoordt turns 21.

Riccardo Calafiori (Roma)

AS Roma have a balanced side with both youth and experience that’s more than capable of finishing within the top 6 of Serie A. While Lorenzo Pellegrini and Bryan Cristante are two homegrown stars that are already making headlines in the Italian capital, Giallorossi might have a hidden gem in the shape of Riccardo Calafiori. With well-rounded stats, a good amount of determination, and only Leonardo Spinazzola ahead of him in the pecking order, there are plenty of reasons to use Calafiori in your plans immediately. Make sure he sees game time and this youngster could be uttered in the same breath as former Roma legend Cafu.

Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig - On Loan At Dinamo)

Signing for Leipzig this season before moving back on loan to boyhood club Dinamo, Josko Gvardiol has the attributes to be an elite Bundesliga defender in the future. Having the likes of Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konaté as competition, Gvardiol will need to be the best version of himself to become a regular in the Red Bull side. Although possessing some good defensive qualities, it’s his passing stats that make him really stand out. Improve his concentration and decision making and Josko Gvardiol will be undisputedly the best Ball Playing Defender in FM21.

Eduardo Quaresma (Sporting)

The abundance of young talent in Portugal makes managing in Liga NOS a youth development dream. In terms of defenders, Sporting’s Eduardo Quaresma could well be the best of a very good bunch. His defensive abilities are already adequate, although the physical side of his game will need improvement if he wants to play at the very top. There is a lot of depth in Sporting’s squad and with the 18-year-old only considered a Fringe Player, you might well be able to lure him away with the promise of more game time at your club. A £41m release clause appears high but could look like a bargain if Quaresma lifts a European Cup or two for your team in the future.

Tariq Lamptey (Brighton)

Bought from Chelsea for £3m in 2019/20, Tariq Lamptey has shone brightly in the early stages of the 2020/21 season. A sprinter's level of speed, decent dribbling, and the work rate to get back and defend all make Lamptey a standout wing-back in the Premier League. This isn’t the finished article, the defensive side of his game needs improvement but at 19, there’s plenty of time to refine his raw talent. Getting hold of the London-born speedster might be a tough ask and you will need to be prepared to pay significantly more than Brighton did a season ago. If he continues his rapid rate of improvement, Lamptey will surely be an England international and possible Premier League winner before he even reaches the peak of his game.

Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

Eduardo Camavinga racked up 53 first team games, Europa League and Champions League experience, 3 caps, and an international goal all before he turned 18. Living up to his real-life achievements will be tough but the Rennes midfielder has all the tools to do it in FM21. An intelligent Deep Lying Playmaker, it’s Camavinga’s mental attributes that make him such a special talent. There’s every reason to believe that he will be a future captain; it's just the jersey of the club that’s up for dispute. The midfielder will not be cheap, with a starting value of £20m, a new contract signed in the summer and the guarantee of first team football at his current club. If you have the pulling power and purse strings though Eduardo Camavinga should be the top of anyone’s shortlist.

Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Salzburg)

Hungary’s modern-day Magical Magyar, Dominik Szoboszlai is one of European football's hottest properties. The playmaker is the latest from Salzburg’s conveyor belt of talent following in the footsteps of Sadio Mané and Erling Håland. Deadly from a dead ball situation, quick on his feet, and adventurous on the ball, Szoboszlai is catching the eye of Europe's elite in the Champions League. The Hungarian looks ready to take the next step in his career but the buyer will need to be ready to spend double figures to acquire his talents. Whether in the Bundesliga, La Liga or the Premier League, there’s no doubt Dominik Szoboszlai will look at home wherever he goes.

Michael Olise (Reading)

An £8m release clause makes Michael Olise the biggest bargain on this list. Born in France, with English and Nigerian as second and third nationalities, Olise is a creative midfielder that any Championship side could build a team around. If you’re managing Reading you will want to renegotiate the 18-year-old’s contract as soon as possible while other teams will want to move quickly to take advantage of such a low release clause. Olise has the potential to be a Premier League regular although his mental attributes will need work over time. In terms of an investment, the young attacking midfielder might be the smartest in your save this season.

Ander Barrenetxea (Real San Sebastian)

Born in San Sebastián, Barrenetxea is the latest in a long line of Basque wonderkids. 17 first team appearances in La Liga last season shows his club’s intention of using him as an important part of this season's campaign. Another homegrown talent Mikel Oyarzábal lines up on the opposite flank while World Cup winner David Silva completes an attacking midfield trident that strikes fear into defenses up and down the league. Barrenetxea’s movement, dribbling, and final ball are already at a high standard for someone so young. Prising the 18-year-old away from his boyhood club may be difficult, a £55m release clause can open contract negotiations but it’s down to you to offer an enticing enough deal to lure the wide wonderkid away from the Basque country.

Gonzalo Plata (Sporting)

The 19-year-old Ecuadorian international, Gonzalo Jordy Plata Jiménez is one of the most eye-catching players on this list. Plata managed 21 games last season and you’d expect him to get the same, if not more, this year. Good from set-pieces, quick, dangerous from long range, and a tremendous dribbler, Plata will need to improve his decision making and off the ball movement to continue his development as a creative force. Fine-tune his training, manage his game time and he could become one of the best South American wonderkids on FM21.

Kaio Jorge (Santos)

