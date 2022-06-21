This is the 2022 Formula 1 schedule

Now, the reigning world champion is back to defend his title in a season that brings new regulations, new cars, and a growing passion and thirst for success. Below is an overview of the Formula 1 2022 season:
01
The 2022 Formula One calendar at a glance
With an expected 23 races this season, fans and drivers can gear up for more Grand Prix action than ever before. The season finale will once again be hosted in Abu Dhabi, which is set to take place on November 20, 2022.
Here’s the full schedule:
Race
Date
Grand Prix
Location
1
March 20
Bahrain Grand Prix
Sakhir
2
March 27
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Jeddah
3
April 10
Australian Grand Prix
Melbourne
4
April 24
Italian Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Imola
5
May 8
Miami Grand Prix
Miami
6
May 22
Spanish Grand Prix
Catalonien
7
May 29
Monaco Grand Prix
Monte Carlo
8
June 12
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Baku
9
June 19
Canadian Grand Prix
Montreal
10
July 3
British Grand Prix
Silverstone
11
July 10
Austrian Grand Prix
Spielberg
12
July 24
French Grand Prix
Le Castellet
13
July 31
Hungarian Grand Prix
Budapest
14
August 28
Belgian Grand Prix
Spa
15
September 4
Dutch Grand Prix
Zandvoort
16
September 11
Italian Grand Prix
Monza
17
October 2
Singapore Grand Prix
Singapore
18
October 9
Japanese Grand Prix
Suzuka
19
October 23
USA Grand Prix
Austin
20
October 30
Mexican Grand Prix
Mexico City
21
November 13
Brazilian Grand Prix
São Paulo
22
November 20
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Abu Dhabi
02
The season opener remains Bahrain
Traditionally, the F1 World Championship kicks off in Australia. But like last year, the 2022 season began at the Bahrain GP in Sakhir on March 20, 2022.
The brand new Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Saudi Arabia celebrated its premiere race in the 2021 season, which saw Max Verstappen claim second place, and Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri registering an impressive sixth place.
Gasly goes full throttle: Our show “Ultimate Gasly” showcases the 25-year-old Frenchman and takes an exciting look behind the scenes.
4 min
Trust
Get to know the people who surround Formula One driver and GP2 champion Pierre Gasly.
English
04
F1 goes Down Under
In the third race of the season, the championship headed to the Southern Hemisphere. The 2022 Australian Grand Prix took place on April 10, 2022 — following a year-long hiatus after last season’s cancellation.
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the race, with Red Bull Racing's Checo Perez in second place.
05
European kick-off
The first European stop on the circuit was at the legendary Imola circuit, home of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, on April 24, 2022. The race delivered a sensational Red Bull Racing one-two, with Max Verstappen claiming the win and Sergio Perez in second place.
06
Welcome to Miami
The fifth race of the season saw the unveiling of a brand new track at the Miami Grand Prix, on May 8, 2022. The all-new, 5.41 km street course sent racers through 19 tight corners, all wrapped around the Miami Dolphins NFL stadium.
Next came the Monte Carlo Grand Prix, on May 29, 2022. Here, drivers sped around the legendary casino, Mirabeau, and mastered the iconic hairpin bend known as the Loews Curve — which marks the slowest corner on the F1 calendar.