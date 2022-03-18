Win like Wolfiez: Fortnite tips from the UK superstar

Everyone in the world has had a crack at Fortnite by now, but that doesn't mean everyone is good at it. Whether you're playing on PC, consoles or even mobile, there are probably a few things that you're getting wrong, whether it's your first time jumping out of your battle bus or your 500th.

So, who better to dish out gamechanging tips than Jaden 'Wolfiez' Ashman , the youngest player ever to scoop a $1m prize pot?

Here are a few ways you can level up and start snagging Victory Royales.

Jaden 'Wolfiez' Ashman was the first UK esports player to win $1m © Mark Roe / Red Bull Content Pool

Right now, the SMG is king Jaden 'Wolfiez' Ashman

01 Avoid hot spots if you want to win

If you want to get the win, you'll want to land somewhere safe and give yourself some time to loot up. This doesn't involve dropping wherever the current meta spot is for getting into firefights, but it's safer to pick somewhere on the edge instead.

"If I want to survive, I'll look for somewhere that's got pretty good loot, but isn't too congested. You probably want to go for somewhere on the edge of the map," says Wolfiez.

When looting, try to play the meta. "Right now, the SMG is king," says Wolfiez, "so you want to be carrying one at all times for close and mid-range. It's so good you don't even need a shotgun anymore for up close."

This won't always be true, though. It's easy to know which gun is the most favoured at any given time, it'll be the one people are complaining about on YouTube…

02 Once you've got your weapons, start farming materials

If you've landed on the edge of the map you'll probably need to hotfoot it to get inside the circle. While moving there you should make sure that you're farming materials so you can build.

Try to do this efficiently: "A rock will give you more brick than a wall, and a tree is the quickest way to get wood, so you want to be farming rocks and trees where possible," says Wolfiez. "Keep this up so you're always full of materials so you can build whenever you need to."

Watching the pros play can teach you some of the optimal farming routes as you head from the edge of the map, but don't be afraid to experiment and find what works for you.

03 Don't sleep on Creative mode

Being able to build is essential for success in Fortnite, and the best way to learn how to build is by loading into the game's creative mode, which gives you a lot of additional tools for you to experiment with. Sure, you can use Creative mode to create your own experiences, but more often than not it's a useful place to get your build on in a field, with several other people, without the pressure of an actual match.

"Making sure that your binds are optimised so you can build as quick as possible is important," says Wolfiez. "If you have good binds and they're optimal, you won't need to work as hard to get wins." Put simply, if you have binds that work for your input device - whether that's controller or keyboard and mouse - then you've got the advantage on everyone you play against that hasn't taken the time to set it up.

"With Creative, you die, you go again, die, go again, die, go again, die, go again," adds Wolfiez. "The more times you die, the more times you learn basically. And so in Creative you can load into a field with loads of people and just practise."

04 Dropping in hotspots is the best way to get good at combat

The only way to get good at something is to practise. This includes shootouts in Fortnite. If you're scurrying around at the edge of the circle all the time, you'll be out of practice and the muscle memory won't be there.

If you're hiding, you're not going to get better. Jaden 'Wolfiez' Ashman

"You learn something from every fight," says Wolfiez. "Win or lose I'm always just looking to take fights because there's really no point in hiding. Either you're good enough to win fights, or you have to be better. If you're hiding, you're not going to get better."

Wolfiez explains how he rushes every fight he can take while he's trying to practise. "Sometimes you'll take a second and third party, but sometimes not. You'll learn the right choice with experience, but before you get that experience, you're going to need to be scrapping constantly to get experience."

05 Oh, and remember the right side peek...

In Fortnite your weapon is always on the right side of your body. This means that engaging with people on the right side of your body will give you a slight advantage. Try to always keep your right side open, whether you're building your own structures or using the cover already on the map.