This is the 2022 Formula 1 schedule

Max Verstappen looks to follow up on last year’s historic success this season. Can he pull it off? We’ve created a detailed calendar so you don’t miss out on the action.
Written by Ildefonso García / Philipp Briel / Alastair Spriggs
3 min readUpdated on

Last year, Max Verstappen was crowned 2021 Formula 1 World Champion in a dramatic season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Now, the reigning world champion is back to defend his title in a season that brings new regulations, new cars, and a growing passion and thirst for success. Below is an overview of the Formula 1 2022 season:
01

The 2022 Formula One calendar at a glance

With an expected 23 races this season, fans and drivers can gear up for more Grand Prix action than ever before. The season finale will once again be hosted in Abu Dhabi, which is set to take place on November 20, 2022.
Here’s the full schedule:

Race

Date

Grand Prix

Location

1

March 20

Bahrain Grand Prix

Sakhir

2

March 27

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Jeddah

3

April 10

Australian Grand Prix

Melbourne

4

April 24

Italian Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Imola

5

May 8

Miami Grand Prix

Miami

6

May 22

Spanish Grand Prix

Catalonien

7

May 29

Monaco Grand Prix

Monte Carlo

8

June 12

Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Baku

9

June 19

Canadian Grand Prix

Montreal

10

July 3

British Grand Prix

Silverstone

11

July 10

Austrian Grand Prix

Spielberg

12

July 24

French Grand Prix

Le Castellet

13

July 31

Hungarian Grand Prix

Budapest

14

August 28

Belgian Grand Prix

Spa

15

September 4

Dutch Grand Prix

Zandvoort

16

September 11

Italian Grand Prix

Monza

17

October 2

Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore

18

October 9

Japanese Grand Prix

Suzuka

19

October 23

USA Grand Prix

Austin

20

October 30

Mexican Grand Prix

Mexico City

21

November 13

Brazilian Grand Prix

São Paulo

22

November 20

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Abu Dhabi

02

The season opener remains Bahrain

Traditionally, the F1 World Championship kicks off in Australia. But like last year, the 2022 season began at the Bahrain GP in Sakhir on March 20, 2022.
The Bahrain Grand Prix at night, 2018
The Bahrain Grand Prix at night, 2018
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
03

Fresh tracks in Saudi Arabia

The brand new Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia celebrated its premiere race in the 2021 season, which saw Max Verstappen claim second place, and Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri registering an impressive sixth place.
This year's race took place on March 27, 2022 and was won by Max Verstappen.
Pierre Gasly of Scuderia AlphaTauri at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on December 5, 2021.
Pierre Gasly gave it everything en route to 6th
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
04

F1 goes Down Under

In the third race of the season, the championship headed to the Southern Hemisphere. The 2022 Australian Grand Prix took place on April 10, 2022 — following a year-long hiatus after last season’s cancellation.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the race, with Red Bull Racing's Checo Perez in second place.
Australian Grand Prix
Australian Grand Prix
© Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool
05

European kick-off

The first European stop on the circuit was at the legendary Imola circuit, home of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, on April 24, 2022. The race delivered a sensational Red Bull Racing one-two, with Max Verstappen claiming the win and Sergio Perez in second place.
Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing Honda passes Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on April 18, 2021.
The moment: Verstappen muscles past Hamilton on the first lap
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
06

Welcome to Miami

The fifth race of the season saw the unveiling of a brand new track at the Miami Grand Prix, on May 8, 2022. The all-new, 5.41 km street course sent racers through 19 tight corners, all wrapped around the Miami Dolphins NFL stadium.
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen held off a strong challenge from Ferrari to become the circuit's maiden winner.
Miami GP
Miami GP
© Formula 1
07

Back to the narrows of Monte Carlo

Next came the Monte Carlo Grand Prix, on May 29, 2022. Here, drivers sped around the legendary casino, Mirabeau, and mastered the iconic hairpin bend known as the Loews Curve — which marks the slowest corner on the F1 calendar.
It was another win for Oracle Red Bull Racing in 2022, as Sergio Perez took the chequered flag.
Monaco Grand Prix
Monaco Grand Prix
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
