5 ways that clubbing will change in 2020

Nightlife is in a constant state of flux. Against the increasing pressure of venue closures, tighter legislation and policing, thanks to the grassroots power of parties and collectives, club culture in the UK remains ambitiously creative to its core.

But as we embark on a new decade, what the future of clubbing might look like feels as muddied and elusive as ever. Below, experts from across the nightlife industry think ahead to 2020 and beyond to imagine what's in store for UK nightlife – from advances in light and sound technology to the age of 'immersive clubbing'.

1. Club culture gets real about the climate crisis

The severity of the climate crisis worsens year on year, it is ever more critical that creative industries assess – collectively – where they can start to take action. “There's been a real shift in momentum over the past year in figuring out what needs to change, and how we might make it work,” says Chiara Badiali of Julie’s Bicycle , a charity that supports and educates creative industries on environmental sustainability. “For example, DGTL Festival keeps pushing new boundaries of what is possible with pioneering initiatives include reusable cups, meat- and fish-free food and a 'circular food court’. We're also seeing more and more artists speak up within the industry, which is hugely powerful.”

Looking forward, she emphasises, the climate crisis will become ever more to the forefront. “We should be moving to a refill culture,” Chiara explains, “getting real about introducing reusable cups across the board and stopping the sale of plastic bottled water. I think we’ll also see DJs think think twice about accepting gigs that mean criss-crossing between continents, and bookers considering where acts are based when making some booking choices. We'll definitely see a lot more offsetting as standard – although this really shouldn't be our only response.”

Her advice for the momentum going? “Keep speaking out! The climate crisis isn't going away, so hopefully we'll see a lot more artists and businesses start and support environmental campaigns, policy change, activism, fundraising and partnerships.”

2. Parties are moving out of the inner cities – and setting up in the outskirts

Claud Cunningham DJs at RebeccaNeverBecky's opening night at Partisan © Callum Wilson

Across the UK, the pressures of redevelopment and gentrification in cities like Manchester and London are often felt sharpest by small, independent operations. Club promoters and venue owners are no different. “There are still spaces popping up and still people doing exciting things in the city,” says Balraj Samrai of long-running Manchester party Swing Ting, who since 2011 has hosted parties at beloved basement haunt Soup Kitchen. “But it is hard – and it’s going to get harder as well.”

While promoters and venues continue to adapt and change, the future of clubbing may well be headed to the periphery. Take Manchester as an example: outposts like Salford’s The White Hotel and Cheetham Hill’s Partisan and The Yard have emerged in recent years as the home of the city’s most exciting new underground clubbing communities.

“There’s less walk-up so you’re having to drive things yourself,” Balraj continues, “but at the same time, there are benefits to being outside of the inner city areas. You might be less restricted there in terms of sound or licensing, for instance, and people might be up for putting more risky line-ups on because there are fewer overheads at those spaces. These venues are developing spaces for a more niche audience, and they're catering to their audiences really well – developing a subculture.”

3. The ‘Secret Cinema’ effect

With margins getting tighter and the nightlife space getting increasingly competitive, promoters are increasingly looking for ways to make their event stand out from the crowd. “It’s likely that there will be a continued increase in people seeking more immersive experiences,” says Bradley Thompson , managing director at Broadwick Live, who are behind venues and festivals including Printworks, The Drumsheds and Field Day. “Events and venues that can offer something a bit different, reaching beyond the more traditional dancefloor experience.”

One possible model might be The Legitimate Peaky Blinders Festival – an immersive weekender inspired and officially sanctioned by the popular BBC drama which took place in Birmingham in September 2019. It’s an event that’s clearly learned its lessons from companies like Secret Cinema, blurring the lines between music, performance and theatre. Artists like Primal Scream and Anna Calvi played alongside appearances from cast members, fashion shows and even an ‘impromptu’ staged brawl taking place during actor Packy Lee ’s DJ set.

People are tending to go out to clubs less often – and when they do, they want to go big Bradley Thompson, Managing Director at Broadwick Live

Also making its debut next year is A Lost Weekend presents Human Traffic Live, a live adaptation of the beloved ‘90s rave film which runs at London’s Printworks from May 22 to June 13. The event will feature a ‘90s culture exhibition, themed indoor street food, theatrical live performance and a fully programmed post-show party.

“Immersive theatre can provide the same feeling that watching a film about going out can – it makes you want to go out, just by watching it,” says A Lost Weekend CEO Deborah Parsons. “That’s what we want to create, but for a larger audience. I want the whole journey of the night to be really edgy, real, a bit dangerous, and deliver that chance to really get lost in the moment – everything just all being perfect, in harmony and unison with hundreds of other people.”

4. Clubs are getting bigger – and bigger

Up to 10,000 ravers can descend on the Depot © Rob Jones

With a portfolio of new, super-sized venues that include London’s Printworks, the Drumsheds and Manchester’s the Depot (the Warehouse Project’s new home), Broadwick Live’s Bradley Thompson suggests attitudes towards going out are changing: “People are tending to go out to clubs less often – and when they do, they want to go big.”

Take the Depot as an example: the 10,000-capacity old train depot is staggering in its scale, complete with an attention to detail of sound and light that push the clubbing experience to new heights. “Younger generations are tending to seek out events that offer more adventure,” he continues. “The larger scale provides the opportunity to offer an experience that sits somewhere between a club and festival, with different spaces to discover and explore, multiple rooms of music, places to sit down and chill out and high quality food options. And with such a saturated scene, maintaining consistent production and sound quality are critical to the sustainability of a venue.”

5. Cutting-edge light and sound technology goes mainstream

Renick Bell performs live coding at Resolution © Rupert Earl

At the bleeding edge of light and sound systems in clubs are technologies that profoundly alter one's experience on the dancefloor. Resolution , a London-based event series created by Charles Vaughan , Henrik Blomfelt and Ed Cain , are pushing club tech forward by hosting immersive, technically-complex shows using technology like 360 degree visuals and surround sound.

“There’s definitely been a greater interest throughout club culture in new technologies,” they explain, “most noticeably in the emphasis of visual technologies and creative immersive environments which go beyond the sense of hearing. Over the last few years we’ve seen a strong trend of promoters, collectives and venues collaborating with artists in some really interesting ways.”

Looking forward, the use of technologies such as 3D sound and projection mapping will become more ingrained in mainstream clubbing – “and while we see this as a positive shift,” they add, “it is a double edged sword. These technologies are shifting the focus and attitude of audiences, while potentially contributing to the economic instability of the clubbing scene – especially in an environment like London. It is vital that we create a climate which allows up and coming artists and collectives to experiment and develop their creative practices along with new technologies, in a way which is economically viable and promotes further creative experimentation.”