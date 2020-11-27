The RB Leipzig FM2021 Challenge. Part one: Preseason

It's the eternal question: how much of a bearing does Football Manager have on reality? Do my in-game trophies reflect actual tactical acumen gleaned from the years I like to believe I’ve spent as a ‘student of the beautiful game’ – observing from the peanut gallery of the stands, passing off Jonathan Wilson’s outputs as my own opinions down the pub, arguing with the Match of the Day pundits from my sofa – or am I simply just working out how to exploit the weaknesses of an AI? Have I developed a cultured eye for spotting those qualities which combine to make up genuinely talented footballers, or do I just mindlessly defer to big cosmetic numbers, filling my squads with players with absolutely nothing to them except for a rating of ‘17’ for ‘flair’ who simply couldn’t cut it on a rainy Tuesday night in Stoke? Is any of the knowledge I’ve amassed after sinking the best part of two decades into Sports Interactive’s simulator transposable to actual management, or does it all dissolve on contact with the dugout?

I set my sights on achieving a Bundesliga and Champions League double within three seasons Stan Cross, FM21 glory-seeker

Obviously, the optimal way to test this would be if a professional club would simply hire me as their head coach, to see how I’d get on entrusted with their fortunes, for the purposes of a series of online articles, but it seems that the ‘millions of pounds’ and ‘hundreds of thousands of fans’ at stake means that nobody is (yet) willing to take a punt on that experiment. However, RB Leipzig have offered the next best thing. They will give me access to their players, coaches and backroom staff, and in turn, I will take charge of virtual RBL, attempting to implement their wisdom, teachings and philosophies as faithfully as possible within Football Manager 2021, to see how the game responds to someone playing according to real world guidance and influence.

I set my sights on achieving something very punchy: a Bundesliga and Champions League double within three seasons. I ask Die Roten Bullen’s assistant coach (and Fulham legend) Moritz Volz if he buys in to my footballing fantasy. “Why not?” he says, adding with twinkle in his eye, “if the game is realistic!”

Starting Out

This ain’t my first rodeo. Many years ago, I found myself suddenly graduated from university, and with a whole lot of nothing to do, except adult life to put off. So in a fit of pique, I signed up to do my FA Level Coaching badge. It was a humbling experience, in which I discovered that a group of grown adults with sincere sporting ambitions simply do not respect a weedy little student neek when he tries to speak to them authoritatively on the subject of football, no matter how much he knows what a 'catenaccio' is. Nevertheless, at the end of the week-long course which mostly consisted of laying out cones and handing out bibs, I passed and still have the certificate to prove it. FM21 now allows you to input your coaching experience when creating your manager. I choose the lowest level. This seems to suitably impress RB Leipzig’s in-game board, and I am duly rewarded with a £57,000 a week contract.

Nagelsmann had a whole decade of professional coaching experience behind him... but apart from that, we’re basically the same. Stan Cross, future RBL legend

Given that RB Leipzig’s wunderkind head coach Julian Nagelsmann started his managerial career in the Bundesliga at 28, too, at TSG Hoffenheim it’s not too far-fetched. Albeit, Nagelsmann had the small matter of a whole decade of professional coaching experience behind him at this point. But apart from that, we’re basically the same.

And so it begins.

The RB Leipzig Way – Tactics

Technically, as (virtual) RBL have replaced ‘Julian Nagelsmann’, hiring ‘Tristan Cross’ in his stead, I could break from my predecessor and forge my own path. But this is obviously against the spirit of the experiment. If anything, I want to emulate Nagelsmann and his coach’s work as accurately as I possibly can. So what is the RBL ‘way’?

“Traditionally, it’s a very attacking based philosophy that tries to stretch opponents and play high up the pitch,” says Volz. “In the summer of 2019, they brought in Julian because of his ideas to bring the football on and be more versatile, [capable of] playing various systems.

“Keeping the key elements of that – pressing the ball, playing on the front foot, playing high tempo, playing high intensity – while adding a few more ideas with the ball.”

Nagelsmann has quickly become renowned for a style which incorporates the aggressive counter-pressing systems developed by the likes of Ralf Rangnick, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp – which seek to win back possession as high up the pitch as possible – with a unique brand of attack. The young manager has his sides play it forward quickly and vertically, looking for the most direct and offensive option, rather than the patient, probing and sometimes ponderous sideways passing favoured by many of tiki-taka’s proponents. This furious attacking onslaught ensures an extremely high yield of goalscoring chances – at the time of writing, RBL are averaging 16.8 shots per game (the highest in the Bundesliga) and 16 goals from their first eight league games.

