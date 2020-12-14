The RB Leipzig FM2021 Challenge. Part two: A brush with glory

You are reading part two of Stan's RB Leipzig FM2021 Challenge. To read part one, follow this link.

In the season curtain-raiser, we create 22 chances and win 4-0. That this has been achieved by sending out a needlessly full strength side to batter third division Ingolstadt in the DFB-Pokal doesn’t dampen my optimism. Neither does our being drawn into a difficult Champions League group with PSG, Benfica and FC Midtjylland. I am assured in my approach, informed as it has been, by the advice of RB Leipzig’s actual coaching staff; a club currently sat in a peachy third place in the Bundesliga, 2 points off the top spot, having lost only one league game all season. We’re onto a winner.

I don't think I've ever been more confident at the start of a Football Manager save Stan Cross, virtual RB Leipzig boss

30 minutes into the first game of the Bundesliga season and I don't think I've ever been more confident at the start of a Football Manager save. We’re 2-0 up against Mainz 05 and we look like we’re going to score with every relentless attack.

We then contrive to throw away the lead, in front of our own fans. Dropping two points at home, to relegation battlers, on the opening day of the season is not the best start in a league where Bayern Munich are virtually assured victory against all but a handful of clubs. But it’s early days. These teething problems will iron themselves out.

We then go on an absolutely appalling run of results, limply losing 2-0 to Bayer Leverkusen, having to rescue a draw late on against Schalke 04 and squeaking past Augsburg. With three points finally secured, I feel that maybe a corner has been turned, which is handy, given that our next match is at home to Benfica - a team we’re likely to be battling for the second qualifying position in our Champions League group. We lose 2-0. Four days later, we’re leading Hertha 2-1, when Justin Kluivert – a player who insisted to me irl that he should be on penalty duties , and was duly rewarded – steps up to take a spot kick, and absolutely leathers it into the stands. Hertha equalise in the 94th minute.

The only way is up: An 'appalling' start to the 20-21 season © Sports Interactive

It’s an appalling start to my tenure. That we’re already languishing in a dismal 13th place is only compounded by the fact that my cavalier decision to give in-game me the exact number of coaching qualifications as real-world me (one entry level badge) has meant that the entire dressing room has virtually no time for me whatsoever. This doesn’t go unnoticed by the board.

Morale is low, and the squad is (rightly) sceptical of my ability © Sports Interactive

I worry this speaks of a vast chasm between myself and Julian Nagelsmann. Though he also began his managerial career aged 28, he was able to command the respect of a top-level club in spite of his relative youth. Meanwhile, to my players, I evidently seem like, well… someone who thinks they can manage a club because they’re decent at Football Manager. Panicking that the entire experiment will somehow come to a crashing halt by in-game October 2020, I go in search of inspiration, devouring Nagelsmann interviews until I come across a quote he gave to Süddeutsche Zeitung in 2016 :

“Thirty percent of coaching is tactics, 70% social competence.”

“Every player is motivated by different things and needs to be addressed accordingly. At this level, the quality of the players at your disposal will ensure that you play well within a good tactical set-up – if the psychological condition is right.”

I realise how much I’ve been taking the mental side of things for granted. It simply doesn’t matter that I’ve got my tactics set up to emulate RBL’s real-world counterparts, if none of my players believe in me – and therefore, by extension, in them. I need to rectify my social incompetence and get talking to my lads.

One by one, I conduct a private discussion with each of my squad, doling out praise and criticism accordingly, per their recent performances, their training levels and conduct. I briefly consider stripping the loanee Kluivert of penalty duties after his skied effort cost us the last game, but then remember what he told us in conversation last time : “I prefer a coach who makes you feel comfortable whether something goes good or something goes bad. I like them to talk a lot, like having a friend. If you are someone who will talk about everything with me then you’ll get the best out of me for sure.”

Factoring how the Dutchman has explicitly told me wants to be addressed, I select ‘put arm around’ and explain to him that his finishing wasn’t up to scratch. It goes well!

It's time to take real-life Justin Kluivert's advice, and apply it in-game © Sports Interactive

In the next match, against Midtjylland, we win a penalty after 8 minutes. Kluivert steps up and defiantly blasts it into the top corner. We run out 5-2 winners. My newfound social competence seems to be working!

