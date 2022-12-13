4 things Gee Atherton can teach us about recovering from injuries

Gee Atherton is a man used to serious challenges. He has been the UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Champion twice, and has made a career out of throwing himself down mountainsides, over huge jumps and actively seeking the most difficult, extreme and treacherous routes.

As Gee’s coach for many years, injuries have been something we have always had to consider and deal with; they're basically an occupational hazard. Previous injuries haven’t always been minor but have been clearly defined with clear pathways to follow to get him back on his bike. Sometimes we've even found ways around the problem to keep him racing: taping up injuries to race for series points; strengthening the body in a different way to offset soreness; working incredibly hard to make him as robust as possible to try and mitigate injury and perform at the highest level.

However, his horrific and well-documented fall from a cliff whilst filming in 2021 was very different. The crash resulted in many severe injuries, including a broken leg, wrist, ribs, nose and eye socket, concussion, and a two-week stay in hospital.

The moment on the Knife Edge that changed everything for Gee © Dan Griffiths

This was a setback much greater than he had ever experienced before. Surgeons likened the injuries to those more commonly seen in serious motorcycle accidents and military casualties. When one of the injuries includes a thigh bone snapping and working its way through 15cm of muscle to break through the skin, you know you have a long road ahead to get back to full health.

My first conversations with Gee were around long-term goals. Forget the bike – I just wanted to see him able to use both arms fully and walk normally.

Gee’s road to full recovery is another challenge for him to tackle, and he's approaching it in the same way he has approached any other training and preparation – with his full commitment and determination.

Gee in the Major Trauma Centre at the Royal Stoke University Hospital © Atherton Family

While the average mountain biker is unlikely to suffer such life-threatening injuries, there are many things we can learn from Gee and apply to our own recovery journeys.

1. Stay positive

Although all smiles, recovery would be physically and mentally tough © Dan Griffiths

For many riders, this level of injury would have been a bridge too far and too big a challenge to consider returning from. But what is always astonishing about professional athletes – above anything else – is their mindset.

They are driven to push themselves, understand the challenges and address them. They are also positive and try not to be brought down by the negatives. For example, when we were discussing how fit and strong Gee was prior to the crash, I remarked that it was as strong as he’d ever been and I thought it was such a shame he couldn’t show everyone this fitness at the World Cups he missed. His reply was that if he hadn’t been that strong, he dreaded to think what the outcome of the crash could have been. He felt all that work was far from ‘lost’ but the very reason he had a chance of a full recovery. This attitude has extended to every session, appointment and consultation – he wants information, detail and the steps needed to move forward.

2. Seek advice

Massages were a regular part of Gee's physio sessions © Dan Griffiths

I've worked with many riders over the years who have suffered injuries. Their return to competition, full health and strength are related to their understanding of what is needed and how willing they are to invest their time and money in professional services.

Gee has always sought support and advice to be clear on what is required and needed to recover. Having regular physiotherapy, rehabilitation and treatment is beneficial but is something some riders are hesitant to do, either from a financial standpoint or because of the effort required to travel to see the most appropriate specialist.

I will often advise amateur riders to seek regular physiotherapy, but often this isn't done because of the financial outlay involved. However, they are happy to buy a new part for the bike they can’t ride yet, or spend the money elsewhere for no real benefit.

3. Focus on what you can do

Gee has rebuilt his strength gradually © Dan Griffiths

For a professional athlete, injury takes you away from your friendship groups, your community and normal daily routine. It can have an emotional response that is similar to grief.

Gee had to refrain from riding for such a long time that the frustration must have been huge. The emotional response to being on the sidelines is an area of injury that can be overlooked when just looking at the pure physical damage.

Hardcore cardio sessions were also on the menu © Dan Griffiths

As a coach I am aware of trying to integrate injured riders into group environments and focus on what they can do – as opposed to what they can’t. Gee showed amazing resilience by doing just this – working on his rehab, strengthening himself with upper body sessions as his wrist healed, and setting targets for strength where he was able to.

Many feel there is ‘no point’ as they are injured. The reality is that if you have a broken ankle, you can still train the rest of your body with single leg work and upper body exercises.

4. Grit

He had to rebuild all of his strength after being out of action for so long © Dan Griffiths

Motivation and determination are relatively easy if focussed on quite a short-term target, but when the goal for return is a year or more away, having grit is vital.

Injuries such as Gee's are complex and rarely seen. Treatment, surgery and rehabilitation also aren’t always straightforward. There are setbacks, where targets are missed or extra operations are required, and these can really be a blow to progress.

It would be a long road back to the top for Gee © Dan Griffiths

In these moments, it's important to remember what your end goal is – whether that's a race, an event, or just being able to hit your local trails again. While you might have suffered a slight setback, showing determination and perseverance will make your return even more sweeter.

Gee’s grit is clearly working too. It's great to see him back on a bike, and witnessing him tackling Red Bull Hardline and jumping untested 90-foot jumps ahead of his peers to encourage them was simply astounding. It serves as an amazing lesson in determination, is a great example of how to combat adversity, and further cements Gee’s place as an iconic role model for mountain bikers worldwide.