My shoulders have been a lot heavier this past week, what with the onerous weight of expectation. Within the parameters of my experiment, this is the final season to realise the dream of clinching a Bundesliga and Champions League double for RB Leipzig, or else risk having squandered all the advice gleaned from RBL’s coaches and players, and worse, you – the valued reader’s – time.

We start season three in good shape. We won the league at a canter last year after the rest of the division imploded around February, but our European ambitions never really got going (we were eliminated in the first knockout stage). We enter into the 2022/23 season with the slightly worrying news that German clubs’ collective poor performance on the continent has seen the Bundesliga slip from 3rd to 4th in the competition reputation rankings. It’s possible that our domestic dominance is due to a drop in our collective rivals’ strength, which also means we’re considered 50-1 outsiders to win the Champions League (or Champions Cup, as it’s known within FM for legal reasons).

We get an immediate opportunity to test this theory, competing in the Club World Championship – a tournament which straddles the seasons, and which I’m not quite sure how or why we qualified for. We make mincemeat of our group, fortuitously coming back twice from behind to beat ‘Zebre’ (aka unlicensed Juventus) on penalties, and then get convincingly beaten by Liverpool in a game only prevented from being a humiliating drubbing by the goalkeeping heroics of Donnarumma.

To win the Champions Cup, we'll most likely need to beat Liverpool. © Sports Interactive

Somewhat chastened, I begin to reconsider my transfer plan, which had been: precisely nothing. My squad’s average age is 21, so making marquee signings feels like it would fail on two counts. One, it would block the progression of players who were good enough to win the Bundesliga before they’d even hit their prime, and two, it's against the spirit of the RBL ‘way’, which is to nurture youngsters for the first team. However, this preseason tournament shows that the gulf between ourselves and Liverpool (the 5-4 favourites for the CL) is far more apparent than any opponent we’ve so far encountered, and we’ve got one more season to bridge it. My wobble fades when, a few days later, we batter Barcelona 4-0 in the third place play-off.

That's better: thumping Barcelona helps me restore faith in my squad. © Sports Interactive

I decide to stick with my boys, though there are exceptions. These including moving on players who are unlikely to ever break into the starting eleven, or if I get a bid that's too good to turn down for a player who is unhappy with their current game time. The begrudging sale of Nordi Mukiele leaves us light in terms of full backs, so I bring in Sergino Dest on loan. I also make a couple of bargain high-potential young player signings, for no real reason other than to entertain some fantasy of leaving RBL with future gifts even after my tenure is done, and the virtual fans tweeting things like “Mr Cross…. He’s done it again!” when Chelsea regen ‘Craig Laycock’ catapults himself onto the world stage sometime around 2027.

Craig Laycock: remember the completely made up name. © Sports Interactive

Know everything you can about the player: what are his strengths? What are his weaknesses? Moritz Volz, RB Leipzig Assistant Coach

The priority for the final season, then, is to maximise the development of my existing charges to make their final bid for the big time, so I return once more to the expert advice of Leipzig’s actual assistant coach, Moritz Volz.

“First of all, you need a thorough analysis of their game and training situations,” he tells me. “Know everything you can about the player: what are his strengths? What are his weaknesses? Where are some potentials by just changing, perhaps, something in the player's habit?”

“The easy wins are ones where you don't have to work on technique or on speed, because these things usually take time. The easy gains are made by working on increasing the player's game understanding, in where he positions himself, either with the ball or without the ball (or an ideal world; both) so that he puts himself in better situations that are more suitable to his strength.”

FM21’s training section is always daunting, and tempting to delegate out to the in-game AI. However, if you delve beyond the overview screen, it actually contains a significant amount of detail about your squad’s various attributes a lot more conveniently than having to trudge through all of your players’ individual profiles. It's a great tool to help you evaluate which areas of a player's game requires most urgent work.

Thankfully, I’d already made a policy of signing or promoting players blessed with high physical attributes in areas like Pace, Acceleration and Agility. Not a single outfield player has a Technique rating of less than 10 (average 13), so I am able to focus on Volz’s advice to work on mental attributes. I give all of my defensive-minded players the ‘additional focus’ of ‘Defensive Positioning’ (which encompasses Marking, Positioning and Decisions) and put all my attacking-minded players on ‘Attacking Movement’ (Off The Ball, Anticipation and Decisions.)