That is, until the following game, when Borussia Mönchengladbach race into a two-goal lead after just 18 minutes. Defeat here will be disastrous, not only as Mönchengladbach will be likely rivals for the Champions League qualification spots, but because it will mean we’ve managed to drop 12 points in our opening six games. For context, Bayern dropped only 20 points through the entire 2019/20 Bundesliga season. Our title race would be effectively dead in the water after just two months, and likely my employment, too…

We put a high focus on what’s good and playing to the principles that we train by Moritz Volz, RB Leipzig Assistant Coach

I turn to the Mr Miyagi-esque presence of Leipzig’s assistant coach Moritz Volz, who advises me how the club analysis of previous games informs their coaching. “Whereas traditionally videos are shown by teams to correct mistakes, ours show how we want things to be played, we put a high focus on what’s good and playing to the principles that we train by, to familiarise the player and get those images burned into their minds and keep them there for a long time.”

There is (presently) no function within FM which allows me to show players moments from previous fixtures and say; do that all the time, cheers. Also, all of my own previous games have been mostly terrible, and not the way I want things to be played. If anything, it’s me who needs to burn the images of how Nagelsmann’s teams play onto my mind.

In real life I take in RB Leipzig’s actual away trip to İstanbul Başakşehir, a must-win game if they are to keep their hopes of qualification from the 2020-21 Champions League group stages alive. Where I’d previously been adjusting our mentality during the games responding to the scoreline (with little success), I note how Nagelsmann seems to keep his side in a constant state of attacking frenzy, and his willingness to substitute on Alexander Sørloth, despite the striker having failed to score in any of his first ten games with the club. This pays off as Die Roten Bullen beat the Turkish side 4-3, Sørloth rewarding his manager’s faith with a 92nd-minute winner.

Back to the alternate universe of Football Manager, where things aren't so rosy: behind to Gladbach and with my job on the line, I immediately bring on another striker – Sørloth – and go to all-out overloading attack, throwing caution to the wind with 70 minutes still to play, repeatedly using the ‘shouts’ from touchline to ‘fire up’ my team. This makes an immediate impact, with Ibrahima Konaté reducing the deficit in the 25th minute. We are rampant from then on, but it takes until the 83rd minute for Yussuf Poulsen to finally find an equaliser. That said, we really need to win here to keep our title hopes alive. And in the 95th minute, Sørloth produces a Mark Robins moment .

Man of the moment: real-life and in-game hero Sørloth to the rescue © Sports Interactive

It’s exactly the catalyst I’ve been looking for. We start hammering teams for fun, including an incredible 5-1 thrashing of PSG and a comfortable dispatching of Benfica for our return leg, rocketing up the league table, and racking up eight consecutive wins in a row. Then this run comes to an abrupt, chastening halt against Bayern.

Eight wins on the bounce, including a thrashing of PSG © Sports Interactive

I decide this isn’t so bad. It’s at the Allianz, and they are the league leaders after all. It seems like we’re on the right track, at least. We quickly get back to winning ways, racking up four on the bounce and securing qualification to the Champions League knockout stages. Then we play Bayern again, and get easily knocked out of the DFB-Pokal. The board are less than happy – their minimum requirement was reaching the latter stages of the cup, and we’ve fallen at the second round.

A late-December loss to Bayern in the cup dampens our Christmas spirit © Sports Interactive

I don’t think you know necessarily when a player is ready, but you do know when he’s not ready. Moritz Volz

The January transfer window arrives, but it’s clear we’re already extremely well-stacked in most every position, and it’s causing some friction. My level of rotation hasn’t afforded a number of the squad the kind of playing time they’re after, and they aren’t afraid of marching up to my office to let me know. Knowing how fundamental dressing room harmony is to Nagelsmann’s approach, I don’t want to fuel tensions by refusing to satisfy their requests, nor by making promises I can’t keep. I’m also wary of the delicate balancing-act of blooding my numerous exciting youngsters into the first team, which potentially jeopardises results if they aren’t ready, but which otherwise might cause them to demand a move to a club where they’ll get first-team opportunities.

