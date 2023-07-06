The meaning of the most important flags in Formula 1

It's time to refresh our memory a little and take a brief detour into the colourful world of flags in Formula 1. It is hard to imagine the premier class of motorsport without flags, after all they are essential for the successful running of a Grand Prix. With the help of the various flags and track marshals, the race steward can convey certain messages to the drivers along the race track. But the stewards can also take action themselves and wave the flag in the event of an incident. Nowadays, the colours of the various flags are also displayed via huge LED screens along the track. And because it is easy to lose track of so many bright colours, we explain what the flags mean in Formula 1.

Green flag

The green flag is a real all-rounder and can be used in various ways, for example at the start of the race. You've probably noticed that just before lights-out, a marshal behind the starting grid runs from one side of the track to the other with the green flag. This signals that the start procedure can begin. The green flag is also waved at the start of free practice and qualifying. In addition, F1 uses the green flag at the end of danger zones, or when the race resumes after a (virtual) safety car.

Yellow flag

Yellow flag and safety car © Getty Images

The yellow flag signals danger on the track. When the yellow flag is waved, drivers must slow down and expect to take evasive action. In addition, overtaking is prohibited. Depending on the severity of the situation, one or two yellow flags are waved. The single yellow flag is the most common. It is used, for example, when there is debris on or next to the track. The double yellow flag is usually used when a serious accident has occurred and the track is partially or completely blocked. During such phases, there may also be marshals on or next to the track. With the double yellow flag, it is important that drivers reduce their speed significantly in order to be able to come to a stop if necessary. The yellow flag is held in Formula 1 until it is safe to do so again.

Red flag

The red flag signals that the race cannot be continued due to acute danger on the race track. This can happen either because of an accident or because of extreme weather conditions.

Blue flag

The blue flag indicates that a pilot must make way for another and let him overtake. Anyone who ignores a blue flag three times will be penalised.

Chequered flag

Max Verstappen at the finish in Suzuka © Red Bull Content Pool

The chequered flag (black and white) is waved to indicate the end of a race or session.

Yellow-red striped flag

The yellow-red striped flag indicates danger of slipping. It is used to inform the pilots that there are disturbing factors such as oil, rainwater or a large amount of gravel on the track. The yellow and red striped flag is also the only flag that is not waved by the marshals, but only held in the air. This is to prevent it from being confused with the yellow flag.

F1 drivers see red in dangerous situations © Getty Images

Black flag with orange dot

The black flag with an orange circle in the middle (also called the "fried egg flag") signals to a driver that something is wrong with his vehicle. The driver concerned must go to the pit lane as soon as possible to have the damage repaired so that the race can continue.

Black and white flag

The black and white flag is a warning and the sign for unsportsmanlike conduct by a driver. It is a warning to the driver to make it clear that the race control has registered his behaviour and does not accept it. It is used, among other things, when a driver is forced off the track or when a pilot frequently drives beyond the track boundaries.

Black flag

The black flag is unmistakable and unambiguous: it tells a driver that he is excluded from the race. When a driver receives a black flag, he must bring his car to the pit lane as quickly as possible and park it. The reason for a black flag is a serious breach of the rules. The black flag has not been used for years.

SC/VSC

Even though they are not technically flags, the SC (Safety Car) and VSC (Virtual Safety Car) signals should not be missing from the list. These signals are used when the race is neutralised due to an incident on the track. The SC signal appears permanently when the safety car is on the track, while VSC indicates that a virtual safety car phase is in progress. The signals are displayed along the track.