The ‘Player Traits’ aspect of FM’s training system allows further refining, which Volz provides illumination on. “If I have a player that has a good strike on goal and can play a key pass, but who's constantly making runs from central out to wide positions, then obviously, he will end up receiving the ball in situations where you can't use his strength for the team's benefit. So you're working with him on adjusting his starting position and ending up in positions [whereby], when he receives the ball, he's close to goal, he can either try to thread a player through or try to get a shot off himself, and therefore play to his strength.”

In previous iterations of FM I’d never really understood the utility of having my players develop traits like ‘stick to the [left/right/middle] of the pitch when dribbling’, ‘avoid using weaker foot whenever possible’ or ‘stop trying one-twos’. I didn’t want to limit my players in any capacity, in case I – for instance – hammered into the head of a player who might be suited to ‘cut inside on a regular basis’ to cut inside too often, when hugging the touchline might be a better option within any given game situation; or vice versa. Volz’s explanation cuts through this thinking. While giving your players complete freedom holds some appeal, it’s your job as a coach to identify the skills which need honing and where they might be better off focusing their energies.

In FM, it can be easily possible to work these things out yourself by studying a player’s attribute screen, but sometimes the obvious doesn’t jump out. However, you do have the wisdom of your coaches to fall back on, though this itself isn’t quite so obvious. A little trick I discovered to access their recommendation is to ask your coach to train a player in something they’re obviously unsuitable for, and then when they politely tell you that’s an absolutely terrible idea, you get access to a dialogue where you can ask them to ‘Suggest’ a trait they think is suitable. I simply do this for all of my players, until in-game Moritz Volz has them dancing to the beat of his drum.

Volz of reason: in-game Moritz calls the shots. © Sports Interactive

Tweaking my tactics strokes my ego, but having to fiddle about with the set piece screens feels a bit of a slog

Now: the final order of business before we get into results. Last time , we were able to turn around our scandalous profligacy in front of goal midway through the season, partly due to Volz’s advice, and partly due to the emergence of our giant-and-rapid 6'3" strike partnership of Yussuf Poulsen and Youssouph Badji. We also have a lot of height in Ryan Gravenberch (6'2"), Ibrahima Konaté (6'4") and Dayot Upamecano (6'1"), and a not insubstantial collection of wingers with a decent cross. Despite this, we’ve barely made any use of our set pieces. This is not in keeping with IRL RB Leipzig, who this article identifies as having generated the highest xG from corners in the Bundesliga (4.82 compared to a league average of 2.72).

“To work on set pieces is tedious,” admits Volz. “It's something that players hardly ever enjoy. So it's, in most cases, a coach's nightmare.” And this has been sort of true of my own approach to FM. Tweaking my tactics strokes my ego, but having to fiddle about with the set piece screens feels a bit of a slog. My previous experience had been spending a fair old while setting up a load of individual routines, only for these to seemingly make negligible difference in my games, as compared to giving the players no specific instructions and just letting them improvise. However, this is likely me justifying my own laziness to an extent; I also simply can rarely be bothered. Not this time. I must squeeze every ounce of xG out of my team.

“The way I think about it is that you look at a lot of set plays – you know, corners, free kicks, mainly – and you try and find inspiration for things that have been played already,” Volz reckons. “It helps to get the players on board. And actually, when you think about working on different options, it's always best if it comes from the player. So you can show them, you know, a bunch of things that have been played already. And then you ask, you know, you give them the freedom to explore and to express themselves.”

Once more, we’re hitting up against the very outer limits of Football Manager’s otherwise near-perfect simulation of the real game. I cannot give my players an iPad and show them clips I like, nor can I ask them for any ideas. Instead, I have to rely on my own research, and I pour myself into studying RBL’s actual set pieces. One particular motif – as outlined by this video – is having players run across each other in sets of pairs; one acting as a blocker or a decoy, the other attacking the (hopefully free) space as the ball gets swung into the box. Though the sets of pairs aren’t quite possible to replicate within FM, I set up a routine where my two giants who are the weakest headers of the ball (Gravenberch and Badji) ‘lurk’ at the near and far post, and are paired with Poulsen and Upamecano, who attack their respective posts, hopefully drawing their markers, allowing my best header Konaté (either set to ‘mark keeper’ or ‘go forward’, depending on how well the opposition keeper seems to be dealing with the deliveries) the room to attack the ball where it’s swung in (again, either set to ‘6 yard box’ or ‘edge of area’, according to the previous logic). I also have the player with the best ‘Long Shot’ ability attack from deep.

