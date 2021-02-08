G2 zeek wants to "be the guy to help G2 win six more tournaments in a row”

“We don’t expect to win the Red Bull Tournament, our goal is to win Worlds – and if we don't win this one we don’t really mind. We just want to go forward and improve”, G2’s latest recruit Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt said two days before the European giants lifted their seventh Valorant trophy.

Even though G2 made a roster change during the offseason, it’s safe to say that they were still one of the favourites heading into Home Ground by Red Bull and many would have expected them to go all the way.

In 2020, the competitive Valorant landscape was shaped by third-party branded “Ignition Series” tournaments where the same five players lifted every single one of those trophies. So it was a surprise when it came to First Strike, Riot’s own Valorant tournament, that G2 didn’t even manage to make the finals. Criticisms of their puggy and unstructured playstyle came in hard and fast and many wondered how the best team in Europe was going to fix some of the issues they exhibited at First Strike.

It wasn’t going to be a particularly difficult fix because the roster already consisted of five of the most individually talented players in the region but soon after getting knocked out of the First Strike tournament, G2 decided to part ways with David "Davidp" Prins and search for their new fifth.

News of Nolpenki’s zeek trialling with the team quickly leaked and many started to debate on whether benching someone after losing just one tournament was the correct move. Zeek, who was the IGL on Nolpenki at the time, was an explosive and impactful player and one that made a lot of sense for a team like G2 to pick up. He spent his Valorant career up to that point switching between Raze and Sova, the latter being Ardis "ardiis" Svarenieks’ iconic agent which meant it was unlikely that he’d be playing Sova on G2. It was clear from the outset that zeek would not be a pound-for-pound direct replacement for Davidp but as things turned out at Home Ground by Red Bull, the 19-year-old is a cracking Sage player.

Zeek said: “To be honest, I'll be more on comfort picks right now in G2 than I was in Nolpenki. I was kind of bored of Sova so it's good for me to play with a good Sova in a team - actually the best Sova player in Europe as some would say. I can just be on the flex-role that I always wanted to play, so I can say anything and just change my agents according to different maps.”

Many also expected zeek to bring some of his in-game leading qualities to G2, a team that traditionally ran without a set IGL, but he confessed that he’s not actually going to be the in-game leader.

“I think we have the most skilled team in Europe individually. We still haven't sorted out the IGL thing, but we will be just playing the old G2 classic style in," he said. "In Nolpenki, I was kind of forced to IGL because no one really wanted to and it was complicated. I just did it because I was kind of good at it, I didn't really want to do it, but I had to. In G2 I don't need to but I'll obviously be talking and giving inputs.”

It’s hard to judge after nine maps on whether replacing Davidp with zeek was a good idea or not but he has certainly shown why he could be G2’s missing puzzle piece. The Polish prodigy debuted his Reyna and Sage alongside his trusted Raze at Home Ground by Red Bull with ease, top fragging against FrenzyGoKill and impressing with some crucial performances against Team Liquid in the final.

Even though G2’s Valorant team have lost just one tournament since its inception, the redemption narrative is very much there especially given the fact they decided to change up the roster after just one loss. While a transitional period is very much needed with the addition of zeek and that very much showed at Home Ground, they also gave us so many flashes of brilliance. Whether you like it or not, zeek wants to be a part of this redemption journey and will do everything in his power to make G2 not just the greatest team in Europe but the greatest in the world.

He said: “I don't want to be laughed at because they made a kind of questionable roster change after only losing just one tournament. I hope I can be the guy that will help them win like seven more tournaments in a row and, obviously Worlds too, so I just hope I will be the guy that will give them the redemption.”