I turn to Moritz Volz for guidance once more. “Sometimes young players are very impatient and can’t get in there quick enough, but our job is to make sure that they are also able with what they are likely to face,” he says, sagely. “From the limited time I’ve had in coaching, and the experience I had later in my career as an older player who saw a lot of talent coming through, I don’t think you know necessarily when a player is ready, but you do know when he’s not ready. So when the moment comes that you can’t say any longer ‘he is not ready’, you can throw him in and that’s when you find out.”

I make a shortlist of ‘not ready’ young players who haven’t – for whatever reason – been able to find any first-team form, or who are unlikely to break in at any point, and set out about sorting out loans for them.

So loan-ly: it's time to give these players a bit of first-team action © Sports Interactive

My only acquisitions come in the form of two high-potential young players who are already regular starters for their clubs.

Meanwhile, I move to bring in some more young talent © Sports Interactive

I also use Germany’s winter break to address our other most pressing concern. There is an obvious gulf between my side and Bayern which I’ll need to close if I have any hope of clinching a Bundesliga (let alone a league and CL double) within three seasons.

In need of more inspiration, I sit down to watch Leipzig’s real-world top-of-the-table clash away to Bayern at the weekend. Nagelsmann instructs his front three to aggressively pin back Munich’s centre backs, having his wingers effectively man-mark the defenders, dragging them all over the pitch, allowing Leipzig’s centre forward to drop into the half-space, causing absolute havoc. This swashbuckling approach produces a thrilling 3-3 draw, with RBL unlucky not to come away from the Allianz Arena with all three points.

I tweak my tactics accordingly, ensuring to go to a similar 4-3-3 against stronger opponents, and individually instructing my forwards to man-mark defenders to produce overloads. It works a treat, as we manage to dispatch fellow challengers Borussia Dortmund with consummate ease. Our constant harrying of their centre-backs produces an extremely satisfying effect: they both score own goals.

Our results are initially brilliant, and we briefly occupy the Bundesliga top spot, but we’re let down by occasional clangers. While Bayern recover from shaky pre-Christmas form to go on a long unbeaten run, we keep suffering unexpected losses; to Mainz 05 and Hertha BSC (both quickly becoming our two bogey teams), and frustratingly throwing away leads to SC Freiburg and Club Brugge in the first leg of CL tie.

A win over Dortmund includes two own goals from their centre-backs © Sports Interactive

When Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City won the Premier League five or six weeks before it finished by a significant margin, they were still playing to break records and make history Moritz Volz

Fearing our consistent inconsistency might blow our outside (but definitely existing) chances of completing our double ahead of schedule, I ask Volz how to fight off the occasional complacency that keeps cropping up in our otherwise excellent form, and to keep the squad motivated.

“When Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City won the Premier League five or six weeks before it finished by a significant margin, they were still playing to break records and make history. As a coach your job is to find these stories and incentives which are really worth going for.”

For our return leg with Club Brugge, I tell the squad that we ‘owe’ the Belgians after the last game. They respond by confidently dispatching them to progress. We then have a massive fixture hosting Bayern, who are just out of reach at the top of the table. I hold a ‘team meeting’ before our crunch match, rallying the troops for our title push. It’s a big ask – Bayern haven’t lost in 17 league games before this. We come back from behind twice, Kluivert confidently converts from a penalty, and Yussuf Poulsen wins it at the death.

A huge win! And Bayern's first loss in 17 league games... © Sports Interactive

We move level with Bayern at the top We move level with Bayern at the top, albeit their goal difference is slightly better. It’s certainly within our grasp. Could we claim a league title in our maiden season? Our league form, from the Freiburg loss to the end of the season:

Our 2020-21 run-in: Good, but not quite good enough © Sports Interactive

Despite dropping all of five points, we miss out on the title by…

Season one finale: our brush with domestic glory © Sports Interactive

Five points. Bayern Munich managed to win every single one of their remaining games. There will be time for a post-mortem later. We still have a Champions League campaign, having progressed to meet Manchester City in the quarter finals

RB Leipzig’s real-life match-up with Manchester United on December 8 offers the perfect opportunity to observe Nagelsmann’s approach to facing more fancied sides from the Premier League up close. The Germans secure a 3-2 victory to progress from their group, and the scoreline flatters United, who claim two late consolation goals, but are for the most part completely unable to deal with RBL’s 3-5-2, and the width created by their attacking wingbacks, Angeliño and Amadou Haidara, who both manage to get themselves on the scoresheet.