Planning corner routines seems laborious – but will it get results? © Sports Interactive

“Then it's about giving time for practice,” Volz continues. “So usually when you have the day after a game, when it's a low load session, or the day before a game. Whenever there's a recovery aspect on a training session, you can introduce some set plays, because they are usually more static and you can run more repetitions and spend some time on it without tiring anybody out, except of course, mentally.” I adopt this into my weekly training regimen, ensuring to have set piece training either sides of my matches (swapping attacking or defending, depending on the strength of my opposition.)

Training ground routines: coordinated set pieces are now part of the plan. © Sports Interactive

With all that set up, we launch into 2022/23, beating Bayern Munich (now managed by Marcelo Bielsa) 1-0 in the curtain-raising Supercup. We then get into our traditional DFB-Pokal first round game against a total minnow, who I refuse to take any mercy on. I send out a load of first team players against semi-professional ‘SSVG Velbert 02’, and keep relentlessly scoring from corners. Konaté scores the most amount of goals by a single player in a game during my tenure.

Quad goals: Konaté racks them up in the DFB-Pokal. © Sports Interactive

It's an eye-catching performance. So much so that Monaco come in with a bid for him, which I turn down, gravely upsetting the player. Despite being our best attacking threat at corners, Konaté is not in my first choice centre-back pairing, causing him much consternation last year. Having noted Nagelsmann’s emphasis on the mental side of the game, I want to avoid disharmony in the squad wherever possible, so agree to sell him provided Monaco come back with the right price, which (the more eagle-eyed among you might have noticed in an earlier screenshot) they duly did. Poulsen gets a bump to the primary threat from corners.

We begin our league campaign routing clubs for fun – Hamburger SV 5-1 on the opening day, Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 and then Bielsa’s Bayern, at the Allianz, 4-0. The latter sees Poulsen bagging a header from a corner and then hobbling off injured, meaning Upamecano is bumped to the apparently cursed corner target man spot.

Aside from a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to a now Haaland-less Dortmund (who they’d replaced, expertly, with the Uruguayan Darwin Nunez, a player I’d never heard of before, picked up for half the price of Haaland and nearly exactly as good) we have a near 100% start to the season. In the first five games since his corner promotion, Upamecano racks up 3 goals – as many league goals as he’d scored in his career until that point.

The fixture list has been top-heavy with matches against our rivals. © Sports Interactive

The fixture list has been kind to us, meaning we’ve been able to get pretty much all of our strongest domestic opponents out the way before our Champions League campaign kicks off. We kick off by mauling Rangers – the weakest team in our group – 4-1. A week later, we blow a goal lead, conceding three late goals to succumb to a 3-1 upset at the hands of Ajax. Panicking that this already puts us in extreme danger of getting dumped into the Europa League, I rest a load of the first team ahead of a crunch match with Chelsea; the team who snuffed out our Champions League hopes in the final of our first season. Our rotated line-up struggles, and we drop more points, playing out a goalless draw with unfancied Augsburg.

Thankfully, it proves worth it, and we keep our CL dream alive, beating Chelsea in a tightly fought game. We then resume our excellent league form – but I make another misstep, sending out a full strength side against Union Berlin, a relegation-bound team who would end the campaign with a grand total of 7 points and one league win. Tired legs pay a few days later, as we fall to an 84th Chelsea winner to lose 2-1, dropping us down to third and needing to win both of our remaining games or blow the whole experiment by delivering our worst European performance so far, with our final opportunity.

Out of our league: Qualification for the knockout stages is in the balance. © Sports Interactive

We labour to beat unfancied Rangers at Ibrox, and then – in our must-win last-game-of-the-group sink-or-swim crunch-match with Ajax – we undramatically breeze past them. The dream remains alive.

November gain: the match against Ajax isn't the nerve-shredder we expected. © Sports Interactive

Excitingly, we now encounter the Qatar World Cup – slated to take place in the winter of 2022 – which requires us to have an unprecedented near two-month mid-season holiday.