Rather than sticking rigidly with any one formation, Nagelsmann prefers to adapt his tactics on a game-by-game basis. “It really depends on the opponent,” explains Volz. “When you play, say, Freiburg, they are fairly consistent in their system and approach to playing. But when we play PSG tonight, if you want to press them high you need to adjust your system.

“They can play any type of system with a back four and play three up front, or two up front, they’re very versatile, and within a game [are] able to adjust because they’re used to it… You need to prepare your players for what will happen, so they don’t take too much time on the pitch to react.”

System one: straight down the middle © Sports Interactive

I pore over footage and analysis of RB Leipzig games, and decide on three base formations (to be tinkered with, accordingly) influenced by Nagelsmann’s IRL stratagems and preferences. Nagelsmann is a big fan of the midfield double pivot, which is present in every tactic. I’ve tried to introduce a larger degree of asymmetrical positioning to my formations, allowing for my players to adopt vertical positions, rather than advance as units in horizontal lines. All are attacking, with the highest line of engagement and tempo set to ‘extremely high’.

In the first tactic, I’ve sought to emulate the way that the adaptable Dayot Upamecano is sometimes utilised. Here, the ‘libero’ centre-back will push forward into the midfield, freeing up the ‘mezzala’ to roam further forward, and creating a direct passing route via the other central midfielder. This is a narrow formation that seeks to dominate play through the middle. The inverted wing backs will cut in-field, creating two vertical lines that run from the left- and right-sided centre backs, through to my two ‘shadow strikers’ on either side of a ‘pressing forward’, who will aggressively close down opponents in their own half. I can change the full-backs to ‘complete wing-backs’ if I need more width, and deploy the shadow strikers as pressing forwards for more firepower.

System two: exploiting the 'underlap' © Sports Interactive

Nagelsmann often alternates between two and three centre backs. Here, I’ve tried to accommodate for one of the centre-back pairing to push further upfield, covered by an ‘anchor man’ defensive midfielder, whose own position should allow his partner to likewise move forward. This formation is particularly geared towards exploiting the 'underlap', with the verticality coming through the inverted wingers, who can receive the ball infield, either through the wing backs, or the middle.

System three: dominating midfield © Sports Interactive

Perhaps my most defensive formation, this tactic is for facing stronger teams who might otherwise dominate us in the midfield, or who might be vulnerable out wide. Here, an additional defensive midfielder will join Upamecano ahead of the two centre backs, and just behind the two central midfielders, creating a low-mid block. It will also allow those mezzala midfielders to roam away from the centre, creating vertical lines out wide through the wing-backs.

The Players

The latest edition of Football Manager has gone to greater lengths to improve the personal interactions you can have within the game. You can now inflect the existing multiple choice options that appear in various given contexts with your chosen body language. You can ‘open your arms’ warmly when addressing a player who might need some encouragement, or ‘bang the table’ if you want to emphatically make a point at a press conference, or else ‘throw water bottle’ if your team trudge in at half-time 4-0 down. These modulations in tone and approach will either increase or decrease an interaction’s effectiveness – and it’s up to you to learn your players’ personality types, and what they respond best to.

Volz explains that motivation is “very much down to the individual, and also the game.

Say the team isn’t playing well… you have the option of going down hard on them if you think it’s a problem of attitude; or you may try to encourage and say ‘Look guys, this has been tough but we’re still in this game’. Moritz Volz, RBL Assistant Coach

“This now puts a much different perspective in your mind as a player than thinking: we need to avoid another 45 minutes of humiliation. It’s a little bit of a gamble to talk this way, but when you do score the team gets a sense of achievement. It’s all about belief.”

A sea of happy faces: my first meeting with the squad is a success © Sports Interactive

My in-game introduction to the squad goes well enough, and the AI seems mostly ‘content’ or ‘encouraged’ by my lofty ambitions of domestic and European dominance, but this experiment means I also have access to something your average FM manager frankly does not; the actual RB Leipzig dressing room.