This is instructive! I’d previously had my own RBL sides play extremely narrowly, wanting to create vertical play through the middle, to take advantage of my ample ball playing centre backs - my wing backs previously having been used to marshall play infield, rather than as creative outlets in their own right.

I attempt to create a combination of this system with the one Nagelsmann deployed against İstanbul Başakşehir, which produced a virtuoso performance from the 22-year-old playmaker Dani Olmo. Within FM 21, Olmo is our highest-rated talent, and the Spaniard has been our stand-out performer all season, so I’m keen to find the best way to utilise him behind the lines.

Oh, Dani boy: is this how to get the best out of Olmo? © Sports Interactive

We eke out an unlikely 1-1 draw at the Etihad, then take them to extra time at the Red Bull arena, eventually winning 4-3 on aggregate. Handily, we’re drawn against Manchester United in the next round. Again I use the same system, and again we snatch a 1-1 draw away from home. In the return leg, we claim perhaps the most famous (fictional) result in Leipzig’s history; a 1-0 win which puts us through to the Champions League final.

Greater than Manchester: back-to-back wins over City and United in the UCL © Sports Interactive

Cursed to play English clubs forevermore, we meet Chelsea in the final. We lose 1-0. To rub salt into the wound, the matchwinner is none other than our own former player, Timo Werner.

West London Blues: old boy Timo sinks us © Sports Interactive

At the end of our first season, we came within two wins of the league title, and one within the Champions League. Not bad, but not quite good enough.

"We should be disappointed with the result" – FM AI on our UCL final defeat © Sports Interactive

Assessing where it went wrong, I come up with the following learnings:

Our absolutely abysmal early season form effectively made it an uphill struggle, which was only rectified by a concerted effort to win the players over. Next season will require even more emphasis on ‘psychological conditioning’; keeping morale high but complacency low.

The early results were heavily influenced by my players’ complete (and justifiable) lack of faith in my non-experience. Through the season, I keep asking my board to fund coaching courses for in-game me. They shell out £600 for my ‘National B Licence’, and a further £600 for my ‘National A Licence’, both totalling eight months of furious study. At the end of the year, I get the RBL board to send me to big boy school.

The club continue to pay for my footballing education © Sports Interactive

Our failure to convert our plentiful chances, and our occasional defensive leakiness - no side which took points off us in 2021 had a superior xG (we had an absurd 3.90 xG during our 3-2 defeat to Mainz) - suggests we lack a clinical edge, cruelly underlined by Werner being the difference in the CL final.

We are also prone to needless defensive errors. The youthfulness of my squad bodes well for the future, but means they’re susceptible to these occasional lapses. I need to ensure my players are ready for first team action, before throwing them in the deep end.

Dani Olmo got injured during a 2-0 loss to Dortmund, a defeat which would ultimately hand the title to Bayern. I rushed him back for the CL final, but he had a mare. This - along with our inability to make our xG count - suggests an over reliance on the Spaniard in the final third, which I’ll look to address in the transfer window.

Despite finishing second in the division, only two of our players made it into the Bundesliga Team of the Year, compared to Bayern Munich’s eight. This seems to be the difference between us. We have a team of rough diamonds, and the Bavarians an already-established first team which is (according to FM at least) better than the entire division, in all by three positions.

Two of our players make the Bayern-dominated Bundesliga Team of the Year © Sports Interactive

Now, I can’t outgun Bayern in the transfer market, but I don’t need to. My young squad - with an average age of 22 - have already overachieved in their first outing. I just need to ward off the advances of Europe’s elite, retain the services of the majority, keep developing them, and we’ll soon knock Bayern off their perch.

Season Two Pre-Season Predictions:

Bundesliga Prediction: 2nd