Actually spending time carefully selecting where to loan your peripheral players... works??? Who knew!

At this point, it’s pertinent to note the breakthrough of Thiago Almada. Signed from Velez as a 19-year-old in the first season, he struggled to make any real impact. Following the (inferred) advice of Moritz Volz in the last article, I loaned him out in the second with a view to potentially selling, but to also keep his development going. He flourishes on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, so – following further advice from Sports Interactive’s CJ Ransom and Nic Madden about paying attention to the level at which your loaned players are playing – I recall him and send him to an even stronger side, Napoli, to really test his mettle. The Argentinian returns in such great form that he’s not only good enough to keep around, but instantly one of our best players. Actually spending time carefully selecting where to loan your peripheral players, rather than just posting them to the first club that asks to get them off your books for a bit, and then closely monitoring their progress… works??? Who knew!

I harbour worries that our momentum might’ve been scuppered by the goddamn international tournament. Fortunately, they're dispelled once we resume the season. A thumping win over Hamburger, once again, is followed by victory over Köln. A rotated side then picks up a satisfying 2-0 victory away to Frankfurt.

The games are coming thick and fast to compensate for the interruption of the ‘World Cup’. I’m due to face Bayern twice in one week; first in the DFB-Pokal, then in the league. Under my reign, we’ve been absolutely abysmal in Germany’s cup competition, and my biggest failure (according to my in-game board) so far has been my inability to secure a domestic cup within their expectations. Even though it’s not in the remit of this experiment, I want to go beyond the early stages at least once before I have to hand in my P45.

Badji scores a perfect hat-trick (left foot, right foot, header from a corner) to put us through to the next round, and three days later – the final time I’ll face the Bavarian outfit as RB Leipzig manager – we dispatch them in the Bundesliga 4-2. Watching my biggest foe trudge off the field, formerly insurmountable, but now defeated and languishing (by their standards) fourth in the table, feels almost emotional. It’s sort of poignantly anticlimactic.

Humbled: I've tilted the balance of Bundesliga power away from Bayern. © Sports Interactive

When they exit the CL a month later, the Bayern board sack Bielsa and offer me the job. I refuse to even entertain the idea.

Thanks, but no thanks. I've got a job to do. © Sports Interactive

At this point, Dortmund are the only team presenting any threat to our Bundesliga title defence, and while I could draw this out and pretend that my RBL side hadn’t become a well-oiled thrashing machine for narrative effect, I could just post this run of results and let you draw your own conclusions...

We need to take each game as it comes, but also... 23 GOALS WITHOUT REPLY!! © Sports Interactive

Let’s focus on the Champions League from now on. Having progressed second in the group, we get a harder draw than we’d want, against Manchester United, now boasting their £101m signing Erling Haaland, with the second leg to be played at Old Trafford. We do this with the first...

Nine shots on target... Nein goals though. © Sports Interactive

Though their goalkeeper does this...

Saving grace: De Gea played out of his skin for an otherwise muted Man U. © Sports Interactive

...I’m struck by how uselessly we toil during the latter stages of the game, failing to make our dominance pay in any meaningful way. We cannot seem to translate the way we devour our domestic opponents into European success. In the screenshots below, our CL efficiency (the top matrixes) is almost a total inversion of our performance in the Bundesliga.

The fancy graphs mean one thing: take our domestic form to the UCL. © Sports Interactive

And so once more, I make a pilgrimage to my resident RB Leipzig font of wisdom, Moritz Volz, on how to maximise goalscoring chances in games.

Try to go with something that is a little bit polar opposite to your opponent, and then create chances by creating new situations Moritz Volz

“I think what can also make sense if you're struggling to create chances, is to change your system,” he muses. “So depending on how the opponents play, whether they're playing with a back four, or whether they're playing with one no. 6, or two no. 6s to protect the back four; whether they're playing, you know, three and wing backs, or, you know, like a 4-4-2 system, which is just two solid lines.”

“You can try to go with something that is a little bit polar opposite to your opponent, and then create chances by creating new situations. Because if you put your players in positions where your opponent is not, then it usually gets them to defend more dynamically, meaning they can't just protect their goal or get pressure on the ball by adjusting their position in line with everyone else and in line with their shape. They have to draw defenders, or they have to draw players out of their lines in order to get pressure on the ball. And whenever you get an opponent moving, then that creates space in the back, where you can hurt the opposition.”