We need to keep believing in ourselves and anything is possible. Justin Kluivert, RB Leipzig We arrange a real-life sit-down with RBL’s two 21-year-old wonderkid starlets, Tyler Adams and Justin Kluivert (son of Barcelona legend Patrick and on loan from Roma) to gauge their thoughts on the project, in order to incorporate their real-world feedback into my preseason and future planning. So are our ambitions realistic? "Why not?" says Adams with a cheeky smile. "To possibly win the Bundesliga, Leipzig has a great team so you’d have a good chance of that.” “I have always had belief and faith in my teams,” backs up Kluivert. “With the Bundesliga, we know that Bayern Munich have often won, but there has to be a moment when someone else can be champion. With this team, Leipzig, why not, you know? We need to keep believing in ourselves and anything is possible.” Suitably buzzed off having secured the players’ faith in my abilities, despite lowly coaching qualifications, I want to know how I can get the best out of them. “I prefer a coach who makes you feel comfortable whether something goes good or something goes bad,” Kluivert offers. “I like them to talk a lot – like having a friend. If you are someone who will talk about everything with me then you’ll get the best out of me for sure.” I make a mental note to make sure I ‘put arm around’ my in-game Kluivert whenever I address him. “I think that with good coaches, communication is key,” Adams adds.

You want to keep as many players happy as possible – not every player can play every single weekend, so you want them to understand their value within the team, to understand their role within the team, and exactly what they can do to get better Tyler Adams, RB Leipzig

Where I’ve spent most time as an FM player cruelly ducking my players every time they come to my office with an issue, I resolve to have an open door policy for my boys, giving them constant honest feedback, and keeping them aware of my likely starting XI several days ahead of a game. “I want them to know they can come to me with anything!” I chirp at my first press conference. (Body language: ‘smiling warmly’.)

Having had the good sense to approach me early in my tenure, I decide to offer Adams and Kluivert privileges, to secure their trust. The versatile playmaker Kluivert tells me his preferred position is on the left wing, so that’s where he’ll play, and he bites my hand off when I offer him the pick of set-piece duties. “Give me penalty kicks, for sure.”

In-game Kluivert only has a ‘10’ for ‘penalty taking’, but it would be remiss of me not reward this enthusiasm and refusal to shirk responsibility, so I stick the Dutchman on spot kicks.

What about real-world Tyler Adams? Does he have the leadership qualities I’m after? “100 percent. I think I can be a leader who leads by example; you know what you’re going to get from me. I have respect for everyone. But once it comes down to being competitive and winning, I’ll do whatever it takes to win.”

FM21’s ratings suggest Adams could be captaincy material one day. Despite his 21 years, they’ve already given him a ‘13’ for ‘leadership’. So, as a backup in case we lose current captain Marcel Sabitzer during the transfer window, I immediately send his in-game avatar on a three-month ‘leadership course’ over pre-season

Real-life Tyler says he wants to lead the team? Let's start the groundwork. © Sports Interactive

Preseason Training

Aware that a squad of 25 professional footballers will probably take a pretty dim view of my coaching methods if I turn up to pre-season training clutching a load of bibs and the notes from a five-day course I took in 2013, I seek out the reliable advice of Moritz Volz as to how I should whip the team into shape.

“With a normal pre-season of six weeks we’ll start off with sessions on how to defend as a team, and work on different systems to get that versatility in,” the former right-back and David Hasselhoff superfan explains.

“Then, during the season, you tweak things and adjust your focal point to each opponent. For instance, when you come up against a team that traditionally sits very deep and plays on the counter-attack, you integrate that into training and work on having a good counter defence, while also working on the final third and how to create situations against a deep unit.”

Summoning all of my FA certified cone-arrangement knowledge, I delve into FM’s training panel and make a comprehensive regime based on Volz’s advice. A gruelling week-long program of relentless defending sessions. No rest, just defending. Sunday has been earmarked by the game for ‘recovery’. Overruled. Replaced by a day of back-to-back sessions in ‘defending’. The game informs me that the ‘injury risk’ is near-enough maxed out, but I’m willing to take that gamble, for the first few weeks at least.

No days off: I'm focussing on defence in preseason, on club advice. © Sports Interactive

Recruitment

Typically, one of the most galling things about starting a new FM save is schlepping over to your squad panel to discover a real disparate bunch. A smattering of actually brilliant players, a load of deadwood cloggers on unshiftable amounts of wages, and then a real mixed bag for the rest, with a number of decent-ish lads frustratingly useless for the style you’re hoping to play.