For the return leg, I decide to counter United’s parked bus 4-2-3-1 Christmas tree system with one of the final forms of my RBL tactics – a formation which has advanced inverted wingers cutting inside between the lines, mezzala roles dragging their central midfielders outside, and inverted wing-backs falling in behind them. It’s a narrow, cavalier formation, designed to draw their defensive midfield 6s away from their lines covering the back four and towards my wingers, giving Poulsen and Badji the space they need through the middle.

Narrow-minded: will this formation topple Man United's Christmas tree? © Sports Interactive

It works.

Result: we're through to the UCL quarter-finals. © Sports Interactive

My players are knackered, though. In the following game just a few days later, we once more fail to beat Augsburg. It's an extreme shame, as it’s a game which could have wrapped up the Bundesliga title in March.

Checking our March: My tired players only nab a point at lowly Augsburg. © Sports Interactive

A feat we still manage when we beat Borussia Monchengladbach 4-1 a week later...

Gladbach to Back: a second Bundesliga title in as many seasons is ours. © Sports Interactive

With the title secured, I consider just fielding weakened sides for the remaining five games, in order to keep my strongest side as fit as possible. The infinitely perspicacious Moritz Volz warns against it, imparting his final bit of wisdom: “When Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City won the Premier League five or six weeks before it finished by a significant margin, they were still playing to break records and make history. As a coach your job is to find these stories and incentives which are really worth going for. You’re not going to win every game, but your approach should not change. You may not always play at your best but the preparation should be consistent.”

He’s right. We are unbeaten in the league so far. I haven’t managed an unbeaten season in a top division in Football Manager for many, many years now. I can’t assemble my lads in a room and tell them to do it for me – for my Arsène Wenger-loving sense of sentimentality –but I can recklessly refuse to adjust my approach ahead of a two-legged Champions League quarter final tie with Real Madrid. I send out a near-enough full-strength side against SC Freiburg, the sole team to beat us in the league last season, and win 2-0. However, Sergino Dest – one of our only remaining fit right wing-backs – gets injured for three weeks.

I am left with no choice but to start the still slightly-crocked Tariq Lamptey at the Bernabeu. Leon Bailey – now plying his trade at Madrid, and Lamptey’s man – scores after 30 minutes, and Lamptey limps off. Still, we manage to find an equaliser, and eke out a bruising 1-1 draw.

Extremely fortuitously, and perhaps conspiratorially, the Bundesliga appears to have legislated for one of their number reaching this stage of the tournament, as we have no scheduled league fixture – unlike our opponents in La Liga – allowing our full-backs time to recover.

The second leg rolls around, and we squander repeat early chances until Badji gives us the lead in the 62nd minute, only to lose all momentum and concede an inevitable equaliser in the 82nd. My attempt to start with a no-frills 4-4-2 (to spook 'em) becomes increasingly blunted by Madrid’s V-shaped 4-5-1, which has nullified us since our opener.

The danger is Real: How do I overcome this tactical stalemate? © Sports Interactive

Frustrated, I return to Volz’s suggestion to attempt to play in a polar opposite way to my opponent, surrounding their defensive midfielder and leaving their full-backs alone, while advancing my own full-backs to meet their wingers.

The winning formula? Time will tell... © Sports Interactive

Et voila. Rabbi Matondo gets in a position he’s not supposed to be in, and we win it at the death.

Matondo (currently on loan at Stoke from Schalke IRL) is the matchwinner. © Sports Interactive

We also smash our way through to the DFB-Pokal Final, bring ourselves within two games of an unbeaten Bundesliga campaign and book ourselves in for a grudge match Champions League semi-final with Chelsea, the only team aside from Bayern and (weirdly) Freiburg to have beaten my RBL side more than once.

Things are looking good in the end of season run-in... © Sports Interactive

Studying their formations in my analysts’ reports, I learn that they usually line-up something like this:

Chelsea's usual formation is a 4-2-3-1. © Sports Interactive

So, wanting to take the tie by the scruff of the neck in the first leg by going for a polar opposite formation to grab away goals, I hit them with one of these:

Will the 4-3-2-1 make all our Christmases come at once? © Sports Interactive

Which does this:

UCL semi-final, first leg. © Sports Interactive

A week later, I confuse them by reverting to an extremely conventional 4-4-2.

There's a time and a place for 4-4-2, and this is it. © Sports Interactive

Seeing us sail through to our second Champions League final in three seasons!

UCL semi-final, second leg. © Sports Interactive

We close out the campaign by becoming Bundesliga invincibles.

RB Leipzig: Bundesliga Invincibles, 2022/23 🏆 © Sports Interactive

Which has never been done before.

We complete the season unbeaten... © Sports Interactive

We also break the league’s points record...

We set a new record for the number of points in a season... © Sports Interactive

...and the record for the highest number of goals (the below screenshot was taken after 31 games), eventually reaching 113 goals:

We end up with 113 league goals for the season. © Sports Interactive

This is in no small part thanks to our dramatic improvement in corners (Upamecano finishes the season with 12 goals in all competitions).

A header the competition: we've nailed our approach to corners this season. © Sports Interactive

We were also the team with the most goals from corners in the DFB-Pokal (6) and the fourth most in the Champions League (an admittedly less impressive 2).

With no time to bask in our glories, we have an imminent DFB-Pokal final against Hoffenheim to play, a side partial to this formation, familiar from our bouts with Chelsea.

Pokal face: How opponents Hoffenheim are likely to line up... © Sports Interactive

But my attempt to re-do this play...

...Pokal knowledge: I tried this against Chelsea, who line up similarly. © Sports Interactive

...doesn’t go quite as planned. We fall behind twice – against the run of play – and cycle through formations until a 3-5-2 cracks them, right at the death.

Late drama: it's a 3-5-2 that finally delivers for us, late in the day. © Sports Interactive

The DFB-Pokal wasn’t a priority though, so while it pleased my board and made me look good in front of you, it’s largely irrelevant, so let’s not dwell.

We turn all our attentions to a Champions League final against Liverpool, the side which so easily dominated us in the Club World Championship earlier this season.

Virtual Jurgen Klopp’s side are – like most of my opponents in 2023 seem to be – fans of the 4-2-3-1 with two number 6s.

Liverpool's likely formation in the UCL final. © Sports Interactive

They are the only team I’ve faced who, on paper – and according to my scouts at least – are better than us in every single position. So, rather than trying to take the game to my opponents as I have done with my formations previously – and as I tried to do when we met in the Club World Championship – I play a 4-4-2 diamond. I have a defensive midfielder man-marking João Félix, set my wide players to ‘defensive wingers’ to help out my full-backs against Mané and Salah and look to fast-break through the middle, playing two pressing strikers up front and with Almada as a shadow striker.

A breathless opening quarter of an hour sees Almada miss a penalty, only for us to take the lead two minutes later, only to be pegged back a minute later, only for us to regain the lead two minutes later again. We extend the lead, but Liverpool quickly claw one back. We go in at half-time fortunate to be 3-2 up, holding on for dear life. I strongly consider putting everyone behind the ball, sending them out for the second half and just walking straight out the room and doing something else instead of sitting in front of my computer agonising over 45 virtual minutes that will make or break this entire experiment.

Unfortunately for the neutral, the referee decides to kill a scintillating Champions Cup final off as a spectacle by issuing a red card after 66 minutes.

Fortunately for RB Leipzig, it’s for Virgil van Dijk. A delicately poised final descends into an unexpected (and somewhat undeserved) 5-2 romp for Die Roten Bullen.

UCL final stats: We bossed it! © Sports Interactive

The domestic and European double secured within three seasons, and all it took was intimate access to the accrued wisdom of the coaching and playing staff of an actual Bundesliga club, a slavish adherence to Nagelsmannball, the steer of the makers of the simulation itself, and more hours play-time than Steam should reasonably confront a human being with.

What have I learned from this experience? That football management requires significantly more than tactical tweaks and assembling expensive assets. It’s a fine alchemy, requiring omniscient oversight, meticulous ego management, constant communication, performance psychology, dressing room harmony, pragmatic instinct and relentless analysis - all of which are able to be realised within Football Manager to consistently surprising extents. It’s an exhausting, relentless and stressful dance of spinning plates, and yet when you get them all lined up in synchro - if only just for a moment - it’s almost too gratifying.