Happily, the exact inverse is true, here. My players all seem extremely suited to my tactics (perhaps having something to do with my having explicitly set out to replicate the tactics of the real-life RB Leipzig, which had been developed specifically for this squad...).

We have an extremely well-rounded squad, with an enviable litany of future gems already good enough for the first team and a spritely average age of 24. Perhaps the biggest concern, then, is just how many seem to be ‘wanted’ by other clubs. Just like in real life, dozens of top teams are already sniffing around Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate and Marcel Sabitzer. What if my experiment comes immediately picked apart by the vultures of Europe’s elite?

Trusty Volz eases my concerns. RBL’s current strategy has not only budgeted for this possibility – their recruitment policy is practically built around it. Describing the attributes of a perfect RBL player, Volz explains: “A key factor is that they aren’t top players yet, but they have the potential to become top players, that’s really what our policy in terms of recruitment is. We work with high potentials and we know when they get with us that they won’t be perfect yet, but we want them to be willing, ambitious, just like the club, and to grow as players and as characters. In the past, the club was able to grow its profile along with players. That’s the way it should be.”

In contrast to the plate-spinning short-termism many of the clubs in Europe’s top divisions find themselves near-constantly embroiled in – and the ensuing high turnover of players and managers – RBL think long-term, focusing on steady growth alongside the development of future stars, with Nagelsmann citing Villarreal, Barcelona and Arsène Wenger as inspiration in terms of the coaching of young players. Deciding on my ‘club vision’ with the in-game board, I make ‘signing players under the age of 21 for the first team’ a priority.

Of course, from time-to-time, this approach will involve one such star gradually being poached for megabucks. This summer, Timo Werner left for Chelsea to the tune of £47.5 million, a whacking great mark-up on what he was signed for, to be reinvested in the next cohort of future superstars. That said, the striker’s boots won’t be so easy to fill. Alexander Sørloth and Hwang Hee-Chan arrived during the window, and while both represent potential replacements, I secure Real Madrid’s Vinicus Junior on a season-long loan, and bring in Velez’s Thiago Almada to keep the supply of wonderkids flowing.

With my adaptable systems in mind, I set about signing future prospects who can play in multiple positions for greater tactical malleability; Max Norman Williamsen from Kristiansund (D RLC), Lyon’s Malo Gusto (DR/WBR/WBL/MC/AMC) and the fantastically named Defensor Sporting’s Alan Rodriguez (bafflingly, a potential MR/AMR/AMC/AML/ST/DM/WBR.)

Realising that my tactics rely on at least three of my collection of young centre backs staying fit within a system so intense it’s liable to explode their knees at any point, I secure the services of Manchester City’s Eric Garcia on loan for depth, planning to make the move permanent when he leaves on a Bosman in January.

I also decided I wanted to get the average age of my goalkeepers down (the only players in my squad over 30), so snap up 17-year-old Alejandro Iturbe from Atletico and 18-year-old Manuel Gasparini from Udinese, with the latter immediately promoted to cup goalkeeper.

I nearly manage to go an entire window unscathed by the talons of other clubs, until Bayern come in with an offer for Marcel Sabitzer on deadline day. Though he’s both the club captain and easily one the best players in the squad, the Austrian demands to be allowed to discuss details. I don’t stand in his way, and use the cash to bring in Anderlecht’s Marco Kana and Atlanta United’s Ezequiel Barco, two signings I’d been coveting all window. This also means Tyler Adams has got his bump up to captain already. Fair play.

IN

Transfers in © Sports Interactive

OUT

Transfers out © Sports Interactive

In almost every deal, I negotiated favourable initial fees by agreeing all sorts of bonuses, conditional on RB Leipzig winning the Champions League. In some ways, this was prudent – saving us a significant immediate outlay. In other ways, if I manage to achieve my in-game ambitions by 2023, I might have somehow engineered it so we actually lose money after winning the CL.

With the system, training, and squad shaping up, I make all the necessary preparations for the season curtain-raiser by sending my in-game self to study for his ‘National B Licence’.

Coach class: I'm off to get my National B Licence, paid for by the club. © Sports Interactive

Expectations at the start of the season:

Bundesliga: 3rd